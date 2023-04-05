Stargogs EUR SCALPER EA

The EUR SCALPER forex robot/EA is designed to scalp on the M1 timeframe and has a high win rate of 87%. It's capable of making $150 - $400 profit per day, depending on the mode you choose to run it on. The minimum deposit required to run the robot on Medium Mode is $10, while Slow Mode requires a minimum deposit of $50 and Fast Mode requires a minimum deposit of $100.

It's important to note that the robot is broker sensitive and does not work on brokers with high spreads (0.1 - 1.0 spreads recommended) or those that charge commission fees. This means that selecting the right broker is crucial to the success of the robot.

The robot is programmed to trade during specific times, which can be customized according to your preferences using the parameters. Additionally, it has a variety of options to choose from, which allows for greater flexibility in trading strategies.

One of the key features of this robot is that it does not hold trades for more than 5 minutes. This helps to reduce the risk of larger losses and ensures that profits are taken quickly. Also do not run the EA on holidays.

It's worth noting that the creator of this robot does not intend to sell it but is doing so to help a few people. The robot has made a lot of profit for clients and the creator. However, it will be removed from the market soon, so it's important to get your copy before it's too late.

New Version in Development:

Work on any broker

New mode for big spreads and standard account

Special trailing

Work on GBPUSD, EURUSD and DE40



Special About:



Super Tight Stop Loss

RR Ratio of 1:7

5 Different Modes To Choose From

No Martingale

No grid

The Robot Uses Pending Orders

Time To Trade

Spreads 1 - 8



RECOMENDED BROKERS: Tickmill

FXCC

Alpari





High Frequency Robot use at own risk. Note low spreads required!



