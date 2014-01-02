源代码的跟踪、调试和结构分析

简介



本文介绍在执行期间创建一个调用栈的方法之一。本文介绍了以下功能：



创建使用的类、函数和文件的结构。

保持以前所有的栈创建调用栈。调用的顺序。

执行期间查看 Watch（监视）参数的状态。

代码的逐步式执行。

分组和排列获得的栈，获取“极端”信息。





开发的主要原则



选择一种常见方法作为表示结构的方法 – 以树的形式显示。为此，我们需要两个信息类。CNode - 用于写入有关栈的所有信息的“节点”。CTreeCtrl - 处理所有节点的“树”。以及用于处理树的跟踪器本身 - CTraceCtrl。



依据以下层次结构实施类：





CNodeBase 和 CTreeBase 类描述处理节点和树的基本属性和方法。

继承的类 CNode 扩展 CNodeBase 的基本功能，CTreeBase 类处理派生类 CNode。由于 CNodeBase 是其他标准节点的父节点，并且出于层次结构和继承的方便性，它被分出来作为一个独立的类，这样就完成了。

与来自标准库的 CTreeNode 不同，CNodeBase 类包含一个指向节点的指针 数组 ，因此从这个节点发出的“分支”是没有数量限制的。

CNodeBase 和 CNode 类

class CNode; class CNodeBase { public : CNode *m_next[]; CNode *m_prev; int m_id; string m_text; public : CNodeBase() { m_id= 0 ; m_text= "" ; } ~CNodeBase(); }; class CNode : public CNodeBase { public : bool m_expand; bool m_check; bool m_select; int m_uses; long m_tick; long m_tick0; datetime m_last; tagWatch m_watch[]; bool m_break; string m_file; int m_line; string m_class; string m_func; string m_prop; public : CNode(); ~CNode(); void AddWatch( string watch, string val); };

您可以在附带的文件中找到所有类的实施。在本文中，我们将只介绍它们的头部和重要的函数。



依据接受的分类，CTreeBase 表示一个有向非循环图。派生类 CTreeCtrl 使用 CNode 并为其所有功能服务：添加、更改和删除 CNode 节点。



CTreeCtrl 和 CNode 可以成功地代替标准库中的对应类，因为它们具有稍多一些的功能。

CTreeBase 和 CTreeCtrl 类



class CTreeBase { public : CNode *m_root; int m_maxid; public : CTreeBase(); ~CTreeBase(); void Clear(CNode *root= NULL ); CNode *FindNode( int id,CNode *root= NULL ); CNode *FindNode( string txt,CNode *root= NULL ); int GetID( string txt,CNode *root= NULL ); int GetMaxID(CNode *root= NULL ); int AddNode( int id, string text,CNode *root= NULL ); int AddNode( string txt, string text,CNode *root= NULL ); int AddNode(CNode *root, string text); }; class CTreeCtrl : public CTreeBase { public : CTreeCtrl() { m_root.m_file= "__base__" ; m_root.m_line= 0 ; m_root.m_func= "__base__" ; m_root.m_class= "__base__" ; } ~CTreeCtrl() { delete m_root; m_maxid= 0 ; } void Reset(CNode *root= NULL ); void SetDataBy( int mode, int id, string text,CNode *root= NULL ); string GetDataBy( int mode, int id,CNode *root= NULL ); public : bool IsExpand( int id,CNode *root= NULL ); bool ExpandIt( int id, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); void ExpandBy( int mode,CNode *node, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); bool IsCheck( int id,CNode *root= NULL ); bool CheckIt( int id, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); void CheckBy( int mode,CNode *node, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); bool IsSelect( int id,CNode *root= NULL ); bool SelectIt( int id, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); void SelectBy( int mode,CNode *node, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); bool IsBreak( int id,CNode *root= NULL ); bool BreakIt( int id, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); void BreakBy( int mode,CNode *node, bool state,CNode *root= NULL ); public : void SortBy( int mode, bool ascend,CNode *root= NULL ); void GroupBy( int mode,CTreeCtrl *atree,CNode *node= NULL ); };

