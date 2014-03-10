MetaTrader 5 / 示例
还在编写 DLL？
让我们来解放你！

简介

MQL5 语言的功能性总是有不足以完成任务的时刻。在这种情况下，MQL5 程序员不得不使用其他工具。例如，可以使用数据库、使用通信套接字或利用操作系统的功能。MQL5 程序员还需要处理各种 API 以扩展其使用的 MQL5 程序的可能性。但基于几个原因，程序员无法直接从 MQL5 访问所需的功能，因为他们不知道：

  • 如何将一个复杂的数据类型（例如结构）传递至 API 函数；
  • 如何使用 API 函数返回的指针。

因此，程序员被迫使用其他的编程语言，并创建中间 DLL 以使用所需的功能。尽管 MQL5 可提供各种数据类型并将它们传递至 API，但遗憾的是，MQL5 无法解决从收到的指针提取数据的相关问题。

在本文中，我们将循规蹈矩，说明传递和接收复杂数据类型以及使用返回的指针的简单机制。


目录

1. 内存就是一切

  • 获取指针
  • 复制内存区域

2. 将结构传递至 API 函数

  • 使用 MQL5 转换结构
  • 为套接字传递结构的示例

3. 使用 API 函数指针

  • 内存映射文件示例
  • MySQL 示例

4. 从 API 函数读取以 NULL 结尾的字符串



1. 内存就是一切

正如您可能知道的，任何变量（包括复杂数据类型变量）都有其特定的地址，变量就存储在内存的该位置。这个地址是一个四字节的整数值（int 类型），等于这个变量第一个字节的地址。

如果一切定义得当，就可以使用此内存区域。C 语言函数库 (msvcrt.dll) 包含 memcpy 函数。其目的是缺失元素，这些缺失元素将 MQL5 和各种 API 库结合起来，并为程序员提供了极大的发挥空间。


让我们转向前辈留下的相关知识

Memcpy 函数从一个缓冲区复制指定数量的字节至另一个缓冲区，并将指针返回接收缓冲区。

void *memcpy(void *dst, const void *src, int cnt);
dst - pointer to the receiver buffer
src - pointer to the source buffer
cnt - number of bytes for copying

换言之，一个大小为 cnt 字节起始于 src 地址的内存区域被复制到起始于 dst 地址的内存区域。

位于 src 地址的数据可以是多种类型。这可能是 1 字节的 char 变量，8 字节的 double 数值，数组，或是任意内存大小的任意结构。这意味着，只要知道地址和大小，您可以随意地将数据从一个区域传输到另一个区域。


工作原理

图 1 显示了部分数据类型的相对大小。

MQL5 中各种数据类型的大小


需要 Memcpy 函数以将数据从一个内存区域复制到另一个内存区域。
图 2 显示 4 字节复制。

使用 memcpy 复制 4 字节的示例

在 MQL5 中，该过程如下所示。

Example 1. Using memcpy
#import "msvcrt.dll"
  int memcpy(int &dst, int &src, int cnt);
#import
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
  int dst, src=4, cnt=sizeof(int);
  int adr=memcpy(dst, src, cnt);
  Print("dst value="+string(dst)+"   Address dst="+string(adr));
}

需要注意的是，多种数据类型（具有相同的 cnt 大小）可用于 dstsrc 指向的内存区域。例如，src 指针可指向 double 变量（cnt=8 字节），dst 可指向具有同样大小 char[8]int[2] 的数组。

程序员当时的想法对于内存而言无关紧要。无论是一个数组 char[8] 或只是一个 long 变量还是结构 { int a1; int a2; }都无关紧要。

可以将内存数据视为各种类型的数据。例如，可以传递 5 字节的数组至 {int i; char c;} 结构，反之亦然。这种关系提供了直接使用 API 函数的机会。

我们按一定的顺序来查看一下 memcpy 应用程序的版本。


获取指针

在例 1 中我们发现，memcpy 函数返回 dst 变量的地址。

这一属性可用于获取任意变量（包含其他复杂类型的数组）的地址。为此，我们只需要指定同一变量作为源参数和接收参数。在 cnt 中，由于实际复制没有必要，可以传递 0。

例如，我们可以获得 double 变量和 short 数组的地址：

Example 2. Getting pointers to the variable
#import "msvcrt.dll"
  int memcpy(short &dst[], short &src[], int cnt);
  int memcpy(double &dst,  double &src, int cnt);
#import

