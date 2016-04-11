指标外部参数的图形控制
简介
你不得不设置或更改指标外部参数的频率有多高？ 很多人一定考虑过，使用鼠标将外部参数移到图表上，从而能够方便的拖动图标或对象到所需的位置，以简化指标的设置过程。 MQL4 语言允许在屏幕上显示指标设置。
参数的图形控制
首先，我们需要找出指标中有哪些参数，以及打算对哪些参数进行更改。 为此，打开指标属性并写下需要在工作过程中更改的参数的名称。
例如，我们使用标准终端版本中包含的锯齿形调整浪指标。 在属性中选择变量的名称。
指标参数
ExtDepth=12
ExtDeviation=5
ExtBackstep=3
我们继续创建将用于更改指标参数值的变量和数组。
根据我们要控制的指标的参数，给出指标参数的名称。
// Initial indicator values int ExtDepth=12; int ExtDeviation=5; int ExtBackstep=3; //---- indicator buffers double ZigzagBuffer[]; double HighMapBuffer[]; double LowMapBuffer[]; // Array of indicator parameter variables string ArrExt[3,3] ={"12","21","34", "5","8","21", "3","13","34"}; // Arrays of indices string Array_Index[]={"Dep -> ","Dev -> ","Back ->"}; int Coordinats_IndexUp[]={65,160,260}; int Coordinats_Index[] ={35,130,230}; int Coordinats_IndexDn[]={5, 100,200}; // Color for parameter blocks and indices color Color_[]={Blue,Green,Red};
在这一步，我认为一切都很清晰。
"Dep -> ","Dev -> ","Back ->"
分别是 ExtDepth、ExtDeviation 和 ExtBackstep。 下面是它们在图表中的显示。
对于每个参数，我们使用三个变量值
string ArrExtDepth[] ={"12","15","20"}; string ArrExtDeviation[]={"5", "8","21"}; string ArrExtBackstep[] ={"3", "13","34"};
出于方便，存储在一个三维数组内：
string ArrExt[3,3] ={"12","21","34", "5","8","21", "3","13","34"};
3、5、12 是标准锯齿形调整浪指标的参数中默认设置的标准值。
这里的其他值作为示例给出。 它们将用作指标控制的参数变量。
考虑到这里将涉及很多绘图，我们加入一个函数，用来创建对象并将对象移到单独的程序块：
void Obj_CreateMove_Text (int CreateMove, string Name, int Type, string Number, color text_color, int DistX, int DistY) { if (CreateMove==0) ObjectCreate(Name,Type,0,0,0); ObjectSetText(Name,Number,10,"Arial",text_color); ObjectSet(Name,101,3); ObjectSet(Name, 102, DistX); ObjectSet(Name, 103, DistY); }
为了确保控制方便和保持代码紧凑，图形对象的所有坐标都储存在数组中。 这在上面已经进行了展示（查看文章的开头）。
现在我们在图表窗口绘制所有的对象。
图表的右手侧加载的信息较少，所以将沿着窗口右边界垂直分布变量。 每一个参数都有自己的索引，其颜色跟相应的参数变量的颜色相同。
因此，我们需要为每个参数创建三个参数索引和三个变量值。
在屏幕上为指标参数创建对象，显示这些参数的变量数值，并在每个参数块旁边创建对应的索引。
// Create objects for( ii=0;ii<3;ii++) for( i=0;i<3;i++) Obj_CreateMove_Text (0, Array_Index[ii]+i, 23, (ArrExt[ii,i]), Color_[ii], 5, Coordinats_IndexDn[ii]+30*i); for( i=0;i<3;i++) Obj_CreateMove_Text (0, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, (Array_Index[i]), Color_[i], 25, Coordinats_Index[i]);
图 1
现在我们只需要创建一个程序块，在相关的索引移动时处理用户的操作。
我们拥有对象在图表上的锚点，根据锚点我们逐个读取索引参数并确定程序逻辑。
// Read index coordinates from the chart for( i=0;i<3;i++) { Coordinats[i]=ObjectGet("Index"+Array_Index[i],OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); if (Coordinats[i]==0)//If outside of the chart, set again Obj_CreateMove_Text (1, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25, Coordinats_IndexDn[i]); }
在保存了得到的值后，我们需要分析它们在图表上的位置并采取必要的操作。 对于分析，我们使用索引的实际位置，作为每个索引的三个基值相对于使用的参数值的参考点。 如果索引移到其组内的最高值以上，将视为已经移至其最高值。 如果索引移到最低的参数值以下，也会类似的移到最低的参数值。 如果索引介于参数的最高和最低值之间，则取中间值。 为了进行对比，我们使用垂直标度，即
the OBJPROP_YDISTANCE parameter
来自于
ObjectGet()
// Analyze positions of indices for( i=0;i<3;i++) { if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexUp[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexUp[i]; index[i]=2;}// Index has been moved up if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexDn[i] && Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexUp[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_Index[i]; index[i]=1;}// Index is in the middle if (Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexDn[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexDn[i]; index[i]=0;}// Index has been moved down if (Move[i]!=0)
然后我们对齐已经移动的对象。
保存新的参数值以绘制锯齿形调整浪。
基于这些值，使用图形控制绘制指标。
// Move and align the objects depending on their positions Obj_CreateMove_Text (1, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25, Move[i]); // Save ZigZag parameter values switch (i) { case 0: ExtDepth = StrToInteger(ArrExt[0,index[i]]); break; case 1: ExtDeviation = StrToInteger(ArrExt[1,index[i]]); break; case 2: ExtBackstep = StrToInteger(ArrExt[2,index[i]]); break; }/**/ } // Pass parameter values to the custom indicator and plot ZigZag based on the obtained values for(i=300;i>0;i--) { ZigzagBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,0,i); HighMapBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,1,i); LowMapBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,2,i); }
在任意图形对象上双击将其激活。 激活后，可以使用鼠标控制对象。 每次决定更改参数值的时候，都要这样做。
图 2
图 3
图 4
