CCRV: iShares U.S. ETF Trust iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy E
CCRV fiyatı bugün 0.25% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 19.98 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares U.S. ETF Trust iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy E hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CCRV stock price today?
iShares U.S. ETF Trust iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy E stock is priced at 19.98 today. It trades within 0.25%, yesterday's close was 19.93, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of CCRV shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. ETF Trust iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy E stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. ETF Trust iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy E is currently valued at 19.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.38% and USD. View the chart live to track CCRV movements.
How to buy CCRV stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. ETF Trust iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy E shares at the current price of 19.98. Orders are usually placed near 19.98 or 20.28, while 22 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow CCRV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CCRV stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. ETF Trust iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy E involves considering the yearly range 18.08 - 21.87 and current price 19.98. Many compare -1.24% and -0.45% before placing orders at 19.98 or 20.28. Explore the CCRV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF in the past year was 21.87. Within 18.08 - 21.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. ETF Trust iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy E performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) over the year was 18.08. Comparing it with the current 19.98 and 18.08 - 21.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCRV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CCRV stock split?
iShares U.S. ETF Trust iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.93, and -1.38% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 19.93
- Açılış
- 19.90
- Satış
- 19.98
- Alış
- 20.28
- Düşük
- 19.90
- Yüksek
- 19.98
- Hacim
- 22
- Günlük değişim
- 0.25%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.24%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.45%
- Yıllık değişim
- -1.38%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8