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
  short src[5];
  //--- getting src array address (i.е., the address of the first element)
  int adr=memcpy(src, src, 0);
  double var;
  //--- getting var variable address
  adr=memcpy(var, var, 0); 
}

然后接收到的地址可以被传递至所需 API 函数或作为结构参数，也可以作为同一 memcpy 函数的参数。


复制数组

如您所知，数组是一些专用的内存块。专用内存的大小取决于元素的类型及其数量。例如，如果数组元素的类型为 short 且元素数量为 10，这样一个数组在内存中占据 20 字节（short 大小为 2 字节）。

但是，这 20 字节也可以由 20 char 或 5 int 组成。无论如何，它们在内存中占据相同的 20 字节。

要复制数组，必须执行下述操作

  • dst 内存分配要求的元素数量（不少于结果 cnt 字节）；
  • cnt 中指定须从 src 复制的字节数。
Example 3. Copying the arrays
#import "msvcrt.dll"
  int memcpy(double &dst[],  double &src[], int cnt);
#import

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
  double src[5];
  //--- calculating the number of bytes!!!
  int cnt=sizeof(double)*ArraySize(src);
  double dst[]; 
  ArrayResize(dst, 5);
  //--- the array has been copied from src to dst
   memcpy(dst, src, cnt); 
}



2. 将结构传递至 API 函数

假设您需要传递填充结构指针至 API。MQL5 语言针对结构的传递设置了限制。在本文的一开始，我已声明内存可以用不同的形式表示。这意味着可以将需要的结构复制到 MQL5 支持的数据类型。一般而言，数组是较为适合结构的类型。因此，我们需要从结构获得数组，然后将数组传递至 API 函数。

使用结构复制内存的选项在文档部分中说明。我们无法使用 memcpy 函数，因为它无法将结构作为参数传递，在这里复制结构是唯一的方法。

图 3 显示了包含 5 个不同类型变量的结构的表示，及其 char 数组形式的等效表示。

包含 5 个不同类型变量的结构的表示及其 char 数组形式的等效表示

Example 4. Copying the structures by means of MQL5
struct str1
{
  double d; // 8 bytes
  long l;   // 8 bytes
  int i[3]; // 3*4=12 bytes
};
struct str2
{
  uchar c[8+8+12]; // str1 structure size
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
  str1 src; 
  src.d=-1;
  src.l=20;
  //--- filling the structure parameters
  ArrayInitialize(src.i, 0); 
  str2 dst;
  //--- turning the structure into the byte array
  dst=src; 
}

通过这种简单的方式，我们将结构复制到字节数组中。

我们考虑套接字 创建函数，以使这个示例更为实用。

int connect(SOCKET s, const struct sockaddr *name, int namelen);

在这个函数中，第二个参数是有问题的，因为它接收结构的指针。但我们已经知道了要用它来做什么。那么，我们开始吧。

1. 我们通过 MQL5 中允许的方法编写用于导入的连接函数：

int connect(int s, uchar &name[], int namelen);

2. 在文档中观察所需结构：

struct sockaddr_in
{
  short   sin_family;
  u_short sin_port;
  in_addr sin_addr; // additional 8 byte structure
  char sin_zero[8];
};

3. 使用相同大小的数组创建结构：

struct ref_sockaddr_in
{
  uchar c[2+2+8+8];
};

4. 填充所需的 sockaddr_in 结构后，将其传递至字节数组并作为 connect 参数提交。

下面是根据这些步骤编写的代码段。

Example 5. Referring of the client socket to the server
#import "Ws2_32.dll"
  ushort htons(ushort hostshort);
  ulong inet_addr(char &cp[]);
  int connect(int s, char &name[], int namelen);
#import
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
  //--- connecting the host after the socket initialization

  char ch[];
  StringToCharArray("127.0.0.1", ch);
  //--- preparing the structure
  sockaddr_in addrin;
  addrin.sin_family=AF_INET;
  addrin.sin_addr=inet_addr(ch);
  addrin.sin_port=htons(1000);
  //--- copying the structure to the array
  ref_sockaddr_in ref=addrin; 
  //--- connecting the host
  res=connect(asock, ref.c, sizeof(addrin)); 

