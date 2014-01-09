利用 EX5 库来推动您的项目开发

简介

对于经验丰富的读者来说，在库中隐藏函数与类实施的目的已无需解释。你们当中那些主动寻找新想法的人可能想知道，隐藏 .ex5 文件中类/函数的实施细节，会让您能够同其他开发人员共享自己的专有算法，设立共同项目并在网络中宣传它们。

而且，在 MetaQuotes 团队不遗余力地引入直接继承 ex5 库类可能性的同时，我们现在就要付诸实施了。



目录

1. 函数的导出与导入

2. 类隐藏实施的导出

3. .ex5 文件中变量的初始化

4. 导出类的继承

5. ex5 库的发布



1. 函数的导出与导入



这是构建类导出的一种基本方法。要将您的函数用于其它程序，要考虑到三件重要的事情：

要创建的文件的扩展名必须是 .mq5 （而非 .mqh），才能在 .ex5 文件中进行编译； 该文件应包含 #property 库预处理器指令；

关键词 "export" 应置于所需导出函数的标题后

Example 1 . Let us create a function to be used in other programs #property library int libfunc ( int a, int b) export { int c=a+b; Print ( "a+b=" + string (с)); return (с); }

完成该文件的编译后，您会得到 library.ex5 文件，之后，libfunc 即可通过这里用于另一程序。



导入函数的过程亦非常简单。它是利用 #import 预处理器指令执行的。



Example 2 . We will use the export function libfunc() in our script #import "library.ex5" int libfunc( int a, int b); #import void OnStart () { libfunc( 1 , 2 ); }

要记住，编译器会在 MQL5\Libraries 文件夹中搜索 .ex5 文件。所以，如果 library.ex5 未于该文件夹下，您就必须得指定相对路径名。

例如：

#import "..\Include\MyLib\library.ex5" folder #import "..\Experts\library.ex5" folder

为了您未来的使用，函数不但可以导入到目标 .mq5 文件中，亦可导入到 .mqh 文件中。

为举例说明实际应用，我们采用一些图形。



我们要创建一个待导出的函数库。这些函数会在图表上显示按钮、编辑、标签及矩形标签之类的图形对象，从图表中删除对象，以及重置图表的颜色参数。

图示如下：







本文末尾有完整的 Graph.mq5 文件。这里，我们只提供绘图函数 Edit （编辑）的一个模板示例。

void SetEdit( long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color txtclr, color bgclr, color brdclr, int x, int y, int dx, int dy, int corn= 0 , int fontsize= 8 , string font= "Tahoma" , bool ro= false ) export { ObjectCreate (achart,name, OBJ_EDIT ,wnd, 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corn); ObjectSetString (achart,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,txtclr); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,bgclr); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,brdclr); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,fontsize); ObjectSetString (achart,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,dx); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,dy); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_READONLY ,ro); ObjectSetInteger (achart,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , 0 ); ObjectSetString (achart,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "" ); }

所需函数的导入及其使用，都将在目标文件 Spiro.mq5 中实施：



Example 3 . Using imported functions #import "Graph.ex5" void SetLabel( long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color clr, int x, int y, int corn= 0 , int fontsize= 8 , string font= "Tahoma" ); void SetEdit( long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color txtclr, color bgclr, color brdclr, int x, int y, int dx, int dy, int corn= 0 , int fontsize= 8 , string font= "Tahoma" , bool ro= false ); void SetButton( long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color txtclr, color bgclr, int x, int y, int dx, int dy, int corn= 0 , int fontsize= 8 , string font= "Tahoma" , bool state= false ); void HideChart( long achart, color BackClr); #import string sID; void OnInit () { HideChart( 0 , clrWhite ); sID= "spiro." ; DrawParam(); } void DrawParam() { color bgclr= clrWhite , clr= clrBlack ; SetLabel( 0 , sID+ "stR." , 0 , "R" , clr, 10 , 10 + 3 ); SetEdit( 0 , sID+ "R." , 0 , "100" , clr, bgclr, clr, 40 , 10 , 50 , 20 ); SetLabel( 0 , sID+ "str." , 0 , "r" , clr, 10 , 35 + 3 ); SetEdit( 0 , sID+ "r." , 0 , "30" , clr, bgclr, clr, 40 , 35 , 50 , 20 ); SetLabel( 0 , sID+ "stD." , 0 , "D" , clr, 10 , 60 + 3 ); SetEdit( 0 , sID+ "D." , 0 , "40" , clr, bgclr, clr, 40 , 60 , 50 , 20 ); SetLabel( 0 , sID+ "stA." , 0 , "Alfa" , clr, 10 , 85 + 3 ); SetEdit( 0 , sID+ "A." , 0 , "0.04" , clr, bgclr, clr, 40 , 85 , 50 , 20 ); SetLabel( 0 , sID+ "stN." , 0 , "Rotor" , clr, 10 , 110 + 3 ); SetEdit( 0 , sID+ "N." , 0 , "10" , clr, bgclr, clr, 40 , 110 , 50 , 20 ); SetButton( 0 , sID+ "draw." , 0 , "DRAW" , bgclr, clr, 39 , 135 , 51 , 20 ); }

