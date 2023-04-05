Stargogs Eur Scalper

Stargogs EUR SCALPER EA

The EUR SCALPER forex robot/EA is designed to scalp on the M1 timeframe and has a high win rate of 87%. It's capable of making $150 - $400 profit per day, depending on the mode you choose to run it on. The minimum deposit required to run the robot on Medium Mode is $10, while Slow Mode requires a minimum deposit of $50 and Fast Mode requires a minimum deposit of $100.

It's important to note that the robot is broker sensitive and does not work on brokers with high spreads (0.1 - 1.0 spreads recommended) or those that charge commission fees. This means that selecting the right broker is crucial to the success of the robot.

The robot is programmed to trade during specific times, which can be customized according to your preferences using the parameters. Additionally, it has a variety of options to choose from, which allows for greater flexibility in trading strategies.

One of the key features of this robot is that it does not hold trades for more than 5 minutes. This helps to reduce the risk of larger losses and ensures that profits are taken quickly. Also do not run the EA on holidays. 

It's worth noting that the creator of this robot does not intend to sell it but is doing so to help a few people. The robot has made a lot of profit for clients and the creator. However, it will be removed from the market soon, so it's important to get your copy before it's too late.

New Version in Development:

  • Work on any broker
  • New mode for big spreads and standard account
  • Special trailing 
  • Work on GBPUSD, EURUSD and DE40

Special About:

  • Super Tight Stop Loss
  • RR Ratio of 1:7
  • 5 Different Modes To Choose From
  • No Martingale 
  • No grid
  • The Robot Uses Pending Orders
  • Time To Trade 
  • Spreads 1 - 8


RECOMENDED BROKERS:

  • Tickmill
  • FXCC
  • Alpari


High Frequency Robot use at own risk. Note low spreads required! 


Mathias Mettler
484
Mathias Mettler 2023.04.27 11:02 
 

I will change the review as soon as I get answer from the author. The EA only works on demo.

invecas
74
invecas 2023.04.24 09:37 
 

what happened with the update?

byzone203
20
byzone203 2023.04.23 10:21 
 

Do not purchase his EA. The author optimized the EA on a demo account to show amazing results when backtesting the EA. I actually did a demo account and a live account using the same EA settings and broker as the creator, but there was a very big difference in the two accounts. As a result, on the demo account, the EA generates amazing and unbelievable profits. On the live account, the EA barely makes any profit and after some time the account blows up with very bad results. If the update fixes these issues, I will change my review. When the heck is the update coming?

BurkoTrader
171
BurkoTrader 2023.04.11 12:34 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt