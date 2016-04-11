MetaTrader 4 / 示例
指标外部参数的图形控制

Vladimir
简介

你不得不设置或更改指标外部参数的频率有多高？ 很多人一定考虑过，使用鼠标将外部参数移到图表上，从而能够方便的拖动图标或对象到所需的位置，以简化指标的设置过程。 MQL4 语言允许在屏幕上显示指标设置。



参数的图形控制

首先，我们需要找出指标中有哪些参数，以及打算对哪些参数进行更改。 为此，打开指标属性并写下需要在工作过程中更改的参数的名称。

例如，我们使用标准终端版本中包含的锯齿形调整浪指标。 在属性中选择变量的名称。


指标参数

ExtDepth=12

ExtDeviation=5

ExtBackstep=3

我们继续创建将用于更改指标参数值的变量和数组。

根据我们要控制的指标的参数，给出指标参数的名称。

// Initial indicator values
int               ExtDepth=12;
int               ExtDeviation=5;
int               ExtBackstep=3;
//---- indicator buffers
double            ZigzagBuffer[];
double            HighMapBuffer[];
double            LowMapBuffer[];
// Array of indicator parameter variables
string            ArrExt[3,3]    ={"12","21","34", "5","8","21", "3","13","34"};
// Arrays of indices
string            Array_Index[]={"Dep -> ","Dev -> ","Back ->"};
int               Coordinats_IndexUp[]={65,160,260};
int               Coordinats_Index[]  ={35,130,230};
int               Coordinats_IndexDn[]={5, 100,200};
// Color for parameter blocks and indices
color             Color_[]={Blue,Green,Red};

在这一步，我认为一切都很清晰。

"Dep -> ","Dev -> ","Back ->"

分别是 ExtDepth、ExtDeviation 和 ExtBackstep。 下面是它们在图表中的显示。

对于每个参数，我们使用三个变量值 

string            ArrExtDepth[]    ={"12","15","20"};
string            ArrExtDeviation[]={"5",  "8","21"};
string            ArrExtBackstep[] ={"3", "13","34"};

出于方便，存储在一个三维数组内：

string            ArrExt[3,3]    ={"12","21","34", "5","8","21", "3","13","34"};

3、5、12 是标准锯齿形调整浪指标的参数中默认设置的标准值。

这里的其他值作为示例给出。 它们将用作指标控制的参数变量。

考虑到这里将涉及很多绘图，我们加入一个函数，用来创建对象并将对象移到单独的程序块：

void Obj_CreateMove_Text (int CreateMove, string Name, int Type, string Number,  color text_color, 
                          int DistX, int DistY)
   {
      if (CreateMove==0)
      ObjectCreate(Name,Type,0,0,0);
      ObjectSetText(Name,Number,10,"Arial",text_color);
      ObjectSet(Name,101,3);
      ObjectSet(Name, 102, DistX);
      ObjectSet(Name, 103, DistY);
   }

为了确保控制方便和保持代码紧凑，图形对象的所有坐标都储存在数组中。 这在上面已经进行了展示（查看文章的开头）。

现在我们在图表窗口绘制所有的对象。

图表的右手侧加载的信息较少，所以将沿着窗口右边界垂直分布变量。 每一个参数都有自己的索引，其颜色跟相应的参数变量的颜色相同。

因此，我们需要为每个参数创建三个参数索引和三个变量值。

在屏幕上为指标参数创建对象，显示这些参数的变量数值，并在每个参数块旁边创建对应的索引。

// Create objects
   for( ii=0;ii<3;ii++)
      for( i=0;i<3;i++)
      Obj_CreateMove_Text (0, Array_Index[ii]+i, 23, (ArrExt[ii,i]), Color_[ii], 5, Coordinats_IndexDn[ii]+30*i);
      for( i=0;i<3;i++)
      Obj_CreateMove_Text (0, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, (Array_Index[i]),   Color_[i], 25, Coordinats_Index[i]);


图 1

现在我们只需要创建一个程序块，在相关的索引移动时处理用户的操作。

我们拥有对象在图表上的锚点，根据锚点我们逐个读取索引参数并确定程序逻辑。 

// Read index coordinates from the chart
      for( i=0;i<3;i++)
           {
            Coordinats[i]=ObjectGet("Index"+Array_Index[i],OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
               if (Coordinats[i]==0)//If outside of the chart, set again
                  Obj_CreateMove_Text (1, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25, Coordinats_IndexDn[i]);
           }    

在保存了得到的值后，我们需要分析它们在图表上的位置并采取必要的操作。 对于分析，我们使用索引的实际位置，作为每个索引的三个基值相对于使用的参数值的参考点。 如果索引移到其组内的最高值以上，将视为已经移至其最高值。 如果索引移到最低的参数值以下，也会类似的移到最低的参数值。 如果索引介于参数的最高和最低值之间，则取中间值。 为了进行对比，我们使用垂直标度，即

the OBJPROP_YDISTANCE parameter

来自于

ObjectGet()

// Analyze positions of indices
      for( i=0;i<3;i++)
         {
            if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexUp[i]) 
                  {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexUp[i]; index[i]=2;}// Index has been moved up
            if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexDn[i]  && 
                Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexUp[i])
                  {Move[i] = Coordinats_Index[i];   index[i]=1;}// Index is in the middle
            if (Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexDn[i]) 
                  {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexDn[i]; index[i]=0;}// Index has been moved down 
            if (Move[i]!=0)