  //--- further work with the socket
}

看到了吧，您完全不需要编写自己的 DLL。结构被直接传递到 API。


3. 使用 API 函数指针

大多数情况下，API 函数返回指针至：结构和数组。MQL5 不适于提取数据，在此我们可以使用 memcpy 函数。

从内存映射文件 (MMF) 使用内存数组的示例



使用 MMF 时函数使用，以返回指针至专用内存数组。

int MapViewOfFile(int hFile, int DesiredAccess, int OffsetHigh, int OffsetLow, int NumOfBytesToMap);

从此数组读取数据通过 memcpy 函数简单复制所需的字节数实现。
将数据写入数组同样通过使用 memcpy 函数实现。

Example 6. Recording and reading data from MMF memory
#import "kernel32.dll"
  int OpenFileMappingW(int dwDesiredAccess, int bInheritHandle,  string lpName);
  int MapViewOfFile(int hFileMappingObject, int dwDesiredAccess, 
                      int dwFileOffsetHigh, int dwFileOffsetLow, int dwNumberOfBytesToMap);
  int UnmapViewOfFile(int lpBaseAddress);
  int CloseHandle(int hObject);
#import "msvcrt.dll"
  int memcpy(uchar &Destination[], int Source, int Length);
  int memcpy(int Destination, int &Source, int Length);
  int memcpy(int Destination, uchar &Source[], int Length);
#import

#define FILE_MAP_ALL_ACCESS   0x000F001F

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
  //--- opening the memory object
  int hmem=OpenFileMappingW(FILE_MAP_ALL_ACCESS, 0, "Local\\file");
  //--- getting pointer to the memory
  int view=MapViewOfFile(hmem, FILE_MAP_ALL_ACCESS, 0, 0, 0); 
  //--- reading the first 10 bytes from the memory
  uchar src[10];
  memcpy(src, view, 10);
  int num=10;
  //--- recording the 4 byte int number to the memory beginning
  memcpy(view, num, 4);
  //--- unmapping the view
  UnmapViewOfFile(view); 
  //--- closing the object
  CloseHandle(hmem); 
}

如您所见，将指针用于内存数组并不是很难。更重要的是，您无需为此创建额外的 DLL。




将返回的结构用于 MySQL 的示例

使用 MySQL 时一个亟待解决的问题就是从中获得数据。mysql_fetch_row 函数返回字符串数组。每个字符串是一个字段数组。因此，这个函数返回指针至指针。我们的任务是从返回的指针中提取所有这些数据。

该任务有一点复杂，因为字段可以是包括二进制在内的多种数据类型。这意味着不可能以 string 数组来表示它们。函数 mysql_num_rows、mysql_num_fields、mysql_fetch_lengths 用于获取有关字符串和字段大小的信息。

图 4 显示在内存中用于表示结果的结构。
3 个字符串的起始地址位于数组中。而数组的起始地址（本例中为 94）由 mysql_fetch_row 函数返回。

在内存中表示请求结果的结构

下面是从数据库请求获取数据的代码示例。

Example 7. Getting data from MySQL
#import "libmysql.dll"
  int mysql_real_query(int mysql, uchar &query[], int length);
  int mysql_store_result(int mysql);
  int mysql_field_count(int mysql);
  uint mysql_num_rows(int result);
  int mysql_num_fields(int result);
  int mysql_fetch_lengths(int result);
  int mysql_fetch_row(int result);
#import 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
  //--- ... preliminarily initialized mysql data base
  //--- request for getting all the strings from the table
  string query="SELECT * FROM table"; 
  uchar aquery[]; 
  StringToCharArray(query, aquery);

  //--- sending the request
  err=mysql_real_query(mysql, aquery, StringLen(query)); 
  int result=mysql_store_result(mysql);

  //--- in case it contains the strings
  if (result>0) 
  {
    ulong num_rows=mysql_num_rows(result);
    int num_fields=mysql_num_fields(result);    

    //--- getting the first string pointer
    int r=0, row_ptr=mysql_fetch_row(result);
    while(row_ptr>0)
    {

       //--- getting the pointer to the current string columns lengths
      int len_ptr=mysql_fetch_lengths(result); 
      int lens[]; 
       ArrayResize(lens, num_fields);
      //--- getting the sizes of the string fields
      memcpy(lens, len_ptr, num_fields*sizeof(int));
      //--- getting the data fields   
      int field_ptr[];
      ArrayResize(field_ptr, num_fields);
      ArrayInitialize(field_ptr, 0);