EA 运行后，这些对象就会显示于图表上方：



可以看出，导出与导入函数的过程一点都不难，但是一定要阅读“帮助”中的具体限制内容：导出、导入。



2. 类隐藏实施的导出

由于 MQL5 中的类至今仍不能直接导出，所以我们不得不求助于一种多少有些花哨的方法。该法基于多态性与虚函数。事实上，从 ex5 模块返回的并非该类本身，而是一个所创建的类对象。我们姑且称之为隐藏实施对象。

此法的本质在于将所需类划分为两个，以使函数和变量的声明开放公共访问，且其实施细节隐藏于一个不公开的 .ex5 文件中。



下面即其简单例证。有一个 CSpiro 类，我们想与其他开发人员共享，但不披露其实施细节。假设它包含变量、构造函数、析构函数及工作函数。



要导出此类，我们应如下操作：

创建 CSpiro 类后代的一份拷贝。我们称之为 ISpiro （首字母 C 换成了 I，因为是从 "interface" 一词衍生而来）

类后代的一份拷贝。我们称之为 （首字母 C 换成了 I，因为是从 "interface" 一词衍生而来） 将所有变量及虚函数留在初始 CSpiro 类中。

类中。 函数实施细节则应构成一个新的 ISpiro 类。

类。 向其添加将创建一个不公开 ISpiro 实例的导出函数。

实例的导出函数。 注意！所有所需函数均应冠以 virtual 前缀



结果我们得到两个文件：

Example 4 . Hiding of the class implementation in the ex5 module class CSpiro { public : string m_sID; int m_x0,m_y0; color m_clr; double m_R,m_r,m_D,m_dAlfa,m_nRotate; public : CSpiro() { }; ~CSpiro() { }; virtual void Init( int ax0, int ay0, color aclr, string asID) { }; virtual void SetData( double aR, double ar, double aD, double adAlpha, double anRotate) { }; public : virtual void DrawSpiro() { }; virtual void SetPoint( int x, int y) { }; };

请注意：所有函数类均利用关键词 virtual 声明。

#include "Spiro.mqh" #import "..\Experts\Spiro\Graph.ex5" void SetPoint( long achart, string name, int awnd, int ax, int ay, color aclr); void ObjectsDeleteAll2( long achart= 0 , int wnd=- 1 , int type=- 1 , string pref= "" , string excl= "" ); #import CSpiro *iSpiro() export { return ( new ISpiro); } class ISpiro : public CSpiro { public : ISpiro() { m_x0= 0 ; m_y0= 0 ; }; ~ISpiro() { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 ,- 1 ); }; virtual void Init( int ax0, int ay0, color aclr, string asID); virtual void SetData( double aR, double ar, double aD, double adAlpha, double anRotate); public : virtual void DrawSpiro(); virtual void SetPoint( int x, int y); }; void ISpiro::Init( int ax0, int ay0, color aclr, string asID) { m_x0=ax0; m_y0=ay0; m_clr=aclr; m_sID=asID; m_R= 0 ; m_r= 0 ; m_D= 0 ; } void ISpiro::SetData( double aR, double ar, double aD, double adAlpha, double anRotate) { m_R=aR; m_r=ar; m_D=aD; m_dAlfa=adAlpha; m_nRotate=anRotate; } void ISpiro::DrawSpiro() { if (m_r<= 0 ) { Print ( "Error! r==0" ); return ; } if (m_D<= 0 ) { Print ( "Error! D==0" ); return ; } if (m_dAlfa== 0 ) { Print ( "Error! Alpha==0" ); return ; } ObjectsDeleteAll2( 0 , 0 ,- 1 ,m_sID+ "pnt." ); int n= 0 ; double a= 0 ; while (a<m_nRotate* 2 * 3.1415926 ) { double x=(m_R-m_r)* MathCos (a)+m_D* MathCos ((m_R-m_r)/m_r*a); double y=(m_R-m_r)* MathSin (a)-m_D* MathSin ((m_R-m_r)/m_r*a); SetPoint( int (m_x0+x), int (m_y0+y)); a+=m_dAlfa; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void ISpiro::SetPoint( int x, int y) { Graph::SetPoint( 0 ,m_sID+ "pnt." + string (x)+ "." + string (y), 0 ,x,y,m_clr); }

可以看出，隐藏类已于 .mq5 文件中实施，且包含预处理器命令 #property library。因此，前文中列出的所有规则也都得到了遵守。



还要注意 SetPoint 函数的范围解析操作符。它在 Graph 库和 CSpiro 类两个位置进行声明。为让编译器调用所需函数，我们明确指定其使用 ::操作并赋予文件名称。



Graph::SetPoint( 0 , m_sID+ "pnt." + string (x)+ "." + string (y), 0 , x, y, m_clr);

