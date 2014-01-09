MetaTrader 5 / 示例
利用 EX5 库来推动您的项目开发

简介

对于经验丰富的读者来说，在库中隐藏函数与类实施的目的已无需解释。你们当中那些主动寻找新想法的人可能想知道，隐藏 .ex5 文件中类/函数的实施细节，会让您能够同其他开发人员共享自己的专有算法，设立共同项目并在网络中宣传它们。

而且，在 MetaQuotes 团队不遗余力地引入直接继承 ex5 库类可能性的同时，我们现在就要付诸实施了。

目录

1. 函数的导出与导入
2. 类隐藏实施的导出
3. .ex5 文件中变量的初始化
4. 导出类的继承
5. ex5 库的发布


1. 函数的导出与导入

这是构建类导出的一种基本方法。要将您的函数用于其它程序，要考虑到三件重要的事情：

  1. 要创建的文件的扩展名必须是 .mq5 （而非 .mqh），才能在 .ex5 文件中进行编译；
  2. 该文件应包含 #property预处理器指令；
  3. 关键词 "export" 应置于所需导出函数的标题后 
Example 1. Let us create a function to be used in other programs

//--- library.mq5
#property library
int libfunc (int a, int b) export
{
  int c=a+b;
  Print("a+b="+string(с));
  return(с);
}

完成该文件的编译后，您会得到 library.ex5 文件，之后，libfunc 即可通过这里用于另一程序。

导入函数的过程亦非常简单。它是利用 #import  预处理器指令执行的 

Example 2. We will use the export function libfunc() in our script

//--- uses.mq5
#import "library.ex5"
  int libfunc(int a, int b);
#import

void OnStart()
{
  libfunc(1, 2);
}

要记住，编译器会在 MQL5\Libraries 文件夹中搜索 .ex5 文件。所以，如果 library.ex5 未于该文件夹下，您就必须得指定相对路径名。

例如：

#import "..\Include\MyLib\library.ex5" // the file is located in the MQL5\Include\MyLib folder
#import "..\Experts\library.ex5" // the file is located in the MQL5\Experts\ folder

为了您未来的使用，函数不但可以导入到目标 .mq5 文件中，亦可导入到 .mqh 文件中。

为举例说明实际应用，我们采用一些图形。

我们要创建一个待导出的函数库。这些函数会在图表上显示按钮、编辑、标签及矩形标签之类的图形对象，从图表中删除对象，以及重置图表的颜色参数。

图示如下：

类方法输出图

本文末尾有完整的 Graph.mq5 文件。这里，我们只提供绘图函数 Edit （编辑）的一个模板示例。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetEdit                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetEdit(long achart,string name,int wnd,string text,color txtclr,color bgclr,color brdclr,
             int x,int y,int dx,int dy,int corn=0,int fontsize=8,string font="Tahoma",bool ro=false) export
  {
   ObjectCreate(achart,name,OBJ_EDIT,wnd,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corn);
   ObjectSetString(achart,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,txtclr);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,bgclr);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,brdclr);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,fontsize);
   ObjectSetString(achart,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,dx);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,dy);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_READONLY,ro);
   ObjectSetInteger(achart,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,0);
   ObjectSetString(achart,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"");
  }

所需函数的导入及其使用，都将在目标文件 Spiro.mq5 中实施：

Example 3. Using imported functions

//--- Spiro.mq5 – the target file of the Expert Advisor

//--- importing some graphics functions
#import "Graph.ex5" 
  void SetLabel(long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color clr, 
               int x, int y, int corn=0, int fontsize=8, string font="Tahoma");
  void SetEdit(long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color txtclr, color bgclr, color brdclr, 
                 int x, int y, int dx, int dy, int corn=0, int fontsize=8, string font="Tahoma", bool ro=false);
  void SetButton(long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color txtclr, color bgclr, 
                int x, int y, int dx, int dy, int corn=0, int fontsize=8, string font="Tahoma", bool state=false);
  void HideChart(long achart, color BackClr);
#import

