指标外部参数的图形控制

简介

你不得不设置或更改指标外部参数的频率有多高？ 很多人一定考虑过，使用鼠标将外部参数移到图表上，从而能够方便的拖动图标或对象到所需的位置，以简化指标的设置过程。 MQL4 语言允许在屏幕上显示指标设置。

参数的图形控制

首先，我们需要找出指标中有哪些参数，以及打算对哪些参数进行更改。 为此，打开指标属性并写下需要在工作过程中更改的参数的名称。

例如，我们使用标准终端版本中包含的锯齿形调整浪指标。 在属性中选择变量的名称。





指标参数

ExtDepth=12

ExtDeviation=5

ExtBackstep=3

我们继续创建将用于更改指标参数值的变量和数组。

根据我们要控制的指标的参数，给出指标参数的名称。

int ExtDepth= 12 ; int ExtDeviation= 5 ; int ExtBackstep= 3 ; double ZigzagBuffer[]; double HighMapBuffer[]; double LowMapBuffer[]; string ArrExt[ 3 , 3 ] ={ "12" , "21" , "34" , "5" , "8" , "21" , "3" , "13" , "34" }; string Array_Index[]={ "Dep -> " , "Dev -> " , "Back ->" }; int Coordinats_IndexUp[]={ 65 , 160 , 260 }; int Coordinats_Index[] ={ 35 , 130 , 230 }; int Coordinats_IndexDn[]={ 5 , 100 , 200 }; color Color_[]={Blue,Green,Red};

在这一步，我认为一切都很清晰。

"Dep -> " , "Dev -> " , "Back ->"

分别是 ExtDepth、ExtDeviation 和 ExtBackstep。 下面是它们在图表中的显示。

对于每个参数，我们使用三个变量值

string ArrExtDepth[] ={ "12" , "15" , "20" }; string ArrExtDeviation[]={ "5" , "8" , "21" }; string ArrExtBackstep[] ={ "3" , "13" , "34" };

出于方便，存储在一个三维数组内：

string ArrExt[ 3 , 3 ] ={ "12" , "21" , "34" , "5" , "8" , "21" , "3" , "13" , "34" };

3、5、12 是标准锯齿形调整浪指标的参数中默认设置的标准值。

这里的其他值作为示例给出。 它们将用作指标控制的参数变量。

考虑到这里将涉及很多绘图，我们加入一个函数，用来创建对象并将对象移到单独的程序块：

void Obj_CreateMove_Text ( int CreateMove, string Name, int Type, string Number, color text_color, int DistX, int DistY) { if (CreateMove== 0 ) ObjectCreate (Name,Type, 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetText (Name,Number, 10 , "Arial" ,text_color); ObjectSet (Name, 101 , 3 ); ObjectSet (Name, 102 , DistX); ObjectSet (Name, 103 , DistY); }

为了确保控制方便和保持代码紧凑，图形对象的所有坐标都储存在数组中。 这在上面已经进行了展示（查看文章的开头）。

现在我们在图表窗口绘制所有的对象。

图表的右手侧加载的信息较少，所以将沿着窗口右边界垂直分布变量。 每一个参数都有自己的索引，其颜色跟相应的参数变量的颜色相同。

因此，我们需要为每个参数创建三个参数索引和三个变量值。

在屏幕上为指标参数创建对象，显示这些参数的变量数值，并在每个参数块旁边创建对应的索引。

for ( ii= 0 ;ii< 3 ;ii++) for ( i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) Obj_CreateMove_Text ( 0 , Array_Index[ii]+i, 23 , (ArrExt[ii,i]), Color_[ii], 5 , Coordinats_IndexDn[ii]+ 30 *i); for ( i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) Obj_CreateMove_Text ( 0 , "Index" +Array_Index[i], 23 , (Array_Index[i]), Color_[i], 25 , Coordinats_Index[i]);





图 1

现在我们只需要创建一个程序块，在相关的索引移动时处理用户的操作。

我们拥有对象在图表上的锚点，根据锚点我们逐个读取索引参数并确定程序逻辑。

for ( i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) { Coordinats[i]= ObjectGet ( "Index" +Array_Index[i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); if (Coordinats[i]== 0 ) Obj_CreateMove_Text ( 1 , "Index" +Array_Index[i], 23 , Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25 , Coordinats_IndexDn[i]); }

在保存了得到的值后，我们需要分析它们在图表上的位置并采取必要的操作。 对于分析，我们使用索引的实际位置，作为每个索引的三个基值相对于使用的参数值的参考点。 如果索引移到其组内的最高值以上，将视为已经移至其最高值。 如果索引移到最低的参数值以下，也会类似的移到最低的参数值。 如果索引介于参数的最高和最低值之间，则取中间值。 为了进行对比，我们使用垂直标度，即

the OBJPROP_YDISTANCE parameter

来自于

ObjectGet ()

for ( i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) { if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexUp[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexUp[i]; index[i]= 2 ;} if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexDn[i] && Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexUp[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_Index[i]; index[i]= 1 ;} if (Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexDn[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexDn[i]; index[i]= 0 ;} if (Move[i]!= 0 )