结构结束于以下两个类：CTraceCtrl - 其唯一的实例直接用于跟踪，它包含 CTreeCtrl 类的三个实例，用于创建函数的所需结构；另一个是 CIn 类，是一个临时容器。这只是一个用于向 CTraceCtrl 添加新节点的辅助类。

CTraceCtrl 和 CIn 类



class CTraceView; class CTraceCtrl { public : CTreeCtrl *m_stack; CTreeCtrl *m_info; CTreeCtrl *m_file; CTreeCtrl *m_class; CTraceView *m_traceview; CNode *m_cur; CTraceCtrl() { Create(); Reset(); } ~CTraceCtrl() { delete m_stack; delete m_info; delete m_file; delete m_class; } void Create(); void In( string afile, int aline, string aname, int aid); void Out( int aid); bool StepBack(); void Reset() { m_cur=m_stack.m_root; m_stack.Reset(); m_file.Reset(); m_class.Reset(); } void Clear() { m_cur=m_stack.m_root; m_stack.Clear(); m_file.Clear(); m_class.Clear(); } public : void AddWatch( string name, string val); void Break(); }; class CIn { public : void In( string afile, int aline, string afunc) { if (NIL(m_trace)) return ; if (NIL(m_trace.m_tree)) return ; if (NIL(m_trace.m_tree.m_root)) return ; if (NIL(m_trace.m_cur)) m_trace.m_cur=m_trace.m_tree.m_root; m_trace.In(afile,aline,afunc,- 1 ); } void ~CIn() { if (!NIL(m_trace)) m_trace.Out(- 1 ); } };



CIn 类的操作模式



此类负责创建栈树。



图形的形成是使用两个 CTraceCtrl 函数，在两个阶段中逐步进行的：

void In( string afile, int aline, string aname, int aid); void Out( int aid);

换言之，要形成树，进行了对 进入-离开-进入-离开-进入-进入-离开-离开 等的连续调用。



进入-离开 对按以下方式工作：



1. 进入块（函数、循环、条件等），即正好在大括号 "{" 的后面。

在进入块时，创建 CIn 的一个新实例，它获取已经从先前的节点开始的当前 CTraceCtrl。在 CIn 中调用 CTraceCtrl::In 函数，它在栈中创建一个新节点。该节点创建于当前节点 CTraceCtrl::m_cur 之下。关于进入的所有实际信息都被写入该节点：文件名、行号、类名、函数、当前时间等。



2. 遇到括号 "}" 时从块退出。

在从块退出时，MQL 自动调用析构函数 CIn::~CIn。CTraceCtrl::Out 是在析构函数中调用的。当前节点 CTraceCtrl::m_cur 的指针在树中升高一级。此时不为新的节点调用析构函数，节点保留在树中。

栈的形成方案





调用栈以树的形式的形成，并且填写有关调用的所有信息是使用 CIn 容器执行的。





让调用更加容易的宏



#define _IN CIn _in; _in.In(__FILE__, __LINE__, __FUNCTION__)

为了避免在您的代码中重写很长的创建对象并进入节点的代码行，用调用宏来代替它非常方便：如您所见，创建了对象，然后我们进入节点。



因为 MQL 在局部变量的名称与全局变量的名称相同时会发出警告，最好采用以下形式（更加精确和清晰地）创建 3-4 个具有其它变量名的类似定义：



#define _IN1 CIn _in1; _in1.In(__FILE__, __LINE__, __FUNCTION__) #define _IN2 CIn _in2; _in2.In(__FILE__, __LINE__, __FUNCTION__) #define _IN3 CIn _in3; _in3.In(__FILE__, __LINE__, __FUNCTION__)

bool CSampleExpert::InitCheckParameters( int digits_adjust) { _IN; if (InpTakeProfit*digits_adjust<m_symbol.StopsLevel()) { _IN1; printf ( "Take Profit must be greater than %d" ,m_symbol.StopsLevel());

