Description for EA Magic Choice



EA is based on RSI, Support and Resistance indicator.



















Minimum 500 USDTime Frame H1-H4Pair : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, (usd pair is best)Note:- XAUUSD (if pair name is GOLD then news filter will not work)1000usd for XAUUSD Standard Account







SETTING

Trade Buy :- EA will take trades buy only

Trade Sell :- EA will take trades sell only

New Series :-After successfully close all trade, EA will not take any new trade.



Entry1 : Auto/any

Entry2 : RSI

Entry 3 : Support and Resistance

Magic Number = EA magic number

Fix Distance = Distance between orders

Use Money Management = if false =Auto lot % will not work (if you dont know about it let is false otherwise can be risky)

Start lots = if MM is false then start lot will work



Lot multiplier = multiplier for recovery trades

Max Lot = max lot for orders

Take Profit = Take profit in pips

Stop Loss = you can set stop loss

Use Equity Stop = if true , once EA reach to equity risk value then EA will close all trades and will stop work

Daily Profit Target (0 to disable) = once EA reach to that profit target, EA will stop trading for same day and start trading tomorrow for that target

Use Trailing stop = if true then EA will start trailing once trade in profit and EA will place auto SL





Note:- i sell only mql5 market, if you saw my product in other site/social apps its mean someone scamming/fraud with you.



DISCLAIMER:-Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.