//--- prefix for chart objects
string sID; 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()
{
  HideChart(0, clrWhite);
  sID="spiro.";
  DrawParam();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DrawParam                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawParam()
{
  color bgclr=clrWhite, clr=clrBlack;
//--- bigger radius    
  SetLabel(0, sID+"stR.", 0, "R", clr, 10, 10+3);
  SetEdit(0, sID+"R.", 0, "100", clr, bgclr, clr, 40, 10, 50, 20);
//--- smaller radius   
  SetLabel(0, sID+"str.", 0, "r", clr, 10, 35+3);
  SetEdit(0, sID+"r.", 0, "30", clr, bgclr, clr, 40, 35, 50, 20);
//--- distance to the center
  SetLabel(0, sID+"stD.", 0, "D", clr, 10, 60+3);
  SetEdit(0, sID+"D.", 0, "40", clr, bgclr, clr, 40, 60, 50, 20);
//--- drawing accuracy
  SetLabel(0, sID+"stA.", 0, "Alfa", clr, 10, 85+3); 
  SetEdit(0, sID+"A.", 0, "0.04", clr, bgclr, clr, 40, 85, 50, 20);
//--- drawing accuracy
  SetLabel(0, sID+"stN.", 0, "Rotor", clr, 10, 110+3); 
  SetEdit(0, sID+"N.", 0, "10", clr, bgclr, clr, 40, 110, 50, 20);
//--- draw button
  SetButton(0, sID+"draw.", 0, "DRAW", bgclr, clr, 39, 135, 51, 20); 
}

EA 运行后，这些对象就会显示于图表上方：

使用库对象的示例

可以看出，导出与导入函数的过程一点都不难，但是一定要阅读“帮助”中的具体限制内容：导出导入


2. 类隐藏实施的导出

由于 MQL5 中的类至今仍不能直接导出，所以我们不得不求助于一种多少有些花哨的方法。该法基于多态性函数。事实上，从 ex5 模块返回的并非该类本身，而是一个所创建的类对象。我们姑且称之为隐藏实施对象

此法的本质在于将所需类划分为两个，以使函数和变量的声明开放公共访问，且其实施细节隐藏于一个不公开的 .ex5 文件中。

下面即其简单例证。有一个 CSpiro 类，我们想与其他开发人员共享，但不披露其实施细节。假设它包含变量、构造函数、析构函数及工作函数。

要导出此类，我们应如下操作：

  • 创建 CSpiro 类后代的一份拷贝。我们称之为 ISpiro （首字母 C 换成了 I，因为是从 "interface" 一词衍生而来）
  • 将所有变量及虚函数留在初始 CSpiro 类中。
  • 函数实施细节则应构成一个新的 ISpiro 类。
  • 向其添加将创建一个不公开 ISpiro 实例的导出函数。
  • 注意！所有所需函数均应冠以 virtual 前缀

结果我们得到两个文件：

Example 4. Hiding of the class implementation in the ex5 module

//--- Spiro.mqh – public file, the so called header file

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CSpiro                                                     |
//| Spirograph draw class                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSpiro
  {
public:
   //--- prefix of the chart objects
   string            m_sID;
   //--- offset of the chart center
   int               m_x0,m_y0;
   //--- color of the line
   color             m_clr;
   //--- chart parameters
   double            m_R,m_r,m_D,m_dAlfa,m_nRotate;

public:
   //--- constructor
                     CSpiro() { };
   //--- destructor
                    ~CSpiro() { };
   virtual void Init(int ax0,int ay0,color aclr,string asID) { };
   virtual void SetData(double aR,double ar,double aD,double adAlpha,double anRotate) { };

public:
   virtual void DrawSpiro() { };
   virtual void SetPoint(int x,int y) { };
  };

请注意：所有函数类均利用关键词 virtual 声明。

//--- ISpiro.mq5 – hidden implementation file

#include "Spiro.mqh"

//--- importing some functions
#import "..\Experts\Spiro\Graph.ex5"
void SetPoint(long achart,string name,int awnd,int ax,int ay,color aclr);
void ObjectsDeleteAll2(long achart=0,int wnd=-1,int type=-1,string pref="",string excl="");
#import

CSpiro *iSpiro() export { return(new ISpiro); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Сlass ISpiro                                                     |
//| Spirograph draw class                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class ISpiro : public CSpiro
  {
public:
                     ISpiro() { m_x0=0; m_y0=0; };
                    ~ISpiro() { ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,-1); };
   virtual void      Init(int ax0,int ay0,color aclr,string asID);
   virtual void      SetData(double aR,double ar,double aD,double adAlpha,double anRotate);

