

还在编写 DLL？

让我们来解放你！





简介

MQL5 语言的功能性总是有不足以完成任务的时刻。在这种情况下，MQL5 程序员不得不使用其他工具。例如，可以使用数据库、使用通信套接字或利用操作系统的功能。MQL5 程序员还需要处理各种 API 以扩展其使用的 MQL5 程序的可能性。但基于几个原因，程序员无法直接从 MQL5 访问所需的功能，因为他们不知道：



如何将一个复杂的数据类型（例如结构）传递至 API 函数；

如何使用 API 函数返回的指针。

因此，程序员被迫使用其他的编程语言，并创建中间 DLL 以使用所需的功能。尽管 MQL5 可提供各种数据类型并将它们传递至 API，但遗憾的是，MQL5 无法解决从收到的指针提取数据的相关问题。

在本文中，我们将循规蹈矩，说明传递和接收复杂数据类型以及使用返回的指针的简单机制。





目录

1. 内存就是一切



获取指针

复制内存区域

2. 将结构传递至 API 函数



使用 MQL5 转换结构

为套接字传递结构的示例

3. 使用 API 函数指针



内存映射文件示例

MySQL 示例

4. 从 API 函数读取以 NULL 结尾的字符串





1. 内存就是一切

正如您可能知道的，任何变量（包括复杂数据类型变量）都有其特定的地址，变量就存储在内存的该位置。这个地址是一个四字节的整数值（int 类型），等于这个变量第一个字节的地址。



如果一切定义得当，就可以使用此内存区域。C 语言函数库 (msvcrt.dll) 包含 memcpy 函数。其目的是缺失元素，这些缺失元素将 MQL5 和各种 API 库结合起来，并为程序员提供了极大的发挥空间。



让我们转向前辈留下的相关知识



Memcpy 函数从一个缓冲区复制指定数量的字节至另一个缓冲区，并将指针返回接收缓冲区。

void *memcpy( void *dst, const void *src, int cnt); dst - pointer to the receiver buffer src - pointer to the source buffer cnt - number of bytes for copying

换言之，一个大小为 cnt 字节起始于 src 地址的内存区域被复制到起始于 dst 地址的内存区域。

位于 src 地址的数据可以是多种类型。这可能是 1 字节的 char 变量，8 字节的 double 数值，数组，或是任意内存大小的任意结构。这意味着，只要知道地址和大小，您可以随意地将数据从一个区域传输到另一个区域。



工作原理



图 1 显示了部分数据类型的相对大小。









需要 Memcpy 函数以将数据从一个内存区域复制到另一个内存区域。

图 2 显示 4 字节复制。



在 MQL5 中，该过程如下所示。

Example 1 . Using memcpy #import "msvcrt.dll" int memcpy( int &dst, int &src, int cnt); #import void OnStart () { int dst, src= 4 , cnt= sizeof ( int ); int adr= memcpy (dst, src, cnt); Print ( "dst value=" + string (dst)+ " Address dst=" + string (adr)); }

需要注意的是，多种数据类型（具有相同的 cnt 大小）可用于 dst 和 src 指向的内存区域。例如，src 指针可指向 double 变量（cnt=8 字节），dst 可指向具有同样大小 char[8] 或 int[2] 的数组。

程序员当时的想法对于内存而言无关紧要。无论是一个数组 char[8] 或只是一个 long 变量还是结构 { int a1; int a2; }都无关紧要。

可以将内存数据视为各种类型的数据。例如，可以传递 5 字节的数组至 {int i; char c;} 结构，反之亦然。这种关系提供了直接使用 API 函数的机会。



我们按一定的顺序来查看一下 memcpy 应用程序的版本。





获取指针

在例 1 中我们发现，memcpy 函数返回 dst 变量的地址。



这一属性可用于获取任意变量（包含其他复杂类型的数组）的地址。为此，我们只需要指定同一变量作为源参数和接收参数。在 cnt 中，由于实际复制没有必要，可以传递 0。



例如，我们可以获得 double 变量和 short 数组的地址：

Example 2 . Getting pointers to the variable #import "msvcrt.dll" int memcpy( short &dst[], short &src[], int cnt); int memcpy( double &dst, double &src, int cnt); void OnStart() { short src[ 5 ]; int adr= memcpy (src, src, 0 ); double var ; adr= memcpy ( var , var , 0 ); }

然后接收到的地址可以被传递至所需 API 函数或作为结构参数，也可以作为同一 memcpy 函数的参数。



复制数组



如您所知，数组是一些专用的内存块。专用内存的大小取决于元素的类型及其数量。例如，如果数组元素的类型为 short 且元素数量为 10，这样一个数组在内存中占据 20 字节（short 大小为 2 字节）。