然后我们对齐已经移动的对象。

保存新的参数值以绘制锯齿形调整浪。

基于这些值，使用图形控制绘制指标。

// Move and align the objects depending on their positions
            Obj_CreateMove_Text (1, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25, Move[i]);    
// Save ZigZag parameter values
            switch (i)   
               {
                case 0:  ExtDepth =     StrToInteger(ArrExt[0,index[i]]);  break;
                case 1:  ExtDeviation = StrToInteger(ArrExt[1,index[i]]);  break;
                case 2:  ExtBackstep =  StrToInteger(ArrExt[2,index[i]]);  break;                  
               }/**/
          }
 // Pass parameter values to the custom indicator and plot ZigZag based on the obtained values
     for(i=300;i>0;i--)
            {
               ZigzagBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,0,i);
               HighMapBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,1,i);
               LowMapBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,2,i);
            }

在任意图形对象上双击将其激活。 激活后，可以使用鼠标控制对象。 每次决定更改参数值的时候，都要这样做。

图 2


图 3


图 4

代码的最终版本如下。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         management_indicator.mq4 |
//|                                  Copyright © 2009, WWW.FIBOOK.RU |
//|                                             http://www.fibook.ru |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, WWW.FIBOOK.RU"
#property link      "http://www.fibook.ru"

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_color1 Red
// Initial indicator values
int               ExtDepth=12;
int               ExtDeviation=5;
int               ExtBackstep=3;
//---- indicator buffers
double            ZigzagBuffer[];
double            HighMapBuffer[];
double            LowMapBuffer[];
// Array of indicator parameter variables
string            ArrExt[3,3]    ={"12","21","34", "5","8","21", "3","13","34"};
// Arrays of indices
string            Array_Index[]={"Dep -> ","Dev -> ","Back ->"};
int               Coordinats_IndexUp[]={65,160,260};
int               Coordinats_Index[]  ={35,130,230};
int               Coordinats_IndexDn[]={5, 100,200};
// Color for parameter blocks and indices
color             Color_[]={Blue,Green,Red};
// Variables for calculations
int               i,ii;
int               index[3];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//---- indicators
   IndicatorBuffers(3);
//---- drawing settings
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_SECTION);
//---- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ZigzagBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,HighMapBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,LowMapBuffer);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
int  Coordinats[3];
int  Move[3];
// Check if index objects are on the chart
   if (ObjectGet("IndexDep -> ",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE)<1||
       ObjectGet("IndexDev -> ",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE)<1||
       ObjectGet("IndexBack ->",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE)<1)
// If they are not on the chart, create them
               {
      for( ii=0;ii<3;ii++)
       for( i=0;i<3;i++)
        Obj_CreateMove_Text (0, Array_Index[ii]+i, 23, ArrExt[ii,i], Color_[ii], 5, Coordinats_IndexDn[ii]+30*i);
       for( i=0;i<3;i++)
        Obj_CreateMove_Text (0, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25, Coordinats_IndexDn[i]);
               }
// Read index coordinates from the chart
      for( i=0;i<3;i++)
           {
            Coordinats[i]=ObjectGet("Index"+Array_Index[i],OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
               if (Coordinats[i]==0)//If outside of the chart, set again
                  Obj_CreateMove_Text (1, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25, Coordinats_IndexDn[i]);
           }    
// Analyze positions of indices
      for( i=0;i<3;i++)
         {
            if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexUp[i]) 
                  {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexUp[i]; index[i]=2;}//Index has been moved up
            if (Coordinats[i]>Coordinats_IndexDn[i]  && 
                Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexUp[i])
                  {Move[i] = Coordinats_Index[i];   index[i]=1;}// Index is in the middle
            if (Coordinats[i]<Coordinats_IndexDn[i]) 
                  {Move[i] = Coordinats_IndexDn[i]; index[i]=0;}// Index has been moved down
            if (Move[i]!=0)
// Move and align the objects depending on their positions
            Obj_CreateMove_Text (1, "Index"+Array_Index[i], 23, Array_Index[i], Color_[i], 25, Move[i]);    
// Save ZigZag parameter values
            switch (i)   
               {
                case 0:  ExtDepth =     StrToInteger(ArrExt[0,index[i]]);  break;
                case 1:  ExtDeviation = StrToInteger(ArrExt[1,index[i]]);  break;
                case 2:  ExtBackstep =  StrToInteger(ArrExt[2,index[i]]);  break;                  
               }/**/
          }
 // Pass parameter values to the custom indicator and plot ZigZag based on the obtained values
     for(i=300;i>0;i--)
            {
               ZigzagBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,0,i);
               HighMapBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,1,i);
               LowMapBuffer[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,2,i);
            }
Comment ("ExtDepth =",ExtDepth,", ExtDeviation =",ExtDeviation,", ExtBackstep =",ExtBackstep);        
//----
   return(0);
  }
// Function for creating and moving graphical objects
void Obj_CreateMove_Text (int CreateMove, string Name, int Type, string Number,  color text_color, int DistX, int DistY)
   {
      if (CreateMove==0)
      ObjectCreate(Name,Type,0,0,0);
      ObjectSetText(Name,Number,10,"Arial",text_color);
      ObjectSet(Name,101,3);
      ObjectSet(Name, 102, DistX);
      ObjectSet(Name, 103, DistY);
   }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


总结

通过显示需要设置的参数，上述方法可以用来从外部控制任何指标。

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1370

注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

该作者的其他文章