      //--- getting the pointers to the fields
      memcpy(field_ptr, row_ptr, num_fields*sizeof(int)); 
      for (int f=0; f<num_fields; f++)
      {
        ArrayResize(byte, lens[f]);
        ArrayInitialize(byte, 0);
         //--- copy the field to the byte array
        if (field_ptr[f]>0 && lens[f]>0) memcpy(byte, field_ptr[f], lens[f]);
      }
      r++;
      //--- getting the pointer to the pointer to the next string
      row_ptr=mysql_fetch_row(result); 
    }
  }
}



4. 从 API 函数读取以 NULL 结尾的字符串

一些 API 函数返回指针至字符串但不会向我们指出字符串的长度。在这种情形下，我们处理以零结尾的字符串。零帮助判定字符串的结束。这意味着可以指定字符串的大小。

在内存中表示以 NULL 结尾的字符串

C (msvcrt.dll) 函数库已经有了从适当的指针复制以 NULL 结尾的字符串的内容到其他字符串的函数。字符串的大小由函数定义。最好是使用字节数组作为接收数组，因为 API 通常返回多字节字符串而不是统一码字符串。

strcpy - 复制以 NULL 结尾的字符串

char *strcpy(char *dst, const char *src);
dst - the pointer to the destination string
src - the pointer to the Null-terminated source string

事实上，它是 memcpy 函数的一个特例。当系统在字符串中找到零时就会停止复制。当使用这种指针时，将始终使用此函数。

例如，在 API 中有多个来自 MySQL 的函数返回指针至字符串。使用 strcpy 获取它们的数据是一项简单的任务。

Example 8. Getting the strings from the pointers
#import "libmysql.dll"
  int mysql_init(int mysql);
  int mysql_real_connect(int mysql, uchar &host[], uchar &user[], uchar &password[], 
                            uchar &DB[], uint port, uchar &socket[], int clientflag);
  int mysql_get_client_info();
  int mysql_get_host_info(int mysql);
  int mysql_get_server_info(int mysql);
  int mysql_character_set_name(int mysql);
  int mysql_stat(int mysql);
#import "msvcrt.dll"
  int strcpy(uchar &dst[], int src);
#import
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
  uchar byte[];
  ArrayResize(byte, 300);

  int ptr;
  string st;
  //--- pointer to the string
  ptr=mysql_get_client_info();

  if (ptr>0) strcpy(byte, ptr);
  Print("client_info="+CharArrayToString(byte));
  //--- initializing the base
  int mysql=mysql_init(mysql);

  //--- transferring the strings to the byte arrays
  uchar ahost[]; 
  StringToCharArray("localhost", ahost);
  uchar auser[];
  StringToCharArray("root", auser);
  uchar apwd[];
  StringToCharArray("", apwd);
  uchar adb[];
  StringToCharArray("some_db", adb);
  uchar asocket[];
  StringToCharArray("", asocket);
  //--- connecting the base
  int rez=mysql_real_connect(mysql, ahost, auser, apwd, adb, port, asocket, 0);
  //--- determining the connection and the base status
  ptr=mysql_get_host_info(mysql);
  if (ptr>0) strcpy(byte, ptr);
  Print("mysql_host_info="+CharArrayToString(byte));
  ptr=mysql_get_server_info(mysql);
  if (ptr>0) strcpy(byte, ptr);
  Print("mysql_server_info="+CharArrayToString(byte));
  ptr=mysql_character_set_name(mysql);
  if (ptr>0) strcpy(byte, ptr);
  Print("mysql_character_set_name="+CharArrayToString(byte));
  ptr=mysql_stat(mysql);
  if (ptr>0) strcpy(byte, ptr);
  Print("mysql_stat="+CharArrayToString(byte));
}


总结

因此，在使用各种 API 函数时，使用内存的三个基本机制的使用（复制结构、通过 memcpy 获取指针及其数据以及获取 strcpy 字符串）几乎涵盖了所有的任务。

警告。使用 memcpy 和 strcpy 可能会不安全，除非已经为接收缓冲区分配了足够的数据。因此，务必留意为接收数据分配的量的大小。

