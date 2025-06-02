QuotazioniSezioni
FSM: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (Canada)

8.16 USD 0.22 (2.77%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FSM ha avuto una variazione del 2.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.93 e ad un massimo di 8.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.93 8.24
Intervallo Annuale
4.13 8.64
Chiusura Precedente
7.94
Apertura
7.97
Bid
8.16
Ask
8.46
Minimo
7.93
Massimo
8.24
Volume
11.026 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.77%
Variazione Mensile
2.00%
Variazione Semestrale
34.21%
Variazione Annuale
72.88%
