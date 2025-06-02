FiyatlarBölümler
FSM: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (Canada)

8.16 USD 0.22 (2.77%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FSM fiyatı bugün 2.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.93 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 8.24 aralığında işlem gördü.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (Canada) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
7.93 8.24
Yıllık aralık
4.13 8.64
Önceki kapanış
7.94
Açılış
7.97
Satış
8.16
Alış
8.46
Düşük
7.93
Yüksek
8.24
Hacim
11.026 K
Günlük değişim
2.77%
Aylık değişim
2.00%
6 aylık değişim
34.21%
Yıllık değişim
72.88%
