Dövizler / PPTA
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
PPTA: Perpetua Resources Corp
18.31 USD 0.90 (5.17%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PPTA fiyatı bugün 5.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.41 aralığında işlem gördü.
Perpetua Resources Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPTA haberleri
- Perpetua Resources, Stibnite Altın Projesi için İlerleme Bildirimi Aldı
- Perpetua Resources receives notice to proceed for Stibnite Gold Project
- Does Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Have the Potential to Rally 27.71% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Perpetua Resources, ABD EXIM Bankası’ndan ön finansman teklifi aldı
- Perpetua Resources receives preliminary financing term sheet from US EXIM Bank
- Perpetua Resources receives preliminary term sheet for $2B EXIM financing
- Wright Michael Stephen sells Perpetua Resources (PPTA) shares for $183,100
- Perpetua Resources:Idaho Facilities Nears Development, Supported By Vibrant Gold, Antimony
- Perpetua Resources Corp stock hits 52-week high at $18.73
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 25.38% Upside in Perpetua Resources (PPTA): Here's What You Should Know
- Billionaire Investor Buys Google And This Gold Miner Stock - Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)
- Perpetua Resources stock hits 52-week high at $18.05
- H.C. Wainwright raises Perpetua Resources stock price target to $30 on gold outlook
- Perpetua Resources stock hits 52-week high at 17.98 USD
- RBC Capital initiates Perpetua Resources stock with Outperform rating
- Perpetua Resources completes option share sale, raising total proceeds to $474 million
- Perpetua Resources raises $49 million through option exercise
- Perpetua Resources Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report
- Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Perpetua Resources stock holds Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright after raise
- Perpetua Resources Announces Webinar to Provide Update on Successful Financing and Next Steps to Unlock Value at the Stibnite Gold Project
- Perpetua Resources Closes US$425 Million Financing as part of Comprehensive Financing Package for Stibnite Gold Project
- Exclusive: US Export-Import Bank considers $120 million loan for Greenland rare earths project
- Exclusive-US Export-Import Bank considers $120 million loan for Greenland rare earths project
Günlük aralık
17.52 18.41
Yıllık aralık
7.81 19.74
- Önceki kapanış
- 17.41
- Açılış
- 17.63
- Satış
- 18.31
- Alış
- 18.61
- Düşük
- 17.52
- Yüksek
- 18.41
- Hacim
- 6.501 K
- Günlük değişim
- 5.17%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.53%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 73.88%
- Yıllık değişim
- 88.18%
21 Eylül, Pazar