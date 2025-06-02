Devises / FSM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
FSM: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (Canada)
8.16 USD 0.22 (2.77%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FSM a changé de 2.77% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 7.93 et à un maximum de 8.24.
Suivez la dynamique Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (Canada). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSM Nouvelles
- Fortuna Mining (FSM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Fortuna Mining Corp stock hits 52-week high at 8.07 USD
- Fortuna Mining Corp stock hits 52-week high at 7.67 USD
- Fortuna Mining Corp stock hits 52-week high at 7.55 USD
- Fortuna Mining: From Silver Miner To Undervalued Gold Mining Opportunity (NYSE:FSM)
- A Gold Mining Stock to Watch as the Metal Soars
- Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Redwire Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Tandem Diabetes Care, Fortinet, Symbotic And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)
- Fortuna Mining (FSM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Fortuna Mining (FSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Avino Silver Q2 Silver-Equivalent Production Increases 5% Y/Y
- Silvercorp Metals: Attractive Valuation And Massive Growth Ahead - But There’s A Catch
- Buenaventura Reports Q2 Production Results & Updated Mine Outlook
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 18th
- Fortuna (FSM) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Fortuna (FSM) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Fortuna Mining (FSM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Gold Mining Stocks: Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
- Fortuna Completes Strategic Investment in AwalÃ© Resources Limited and Files Early Warning Report
- AwalÃ© Announces Closing of Strategic Investment by Fortuna Mining
- Fortuna Mining: Fully Valued With Consistent Insider Selling (NYSE:FSM)
- Silver mining stocks surge as spot silver hits 13-year high
- FSM stock hits 52-week high at $6.81 amid robust gains
- Why Gold Stocks Soared Today
Range quotidien
7.93 8.24
Range Annuel
4.13 8.64
- Clôture Précédente
- 7.94
- Ouverture
- 7.97
- Bid
- 8.16
- Ask
- 8.46
- Plus Bas
- 7.93
- Plus Haut
- 8.24
- Volume
- 11.026 K
- Changement quotidien
- 2.77%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.00%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 34.21%
- Changement Annuel
- 72.88%
20 septembre, samedi