代码的最终版本如下。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| management_indicator.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2009, WWW.FIBOOK.RU | //| http://www.fibook.ru | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2009, WWW.FIBOOK.RU" #property link "http://www.fibook.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Red // Initial indicator values int ExtDepth=12; int ExtDeviation=5; int ExtBackstep=3; //---- indicator buffers double ZigzagBuffer[]; double HighMapBuffer[]; double LowMapBuffer[]; // Array of indicator parameter variables string ArrExt[3,3] ={"12","21","34", "5","8","21", "3","13","34"}; // Arrays of indices string Array_Index[]={"Dep -> ","Dev -> ","Back ->"}; int Coordinats_IndexUp[]={65,160,260}; int Coordinats_Index[] ={35,130,230}; int Coordinats_IndexDn[]={5, 100,200}; // Color for parameter blocks and indices color Color_[]={Blue,Green,Red}; // Variables for calculations int i,ii; int index[3]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- indicators IndicatorBuffers(3); //---- drawing settings SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_SECTION); //---- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,ZigzagBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,HighMapBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(2,LowMapBuffer); SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0); //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int Coordinats[3]; int Move[3]; // Check if index objects are on the chart if (ObjectGet("IndexDep -> ",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE)<1|| ObjectGet("IndexDev -> ",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE)<1|| ObjectGet("IndexBack ->",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE)<1) // If they are not on the chart, create them { for( ii=0;ii<3;ii++) for( i=0;i<3;i++) Obj_CreateMove_Text (0, Array_Index[ii]+i, 23, ArrExt[ii,i], Color_[ii], 5, Coordinats_IndexDn[ii]+30*i); for( i=0;i<3;i++) Obj_CreateMove_Text (0, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25, Coordinats_IndexDn[i]); } // Read index coordinates from the chart for( i=0;i<3;i++) { Coordinats[i]=ObjectGet("Index"+Array_Index[i],OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); if (Coordinats[i]==0)//If outside of the chart, set again Obj_CreateMove_Text (1, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25, Coordinats_IndexDn[i]); } // Analyze positions of indices for( i=0;i<3;i++) { if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexUp[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexUp[i]; index[i]=2;}//Index has been moved up if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexDn[i] && Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexUp[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_Index[i]; index[i]=1;}// Index is in the middle if (Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexDn[i]) {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexDn[i]; index[i]=0;}// Index has been moved down if (Move[i]!=0) // Move and align the objects depending on their positions Obj_CreateMove_Text (1, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25, Move[i]); // Save ZigZag parameter values switch (i) { case 0: ExtDepth = StrToInteger(ArrExt[0,index[i]]); break; case 1: ExtDeviation = StrToInteger(ArrExt[1,index[i]]); break; case 2: ExtBackstep = StrToInteger(ArrExt[2,index[i]]); break; }/**/ } // Pass parameter values to the custom indicator and plot ZigZag based on the obtained values for(i=300;i>0;i--) { ZigzagBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,0,i); HighMapBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,1,i); LowMapBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,2,i); } Comment ("ExtDepth =",ExtDepth,", ExtDeviation =",ExtDeviation,", ExtBackstep =",ExtBackstep); //---- return(0); } // Function for creating and moving graphical objects void Obj_CreateMove_Text (int CreateMove, string Name, int Type, string Number, color text_color, int DistX, int DistY) { if (CreateMove==0) ObjectCreate(Name,Type,0,0,0); ObjectSetText(Name,Number,10,"Arial",text_color); ObjectSet(Name,101,3); ObjectSet(Name, 102, DistX); ObjectSet(Name, 103, DistY); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
总结
通过显示需要设置的参数，上述方法可以用来从外部控制任何指标。
本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1370
注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。
本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。