但是，这 20 字节也可以由 20 char 或 5 int 组成。无论如何，它们在内存中占据相同的 20 字节。

要复制数组，必须执行下述操作 ：

为 dst 内存分配要求的元素数量（不少于结果 cnt 字节）；

内存分配要求的元素数量（不少于结果 字节）； 在 cnt 中指定须从 src 复制的字节数。

Example 3 . Copying the arrays #import "msvcrt.dll" int memcpy( double &dst[], double &src[], int cnt); #import void OnStart () { double src[ 5 ]; int cnt= sizeof ( double )* ArraySize (src); double dst[]; ArrayResize (dst, 5 ); memcpy (dst, src, cnt); }





2. 将结构传递至 API 函数



假设您需要传递填充结构指针至 API。MQL5 语言针对结构的传递设置了限制。在本文的一开始，我已声明内存可以用不同的形式表示。这意味着可以将需要的结构复制到 MQL5 支持的数据类型。一般而言，数组是较为适合结构的类型。因此，我们需要从结构获得数组，然后将数组传递至 API 函数。

使用结构复制内存的选项在文档部分中说明。我们无法使用 memcpy 函数，因为它无法将结构作为参数传递，在这里复制结构是唯一的方法。

图 3 显示了包含 5 个不同类型变量的结构的表示，及其 char 数组形式的等效表示。

Example 4 . Copying the structures by means of MQL5 struct str1 { double d; long l; int i[ 3 ]; }; struct str2 { uchar c[ 8 + 8 + 12 ]; }; void OnStart () { str1 src; src.d=- 1 ; src.l= 20 ; ArrayInitialize (src.i, 0 ); str2 dst; dst=src ; }

通过这种简单的方式，我们将结构复制到字节数组中。



我们考虑套接字 创建函数，以使这个示例更为实用。

int connect(SOCKET s, const struct sockaddr *name, int namelen);

在这个函数中，第二个参数是有问题的，因为它接收结构的指针。但我们已经知道了要用它来做什么。那么，我们开始吧。



1. 我们通过 MQL5 中允许的方法编写用于导入的连接函数：



int connect( int s, uchar &name[], int namelen);

2. 在文档中观察所需结构：

struct sockaddr_in { short sin_family; u_short sin_port; in_addr sin_addr; char sin_zero[ 8 ]; };

3. 使用相同大小的数组创建结构：

struct ref_sockaddr_in { uchar c[ 2 + 2 + 8 + 8 ]; };

4. 填充所需的 sockaddr_in 结构后，将其传递至字节数组并作为 connect 参数提交。



下面是根据这些步骤编写的代码段。



Example 5 . Referring of the client socket to the server #import "Ws2_32.dll" ushort htons( ushort hostshort); ulong inet_addr( char &cp[]); int connect( int s, char &name[], int namelen); #import void OnStart () { char ch[]; StringToCharArray ( "127.0.0.1" , ch); sockaddr_in addrin; addrin.sin_family=AF_INET; addrin.sin_addr=inet_addr(ch); addrin.sin_port=htons( 1000 ); ref_sockaddr_in ref=addrin ; res=connect(asock, ref.c, sizeof (addrin)); }

看到了吧，您完全不需要编写自己的 DLL。结构被直接传递到 API。





3. 使用 API 函数指针

大多数情况下，API 函数返回指针至：结构和数组。MQL5 不适于提取数据，在此我们可以使用 memcpy 函数。





从内存映射文件 (MMF) 使用内存数组的示例

使用 MMF 时函数使用，以返回指针至专用内存数组。



int MapViewOfFile( int hFile, int DesiredAccess, int OffsetHigh, int OffsetLow, int NumOfBytesToMap);

从此数组读取数据通过 memcpy 函数简单复制所需的字节数实现。

将数据写入数组同样通过使用 memcpy 函数实现。

Example 6 . Recording and reading data from MMF memory #import "kernel32.dll" int OpenFileMappingW( int dwDesiredAccess, int bInheritHandle, string lpName); int MapViewOfFile( int hFileMappingObject, int dwDesiredAccess, int dwFileOffsetHigh, int dwFileOffsetLow, int dwNumberOfBytesToMap); int UnmapViewOfFile( int lpBaseAddress); int CloseHandle( int hObject); #import "msvcrt.dll" int memcpy( uchar &Destination[], int Source, int Length); int memcpy( int Destination, int &Source, int Length); int memcpy( int Destination, uchar &Source[], int Length); #import #define FILE_MAP_ALL_ACCESS 0x000F001F void OnStart () { int hmem=OpenFileMappingW(FILE_MAP_ALL_ACCESS, 0 , "Local\\file" ); int view=MapViewOfFile(hmem, FILE_MAP_ALL_ACCESS, 0 , 0 , 0 ); uchar src[ 10 ]; memcpy (src, view, 10 ); int num= 10 ; memcpy (view, num, 4 ); UnmapViewOfFile(view); CloseHandle(hmem); }

如您所见，将指针用于内存数组并不是很难。更重要的是，您无需为此创建额外的 DLL。

将返回的结构用于 MySQL 的示例

使用 MySQL 时一个亟待解决的问题就是从中获得数据。mysql_fetch_row 函数返回字符串数组。每个字符串是一个字段数组。因此，这个函数返回指针至指针。我们的任务是从返回的指针中提取所有这些数据。



