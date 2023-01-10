Onic Scalper EA use Breakout Strategy and Trend Following Strategy for Scalping Trading Methods

This EA trades the breakouts from daily relative highs and lows. For the entry, stop orders are used for the fastest possible execution. Profits can be secured by the adjustable trailing stop.

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. There might be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing.This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Still the tests shown below were done with a 2% risk per trade which can not be considered as "low risk". Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose.

Platform: MT4

Timeframe: H1

Recomended Pairs : Gold (Xauusd), and Cryptocurrency

Type: trading on the breakout of price levels ( Scalping EA)

Deposit Recommendations : $300 per pair

Recomended Money Management : 2% (Risk Per Trade)

Does not use dangerous martingale or grid strategies;

Fixed stop loss, which allows you to control the maximum level of risk per trade;

No indicators : indicators are prone to lagging and redrawing, which negatively affects profitability, price action is considered a more promising approach when analyzing markets;

automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading;

the advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it possible to achieve compound interest;

Fully automated;

Uses the classic system of technical analysis for breakouts of price levels, proven for decades, modernized for the modern market.

Onic Scalper EA trades at a strictly specified GMT time. The standard GMT offset is GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer. If your broker's timezone is different from GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer,

If you have bought the product and/or you have any questions send me a private message. Also contact me for product support if you have purchased it. Free live sets for customer.