public:
   virtual void      DrawSpiro();
   virtual void      SetPoint(int x,int y);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Init                                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ISpiro::Init(int ax0,int ay0,color aclr,string asID)
  {
   m_x0=ax0;
   m_y0=ay0;
   m_clr=aclr;
   m_sID=asID;
   m_R=0; 
   m_r=0; 
   m_D=0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetData                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ISpiro::SetData(double aR,double ar,double aD,double adAlpha,double anRotate)
  {
   m_R=aR; m_r=ar; m_D=aD; m_dAlfa=adAlpha; m_nRotate=anRotate;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DrawSpiro                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ISpiro::DrawSpiro()
  {
   if(m_r<=0) { Print("Error! r==0"); return; }
   if(m_D<=0) { Print("Error! D==0"); return; }
   if(m_dAlfa==0) { Print("Error! Alpha==0"); return; }
   ObjectsDeleteAll2(0,0,-1,m_sID+"pnt.");
   int n=0; double a=0;
   while(a<m_nRotate*2*3.1415926)
     {
      double x=(m_R-m_r)*MathCos(a)+m_D*MathCos((m_R-m_r)/m_r*a);
      double y=(m_R-m_r)*MathSin(a)-m_D*MathSin((m_R-m_r)/m_r*a);
      SetPoint(int(m_x0+x),int(m_y0+y));
      a+=m_dAlfa;
     }
   ChartRedraw(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetPoint                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ISpiro::SetPoint(int x,int y)
  {
   Graph::SetPoint(0,m_sID+"pnt."+string(x)+"."+string(y),0,x,y,m_clr);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

可以看出，隐藏类已于 .mq5 文件中实施，且包含预处理器命令 #property library。因此，前文中列出的所有规则也都得到了遵守。

还要注意 SetPoint 函数的范围解析操作符。它在 Graph 库和 CSpiro 类两个位置进行声明。为让编译器调用所需函数，我们明确指定其使用 ::操作并赋予文件名称。

  Graph::SetPoint(0, m_sID+"pnt."+string(x)+"."+string(y), 0, x, y, m_clr);

现在，我们可以纳入头文件，并将其实施导入到作为结果的 EA 当中了。

图示如下：

使用库类方法图解

Example 5. Using export objects

//--- Spiro.mq5 - the target file of the Expert Advisor

//--- importing some functions
#import "Graph.ex5" 
  void SetLabel(long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color clr,
               int x, int y, int corn=0, int fontsize=8, string font="Tahoma");
  void SetEdit(long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color txtclr, color bgclr, color brdclr, 
              int x, int y, int dx, int dy, int corn=0, int fontsize=8, string font="Tahoma", bool ro=false);
  void SetButton(long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color txtclr, color bgclr, 
                int x, int y, int dx, int dy, int corn=0, int fontsize=8, string font="Tahoma", bool state=false);
  void HideChart(long achart, color BackClr);
#import

//--- including the chart class
#include <Spiro.mqh> 

//--- importing the object
#import "ISpiro.ex5"
  CSpiro *iSpiro();
#import

//--- object instance
CSpiro *spiro; 
//--- prefix for chart objects
string sID; 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
  HideChart(0, clrWhite);
  sID="spiro.";
  DrawParam();
//--- object instance created
  spiro=iSpiro(); 
//--- initializing the drawing
  spiro.Init(250, 200, clrBlack, sID);
//--- setting the calculation parameters
  spiro.SetData(100, 30, 40, 0.04, 10);
//--- drawing
  spiro.DrawSpiro(); 
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
  delete spiro; // deleting the object
}

结果您将能够更改图表中的对象参数，并绘制对象的图表



图形对象参数


3. .ex5 文件中变量的初始化

通常情况下，您的 ISuperClass 都会使用 globals.mqh 包含文件中的变量。而这些变量可以类似的方式纳入，以供您在其它文件中使用。

例如：

Example 6. Public include file

//--- globals.mqh

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
//--- instance of the trade function object
extern CTrade *_trade;

_trade 对象唯一的实例，是在您的程序中进行初始化，但却是在隐藏的 ISuperClass 类中使用。

为此，应将您创建的一个指向该对象的指针从 ISuperClass 类传递到 .ex5 文件。

如果是从 .ex5 文件接收对象，则最容易实现，所示如下：

Example 7. Initialization of variables upon creation of the object

//--- ISuperClass.mq5 –hidden implementation file

#property library
CSuperClass *iSuperClass(CTrade *atrade) export
{
//--- saving the pointer
   _trade=atrade; 
//--- returning the object of the hidden implementation of ISuperClass of the open CSuperClass class
  return(new ISuperClass); 
}
//... the remaining code