然后我们对齐已经移动的对象。

保存新的参数值以绘制锯齿形调整浪。

基于这些值，使用图形控制绘制指标。

Obj_CreateMove_Text ( 1 , "Index" +Array_Index[i], 23 , Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25 , Move[i]); switch (i) { case 0 : ExtDepth = StrToInteger (ArrExt[ 0 ,index[i]]); break ; case 1 : ExtDeviation = StrToInteger (ArrExt[ 1 ,index[i]]); break ; case 2 : ExtBackstep = StrToInteger (ArrExt[ 2 ,index[i]]); break ; } } for (i= 300 ;i> 0 ;i--) { ZigzagBuffer[i]= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ZigZag" ,ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep, 0 ,i); HighMapBuffer[i]= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ZigZag" ,ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep, 1 ,i); LowMapBuffer[i]= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ZigZag" ,ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep, 2 ,i); }

在任意图形对象上双击将其激活。 激活后，可以使用鼠标控制对象。 每次决定更改参数值的时候，都要这样做。

图 2





图 3





图 4

代码的最终版本如下。

#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, WWW.FIBOOK.RU" #property link "http://www.fibook.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Red int ExtDepth= 12 ; int ExtDeviation= 5 ; int ExtBackstep= 3 ; double ZigzagBuffer[]; double HighMapBuffer[]; double LowMapBuffer[]; string ArrExt[ 3 , 3 ] ={ "12" , "21" , "34" , "5" , "8" , "21" , "3" , "13" , "34" }; string Array_Index[]={ "Dep -> " , "Dev -> " , "Back ->" }; int Coordinats_IndexUp[]={ 65 , 160 , 260 }; int Coordinats_Index[] ={ 35 , 130 , 230 }; int Coordinats_IndexDn[]={ 5 , 100 , 200 }; color Color_[]={Blue,Green,Red}; int i,ii; int index[ 3 ]; int init() { IndicatorBuffers ( 3 ); SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_SECTION ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ZigzagBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,HighMapBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,LowMapBuffer); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0.0 ); return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int Coordinats[ 3 ]; int Move[ 3 ]; if ( ObjectGet ( "IndexDep -> " , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )< 1 || ObjectGet ( "IndexDev -> " , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )< 1 || ObjectGet ( "IndexBack ->" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )< 1 ) { for ( ii= 0 ;ii< 3 ;ii++) for ( i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) Obj_CreateMove_Text ( 0 , Array_Index[ii]+i, 23 , ArrExt[ii,i], Color_[ii], 5 , Coordinats_IndexDn[ii]+ 30 *i); for ( i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) Obj_CreateMove_Text ( 0 , "Index" +Array_Index[i], 23 , Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25 , Coordinats_IndexDn[i]); } for ( i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) { Coordinats[i]= ObjectGet ( "Index" +Array_Index[i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); if (Coordinats[i]== 0 ) Obj_CreateMove_Text ( 1 , "Index" +Array_Index[i], 23 , Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25 , Coordinats_IndexDn[i]); } for ( i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) { if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexUp[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexUp[i]; index[i]= 2 ;} if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexDn[i] && Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexUp[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_Index[i]; index[i]= 1 ;} if (Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexDn[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexDn[i]; index[i]= 0 ;} if (Move[i]!= 0 ) Obj_CreateMove_Text ( 1 , "Index" +Array_Index[i], 23 , Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25 , Move[i]); switch (i) { case 0 : ExtDepth = StrToInteger (ArrExt[ 0 ,index[i]]); break ; case 1 : ExtDeviation = StrToInteger (ArrExt[ 1 ,index[i]]); break ; case 2 : ExtBackstep = StrToInteger (ArrExt[ 2 ,index[i]]); break ; } } for (i= 300 ;i> 0 ;i--) { ZigzagBuffer[i]= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ZigZag" ,ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep, 0 ,i); HighMapBuffer[i]= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ZigZag" ,ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep, 1 ,i); LowMapBuffer[i]= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ZigZag" ,ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep, 2 ,i); } Comment ( "ExtDepth =" ,ExtDepth, ", ExtDeviation =" ,ExtDeviation, ", ExtBackstep =" ,ExtBackstep); return ( 0 ); } void Obj_CreateMove_Text ( int CreateMove, string Name, int Type, string Number, color text_color, int DistX, int DistY) { if (CreateMove== 0 ) ObjectCreate (Name,Type, 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetText (Name,Number, 10 , "Arial" ,text_color); ObjectSet (Name, 101 , 3 ); ObjectSet (Name, 102 , DistX); ObjectSet (Name, 103 , DistY); }

总结

通过显示需要设置的参数，上述方法可以用来从外部控制任何指标。