FSM: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (Canada)
8.16 USD 0.22 (2.77%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FSM ha avuto una variazione del 2.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.93 e ad un massimo di 8.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.93 8.24
Intervallo Annuale
4.13 8.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.94
- Apertura
- 7.97
- Bid
- 8.16
- Ask
- 8.46
- Minimo
- 7.93
- Massimo
- 8.24
- Volume
- 11.026 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- 72.88%
20 settembre, sabato