在您深入到子块时，使用下一个宏 _

随着在 build 411 中宏的出现，您可以充分使用通过 #define 进行的参数传递。

这是为什么您可以在 CTraceCtrl 类中找到以下宏定义的原因：



#define NIL(p) (CheckPointer(p)==POINTER_INVALID)

它允许缩短指针有效性的检查。



例如，以下代码行：

if ( CheckPointer (m_tree))== POINTER_INVALID || CheckPointer (m_cur))== POINTER_INVALID ) return ;

被更短的形式代替：

if (NIL(m_tree) || NIL(m_cur)) return ;





为跟踪准备您的文件



为了控制和获取栈，您需要采取三个步骤。

#include <Trace.mqh>

此时整个标准库以 CObject 类为基础。因此，如果它在您的文件中也用作一个基类，则将 Trace.mqh 添加到 Object.mqh 就已经足够了。





2. 将 _IN 宏放入需要的块（您可以使用搜索/替换）

使用 _IN 宏的例子：

bool CSampleExpert::InitCheckParameters( int digits_adjust) { _IN; if (InpTakeProfit*digits_adjust<m_symbol.StopsLevel()) { _IN1; printf ( "Take Profit must be greater than %d" ,m_symbol.StopsLevel());



3. 在构成程序的主要模块的 OnInit、OnTime 和 OnDeinit 函数中，分别添加全局对象 CTraceCtrl 的创建、修改和删除。您可以在下面找到用于插入的现成代码：

在主代码中嵌入跟踪器



int OnInit () { m_traceview= new CTraceView; m_trace= new CTraceCtrl; m_traceview.m_trace=m_trace; m_trace.m_traceview=m_traceview; m_traceview.Create( ChartID ()); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { delete m_traceview; delete m_trace; } void OnTimer () { if (m_traceview.IsOpenView(m_traceview.m_chart)) m_traceview. OnTimer (); else { m_traceview.Deinit(); m_traceview.Create( ChartID ()); } } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { m_traceview. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); }

跟踪显示类



这样，栈就组织好了。现在，让我们研究获得的信息的显示。

为此，我们要创建两个类。CTreeView – 用于树的显示，CTraceView – 用于控制树和有关栈的其他信息的显示。两个类都派生于基类 CView。





CTreeView 和 CTraceView 类



class CTreeView: public CView { public : CTreeView(); ~CTreeView(); void Attach(CTreeCtrl *atree); void Create( long chart, string name, int wnd, color clr, color bgclr, color selclr, int x, int y, int dx, int dy, int corn= 0 , int fontsize= 8 , string font= "Arial" ); public : CTreeCtrl *m_tree; int m_sid; int OnClick( string name); public : int m_ndx, m_ndy; int m_bdx, m_bdy; CScrollView m_scroll; bool m_bProperty; void Draw(); void DrawTree(CNode *first, int xpos, int &ypos, int &up, int &dn); void DeleteView(CNode *root= NULL , bool delparent= true ); }; class CTraceView: public CView { public : CTraceView() { }; ~CTraceView() { Deinit(); } void Deinit(); void Create( long chart); public : int m_hagent; CTraceCtrl *m_trace; CTreeView *m_viewstack; CTreeView *m_viewinfo; CTreeView *m_viewfile; CTreeView *m_viewclass; void OnTimer (); void OnChartEvent ( const int , const long &, const double &, const string &); public : void Draw(); void DeleteView(); void UpdateInfoTree(CNode *node, bool bclear); string TimeSeparate( long time); };

作为一种最佳情形，我们已经选择在一个单独的子窗口中显示栈。



换言之，当在函数 CTraceView::Create 中创建 CTraceView 类时，也创建了图表窗口，并且在该窗口中绘制所有对象，尽管 CTraceView 是在 EA 交易于另一个窗口中创建和工作的。这样做能够防止大量的信息阻碍被跟踪程序的源代码的运行，并且防止阻碍在图表中显示其自己的信息。