该任务有一点复杂，因为字段可以是包括二进制在内的多种数据类型。这意味着不可能以 string 数组来表示它们。函数 mysql_num_rows、mysql_num_fields、mysql_fetch_lengths 用于获取有关字符串和字段大小的信息。



图 4 显示在内存中用于表示结果的结构。

3 个字符串的起始地址位于数组中。而数组的起始地址（本例中为 94）由 mysql_fetch_row 函数返回。





下面是从数据库请求获取数据的代码示例。

Example 7 . Getting data from MySQL #import "libmysql.dll" int mysql_real_query( int mysql, uchar &query[], int length); int mysql_store_result( int mysql); int mysql_field_count( int mysql); uint mysql_num_rows( int result); int mysql_num_fields( int result); int mysql_fetch_lengths( int result); int mysql_fetch_row( int result); #import void OnStart () { string query= "SELECT * FROM table" ; uchar aquery[]; StringToCharArray (query, aquery); err=mysql_real_query(mysql, aquery, StringLen (query)); int result=mysql_store_result(mysql); if (result> 0 ) { ulong num_rows=mysql_num_rows(result); int num_fields=mysql_num_fields(result); int r= 0 , row_ptr=mysql_fetch_row(result); while (row_ptr> 0 ) { int len_ptr=mysql_fetch_lengths(result); int lens[]; ArrayResize (lens, num_fields); memcpy (lens, len_ptr, num_fields* sizeof ( int )); int field_ptr[]; ArrayResize (field_ptr, num_fields); ArrayInitialize (field_ptr, 0 ); memcpy (field_ptr, row_ptr, num_fields* sizeof ( int )); for ( int f= 0 ; f<num_fields; f++) { ArrayResize (byte, lens[f]); ArrayInitialize (byte, 0 ); if (field_ptr[f]> 0 && lens[f]> 0 ) memcpy (byte, field_ptr[f], lens[f]); } r++; row_ptr=mysql_fetch_row(result); } } }





4. 从 API 函数读取以 NULL 结尾的字符串

一些 API 函数返回指针至字符串但不会向我们指出字符串的长度。在这种情形下，我们处理以零结尾的字符串。零帮助判定字符串的结束。这意味着可以指定字符串的大小。





C (msvcrt.dll) 函数库已经有了从适当的指针复制以 NULL 结尾的字符串的内容到其他字符串的函数。字符串的大小由函数定义。最好是使用字节数组作为接收数组，因为 API 通常返回多字节字符串而不是统一码字符串。



strcpy - 复制以 NULL 结尾的字符串

char *strcpy( char *dst, const char *src); dst - the pointer to the destination string src - the pointer to the Null-terminated source string

事实上，它是 memcpy 函数的一个特例。当系统在字符串中找到零时就会停止复制。当使用这种指针时，将始终使用此函数。



例如，在 API 中有多个来自 MySQL 的函数返回指针至字符串。使用 strcpy 获取它们的数据是一项简单的任务。

Example 8 . Getting the strings from the pointers #import "libmysql.dll" int mysql_init( int mysql); int mysql_real_connect( int mysql, uchar &host[], uchar &user[], uchar &password[], uchar &DB[], uint port, uchar &socket[], int clientflag); int mysql_get_client_info(); int mysql_get_host_info( int mysql); int mysql_get_server_info( int mysql); int mysql_character_set_name( int mysql); int mysql_stat( int mysql); #import "msvcrt.dll" int strcpy( uchar &dst[], int src); #import void OnStart () { uchar byte[]; ArrayResize (byte, 300 ); int ptr; string st; ptr=mysql_get_client_info(); if (ptr> 0 ) strcpy (byte, ptr); Print ( "client_info=" + CharArrayToString (byte)); int mysql=mysql_init(mysql); uchar ahost[]; StringToCharArray ( "localhost" , ahost); uchar auser[]; StringToCharArray ( "root" , auser); uchar apwd[]; StringToCharArray ( "" , apwd); uchar adb[]; StringToCharArray ( "some_db" , adb); uchar asocket[]; StringToCharArray ( "" , asocket); int rez=mysql_real_connect(mysql, ahost, auser, apwd, adb, port, asocket, 0 ); ptr=mysql_get_host_info(mysql); if (ptr> 0 ) strcpy (byte, ptr); Print ( "mysql_host_info=" + CharArrayToString (byte)); ptr=mysql_get_server_info(mysql); if (ptr> 0 ) strcpy (byte, ptr); Print ( "mysql_server_info=" + CharArrayToString (byte)); ptr=mysql_character_set_name(mysql); if (ptr> 0 ) strcpy (byte, ptr); Print ( "mysql_character_set_name=" + CharArrayToString (byte)); ptr=mysql_stat(mysql); if (ptr> 0 ) strcpy (byte, ptr); Print ( "mysql_stat=" + CharArrayToString (byte)); }





总结

因此，在使用各种 API 函数时，使用内存的三个基本机制的使用（复制结构、通过 memcpy 获取指针及其数据以及获取 strcpy 字符串）几乎涵盖了所有的任务。