由此，收到其模块中的对象后，所需的所有变量均完成初始化。

事实上，公共全局变量可能有很多，类型也多种多样。那些并不急于随时更改 iSuperClass 函数头的人，最好是创建一个聚集所有使用它的全局变量与函数的专用类。

Example 8. Public include file

//--- globals.mqh
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

//--- trade "object"
extern CTrade *_trade; 
//--- name of the Expert Advisor of the system
extern string _eaname; 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| class __extern                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class __extern // all extern parameters for passing between the ex5 modules are accumulated here
{
public:
//--- the list of all public global variables to be passed
//--- trade "object"
  CTrade *trade; 
//--- name of the Expert Advisor of the system
  string eaname; 
    
public:
  __extern() { };
  ~__extern() { };

//--- it is called when passing the parameters into the .ex5 file
  void Get() { trade=_trade; eaname=_eaname; };  // getting the variables

 //--- it is called in the .ex5 file
  void Set() { _trade=trade; _eaname=eaname; };  // setting the variables
                                                       
};
//--- getting the variables and pointer for passing the object into the .ex5 file
__extern *_GetExt() { _ext.Get(); return(GetPointer(_ext)); } 

//--- the only instance for operation
extern __extern _ext;
ISuperClass.mq5 文件会如下实施：
Example 9.

//--- ISuperClass.mq5 –hidden implementation file

#property library
CSuperClass *iSuperClass(__extern *aext) export
{
//--- taking in all the parameters
  aext.Set();
//--- returning the object
  return(new ISuperClass); 
}
//--- ... the remaining code

函数调用现在亦会转换成为一种简化、且可扩展（最重要）的形式。 

Example 10. Using export objects in the presence of public global variables

//--- including global variables (usually located in SuperClass.mqh)
#include "globals.mqh"    

//--- including the public header class
#include "SuperClass.mqh" 
//--- getting the hidden implementation object
#import "ISuperClass.ex5"
  CSuperClass *iSuperClass();
#import

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- creating the hidden implementation object providing for the passing of all parameters
  CSuperClass *sc=iSuperClass(_GetExt()); 
  //--- ... the remaining code
}


4. 导出类的继承

您必须清楚：这种导出对象的方式，暗示着直接的简单继承根本就不可能。隐藏实施对象的导出，意味着对象本身就是继承链条的最后一环，而且是最终可被使用的一环。

一般情况下，您可以通过编写一个附加中间类来创建继承的一个“模拟”。而这里，我们当然还需要多态性和虚拟性。

Example 11. Emulation of inheritance of hidden classes

//--- including the public header class
#include "SuperClass.mqh" 

//--- getting the hidden implementation object
#import "ISuperClass.ex5"
  CSuperClass *iSuperClass();
#import

class _CSuperClass
{
public:
//--- instance of the hidden implementation object
  CSuperClass *_base;
public:
//--- constructor
  _CSuperClass() {  _base=iSuperClass(_GetExt()); };
//--- destructor
  ~_CSuperClass() { delete _base; };
//--- further followed by all functions of the base CSuperClass class
//--- working function called from the hidden implementation object
  virtual int func(int a, int b) { _base.func(a,b); }; 
};

这里唯一的问题就是访问 CSuperClass 的变量。可以看出，它们并不存在于后代的声明中，而是位于 _base 变量中。通常来讲，它不会影响到可用性，前提是有一个标头类 SuperClass.mqh

自然，如果您主要关注的是专有函数，那么，您无需提前创建与其相关的 ISuperClass 包装程序。它足够导出这些专有函数，并允许外部开发人员创建其自有的包装程序类，之后就方便继承了。

由此，为其他开发人员准备您的开发时，您要注意创建一整套的必需导出函数、.mqh 与 .ex5 文件以及相关类：
  1. 类独立函数的导出
  2. .mqh 标头文件及其 .ex5 实施
  3. 变量在 .ex5 文件中的实施


5. ex5 库的发布

2011 年 11 月，MetaQuotes 开始提供对于文件资源库访问的权限。更多详情，请参阅声明

该资源库允许您存储您的开发内容，而且，更重要的是，为其他开发人员提供了访问这里的权限。此工具将允许您轻松发布自己文件的新版本，从而确保使用这些文件的开发人员快速访问它们。

而且，公司网站也赋予您一次机会，以收费或免费的形式在市场中提供您自己的函数库。


总结

现在，您已经知道如何利用函数或类对象的导出来创建 ex5 库，而且可以将您的知识应用于实践了。上述所有资源，都能让您与其他开发人员建立起更为密切的合作：致力于共同的项目、在“市场”中宣传它们，或是提供访问 ex5 库函数的权限。

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/362

附加的文件 |
下载ZIP
spiro.zip (3.91 KB)

注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

