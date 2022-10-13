EA Magic Choice

Description for EA Magic Choice


                                            EA is based on RSI, Support and Resistance indicator. 


                  



Minimum 500 USD
Time Frame H1-H4
Pair : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD,  (usd pair is best)

Note:- XAUUSD (if pair name is GOLD then news filter will not work)

1000usd for XAUUSD Standard Account




SETTING


Trade Buy :- EA will take trades buy only
Trade Sell :- EA will take trades sell only
New Series :-After successfully close all trade, EA will not take any new trade.

Entry1 : Auto/any
Entry2 : RSI
Entry 3 : Support and Resistance 
Magic Number = EA magic number
Fix Distance = Distance between orders

Use Money Management = if false =Auto lot % will not work  (if you dont know about it let is false otherwise can be risky)
Start lots = if MM is false then start lot will work

Lot multiplier = multiplier for recovery trades
Max Lot = max lot for orders
Take Profit = Take profit in pips
Stop Loss = you can set stop loss
Use Equity Stop = if true , once EA reach to equity risk value then EA will close all trades and will stop work
Daily Profit Target (0 to disable) = once EA reach to that profit target, EA will stop trading for same day and start trading tomorrow for that target
Use Trailing stop = if true then EA will start trailing once trade in profit and EA will place auto SL




 




Note:- i sell only mql5 market, if you saw my product in other site/social apps its mean someone scamming/fraud with you.

If you have any question please message me anytime.



DISCLAIMER:-
                     Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.