现在，我们可以纳入头文件，并将其实施导入到作为结果的 EA 当中了。

图示如下：





Example 5 . Using export objects #import "Graph.ex5" void SetLabel( long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color clr, int x, int y, int corn= 0 , int fontsize= 8 , string font= "Tahoma" ); void SetEdit( long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color txtclr, color bgclr, color brdclr, int x, int y, int dx, int dy, int corn= 0 , int fontsize= 8 , string font= "Tahoma" , bool ro= false ); void SetButton( long achart, string name, int wnd, string text, color txtclr, color bgclr, int x, int y, int dx, int dy, int corn= 0 , int fontsize= 8 , string font= "Tahoma" , bool state= false ); void HideChart( long achart, color BackClr); #import #include <Spiro.mqh> #import "ISpiro.ex5" CSpiro *iSpiro(); #import CSpiro *spiro; string sID; void OnInit () { HideChart( 0 , clrWhite ); sID= "spiro." ; DrawParam(); spiro=iSpiro(); spiro.Init( 250 , 200 , clrBlack , sID); spiro.SetData( 100 , 30 , 40 , 0.04 , 10 ); spiro.DrawSpiro(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { delete spiro; }

结果您将能够更改图表中的对象参数，并绘制对象的图表











3. .ex5 文件中变量的初始化



通常情况下，您的 ISuperClass 都会使用 globals.mqh 包含文件中的变量。而这些变量可以类似的方式纳入，以供您在其它文件中使用。



例如：

Example 6 . Public include file #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> extern CTrade *_trade;

_trade 对象唯一的实例，是在您的程序中进行初始化，但却是在隐藏的 ISuperClass 类中使用。

为此，应将您创建的一个指向该对象的指针从 ISuperClass 类传递到 .ex5 文件。

如果是从 .ex5 文件接收对象，则最容易实现，所示如下：



Example 7 . Initialization of variables upon creation of the object #property library CSuperClass *iSuperClass(CTrade *atrade) export { _trade=atrade; return ( new ISuperClass); }

由此，收到其模块中的对象后，所需的所有变量均完成初始化。



事实上，公共全局变量可能有很多，类型也多种多样。那些并不急于随时更改 iSuperClass 函数头的人，最好是创建一个聚集所有使用它的全局变量与函数的专用类。



Example 8 . Public include file #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> extern CTrade *_trade; extern string _eaname; class __extern { public : CTrade *trade; string eaname; public : __extern() { }; ~__extern() { }; void Get() { trade=_trade; eaname=_eaname; }; void Set() { _trade=trade; _eaname=eaname; }; }; __extern *_GetExt() { _ext.Get(); return ( GetPointer (_ext)); } extern __extern _ext;

Example 9 . #property library CSuperClass *iSuperClass(__extern *aext) export { aext.Set(); return ( new ISuperClass); }

文件会如下实施：

函数调用现在亦会转换成为一种简化、且可扩展（最重要）的形式。

Example 10 . Using export objects in the presence of public global variables #include "globals.mqh" #include "SuperClass.mqh" #import "ISuperClass.ex5" CSuperClass *iSuperClass(); #import void OnStart () { CSuperClass *sc=iSuperClass(_GetExt()); }



4. 导出类的继承



您必须清楚：这种导出对象的方式，暗示着直接的简单继承根本就不可能。隐藏实施对象的导出，意味着对象本身就是继承链条的最后一环，而且是最终可被使用的一环。

一般情况下，您可以通过编写一个附加中间类来创建继承的一个“模拟”。而这里，我们当然还需要多态性和虚拟性。



Example 11 . Emulation of inheritance of hidden classes #include "SuperClass.mqh" #import "ISuperClass.ex5" CSuperClass *iSuperClass(); #import class _CSuperClass { public : CSuperClass *_base; public : _CSuperClass() { _base=iSuperClass(_GetExt()); }; ~_CSuperClass() { delete _base; }; virtual int func( int a, int b) { _base.func(a,b); }; };

这里唯一的问题就是访问 CSuperClass 的变量。可以看出，它们并不存在于后代的声明中，而是位于 _base 变量中。通常来讲，它不会影响到可用性，前提是有一个标头类 SuperClass.mqh。



自然，如果您主要关注的是专有函数，那么，您无需提前创建与其相关的 ISuperClass 包装程序。它足够导出这些专有函数，并允许外部开发人员创建其自有的包装程序类，之后就方便继承了。



类独立函数的导出 .mqh 标头文件及其 .ex5 实施 变量在 .ex5 文件中的实施 由此，为其他开发人员准备您的开发时，您要注意创建一整套的必需导出函数、.mqh 与 .ex5 文件以及相关类：



5. ex5 库的发布

2011 年 11 月，MetaQuotes 开始提供对于文件资源库访问的权限。更多详情，请参阅声明。



该资源库允许您存储您的开发内容，而且，更重要的是，为其他开发人员提供了访问这里的权限。此工具将允许您轻松发布自己文件的新版本，从而确保使用这些文件的开发人员快速访问它们。



而且，公司网站也赋予您一次机会，以收费或免费的形式在市场中提供您自己的函数库。

总结

现在，您已经知道如何利用函数或类对象的导出来创建 ex5 库，而且可以将您的知识应用于实践了。上述所有资源，都能让您与其他开发人员建立起更为密切的合作：致力于共同的项目、在“市场”中宣传它们，或是提供访问 ex5 库函数的权限。