但是为了让两个窗口能够互动，我们需要向窗口添加一个指标，该指标将用户的所有事件发送到带被跟踪程序的基本窗口。



指标在同一函数 CTraceView::Create 中创建。它只有一个外部参数 - 图表的 ID（所有事件应发送目的地）。

TraceAgent 指标



#property indicator_chart_window input long cid= 0 ; int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double & price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { EventChartCustom (cid, ( ushort )id, lparam, dparam, sparam); }

结果，我们有一个非常完美的对栈的结构化表示。









初始栈显示在左侧的树 TRACE（跟踪） 中。



其下方是 INFO（信息）窗口，包含所选节点的详细信息（在本例中为 CTraceView::OnChartEvent）。两个含有树的相邻窗口显示相同的栈，但它们分别是按类（中间的 CLASS 树）和按文件（右侧的 FILE 树）分组的。

类树和文件树具有与栈的主树同步以及便于控制的嵌入式机制。例如，当您单击类树中一个类名时，则将在栈树和文件树中选中此类的所有函数。同样的，当您单击一个文件名时，该文件中的所有函数和类都会被选中。















处理栈的功能



添加监视参数

这种机制允许快速选择和查看需要的函数组。

如您已经注意到的，CNode 节点参数包括结构数组 tagWatch。它的创建仅是为了方便表示信息。它包含变量或表达式的命名值。

监视值的结构



struct tagWatch { string m_name; string m_val; };

为了向当前节点添加新的 Watch（监视）值，您需要调用 CTrace::AddWatch 函数并使用 _WATCH 宏。

#define _WATCH(w, v) if (!NIL(m_trace) && !NIL(m_trace.m_cur)) m_trace.m_cur.AddWatch(w, string(v));



有关添加值的特别限制（与节点相同）是名称唯一性的控制。这意味着在将其添加到 CNode::m_watch[] 数组之前，将检查 Watch（监视）值的名称是否是唯一的。如果数组包含一个具有相同名称的值，则不会添加新的值，但会更新现有的值。



所有被跟踪的 Watch（监视）值都显示在信息窗口中。









代码的逐步式执行。

MQL5 提供的另一个便利功能是在代码执行期间在代码中强制中断的组织。



暂停是通过使用简单的无限循环 while (true) 实施的。在这里，MQL5 的方便性体现在对退出此循环的事件的处理 - 单击红色控制按钮。要在执行期间创建一个断点，使用 CTrace::Break 函数。



实施断点的函数



void CTraceCtrl::Break() { if (NIL(m_traceview)) return ; m_stack.BreakBy(TG_ALL, NULL , false ); m_cur.m_break= true ; m_traceview.m_viewstack.m_sid=m_cur.m_id; m_stack.ExpandBy(TG_UP,m_cur, true ,m_cur); m_traceview.Draw(); string name=m_traceview.m_viewstack.m_name+ string (m_cur.m_id)+ ".dbg" ; bool state= ObjectGetInteger (m_traceview.m_chart,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); while (!state) { Sleep ( 1000 ); state= ObjectGetInteger (m_traceview.m_chart,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); if (!m_traceview.IsOpenView()) break ; m_traceview.Draw(); } m_cur.m_break= false ; m_traceview.Draw(); }





遇到此类断点时，栈树进行同步处理以显示调用这个宏的函数。如果一个节点关闭，则父节点将展开以显示该节点。如有必要，可向上或向下滚动树以让节点处于可视区域内。





要退出 CTraceCtrl::Break，单击节点名称旁边的红色按钮。





总结



现在，我们有一个有趣的“玩具”了。在撰写本文时，我已经尝试过使用 CTraceCtrl 的很多方式，并且确定 MQL5 对控制 EA 交易及组织它们的运行有独特的视角。用于开发跟踪器的所有功能都不可以在 MQL4 中使用，这再一次证明了 MQL5 的优点及其广泛的可能性。

在附带的代码中，您可以找到本文描述的所有类以及服务库（它们的最低要求的集合，因为它们不是目标）。此外，我还附带了现成的例子 - 更新后的标准库文件，在其中添加了 _IN 宏。所有试验都使用包含在 MetaTrader 5 标准交付件 MACD Sample.mq5 中的 EA 交易进行。



