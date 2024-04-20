Gann Model Forecast

5
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives the forecast as is. BUT in the future this will be implemented!

The utility does not have any settings other than the arrow color settings and therefore it is very easy to use.

This utility is designed as an expert, so you need to attach it to the chart as an expert.

Version MT5













İncelemeler 1
Alexander Dubenskiy
2329
Alexander Dubenskiy 2024.07.21 14:34 
 

It has been 2 or so weeks since the purchase. Was able to put few hours of experimentation/research with an indicator. Indicator most certainly suiting my needs and 100% in sync with the description author provided. With that being being said even tho yes from the purely operational standpoint tool is easy to use however at the same time it is fairly complex. What I've meant it is not just about selecting anchor points but what kind of anchor points to select as not all anchor points created equal and end result will depend on strength/harmonic resonance of selected anchor/swing points. So the challenge is to select correct anchor points (and that is where I've spent most of my time as operating indicator's GUI very easy and takes 5-10 minutes of practice). How to select correct/good/profitable anchor points? Now that is a whole different ball game. ;)) Anchor points could be selected differently and it is something I may need to vest way more time into. Examples are dynamic cycles (Lars Von Thienen work). Gann swings with degree implementation would be very good tool to use in my opinion to select anchor points. (wave59 have Gann swings indicator, suspect mql5 have Gann swings indicator of similar functionality). Market geometry (there are some Gann tools on the market for it I've noticed and it appears MT5 when it comes to geometry much better suited than MT4. Please note for market geometry to work you need properly scaled charts, wave59 has this implemented and in the last 2 or so years I've noticed few authors finally starting to bring this to mql5/MT5). Also wave59 has a tool called wave tracker. This could be another useful tool to select anchor points. Gann Model Forecast i think is ingenious and once you find correct methodology for selecting anchor points Gann Model Forecast could be very profitable addition however as per my review this is not set and forget, prepare to put hours and hours and hours into it. ;) Fun! Another brilliant idea implemented by Kirill! Thank you for translating your idea into indicator and sharing it with us on mql5! Alex. p.s. Gann Model Forecast also will "play nice" with various tools from Kirill as these are symbiotic.

Önerilen ürünler
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
ForexBrainAI
Henrique Radins Hoffmann
Uzman Danışmanlar
We present to you our powerful Forex trading robot with artificial intelligence, which uses state-of-the-art technology to make entries in the financial market and earns every month on each Forex pair." With its integrated artificial intelligence, the robot is able to analyze large amounts of data in real time and make quick and accurate decisions, increasing the chances of success in Forex operations." This robot is specially designed for proprietary desk companies that accept robots, offerin
Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal . A more detailed description of the EA can be found here . And also in the blog . Parameters EA Values magic  - magic ID deviation  - deviation Parameters Peak ZigZag minPeakDist  - the minimum distance of the Zi
Total P
Viktar Rudabelets
2 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Total P - полностью автоматическая торговая система. Система использует в торговле основные закономерности рынка Форекс - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Робот полностью оптимизирован и настроен на торговлю. Рекомендуемый Timeframe: M15 Рекомендуемый брокер: любой Рекомендуемая валютная пара: USDCHF Торговая система работает как на VPS так и на персональном компьютере пользователя. Максимально точные бэк-тесты и торговля на реальных счетах показывают высокий процент выпл
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Uzman Danışmanlar
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Uni Bot MT4
Andriy Sydoruk
2.33 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Adelio
Jin Sangun
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADELIO'ya Giriş Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Genel Bakış ADELIO, Altın (XAU/USD) için güçlü ve hassas bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa volatilitesi ve trendlerini çoklu giriş stratejisi aracılığıyla kullanarak risk yönetimi sağlar. ADELIO EA, trendi takip eden anlık fiyat ayarlamaları ve volatilite gücünü kullanarak ticaret yapar ve tüm yatırımcıların kolayca kullanabilmesi için tasarl
MA turn and 6 MA trend EA
Klein Gyula
Uzman Danışmanlar
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Sign
Singing Snake About Trend
Iurii Kuksov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu danışman fikri üzerine martingale, ama tam olarak martingale değil. Başlangıçta mantığını gizlemek istedim, ancak ayarlarla yine de özelliklerini kısmen açıklamam gerekeceğini ve alıcıların mantık konusunda kafa karışıklığı yaşamaması için parametrelerini tek bir yerde belirtmem gerekeceğini tanıtacağım, çünkü bence programcılar düşünme mantıkları bakımından sıradan insanlardan biraz farklı ve bu nedenle kişisel olarak bu danışmanın çalışmalarını açıklamada daha fazla açıklamaya çalışacağım.
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
Status Auto vr4
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional expert   Status   Auto     analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by checking it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment is fixed when the trend loses strength and reverses, and then the previous series closes and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algor
Moving Autumn MT4
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Uzman Danışmanlar
Easy and simple,  Moving A utumn MT4 . You're the boss, watch, smile. Recommendations: Currency pair: GBPUSD ,EURUSD ,XAUUSD. Use Currency : One . Timeframe: H4 Minimum lots: 0.15 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Profit : 250  -200  Minimum deposit : $1000 IMPORTANT:   It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! VPS recommended  Committed to Continuous Improvement: We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our to provide you with the best possible trading experi
TradeButterfly
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT4 trading advisor calculates the formed Gartley Butterfly shapes and makes a decision at the start of trading. "Butterfly Gartley" - one of the figures of graphical analysis, popularized by technical analyst Larry Pesavento, taken from the author's publication "Profit in the stock market", published in the mid-thirties. To date, there are 12 basic "Gartley patterns" - graphic figures with the construction, based on the application of Fibonacci levels and ratios. The algorithm of trackin
MA turn and 1 to 6 MA trend and RSI EA
Klein Gyula
Uzman Danışmanlar
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s   Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6
Bunny
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
BlackFractals
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
A fractal is a set that has the property of self-similarity (an object that exactly or approximately coincides with a part of itself, that is, the whole has the same shape as one or more parts). Advisor works on the basis of the theory of self-similarity. The advisor algorithm determines similar fractal patterns on three timeframes at the same time (lower, current and upper). In the case of coincidences found, the adviser begins to work in the direction of the price following the fractal model.
Gold buyer
Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD Only 1 min and 5 min timeframe recommended 20 spread MAX broker back tested have a great profit (details in pictures) try it on demo account initially  use its default setting  Overview Introducing the Ultimate Trading Bot, a sophisticated and intelligent automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders. This trading bot leverages advanced algorithms, real-time data analysis, and customizable parameters to maximize your trading potential while minimizing risk. D
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
RobotX
Andrey Karyaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robothas great potential. Agloballyhidden intelligence calculation system. This expert has flexible settings. I am sure you won not have any problems with it. The principle is run, set up and forget. He does everything is own. This is very handy. Try a monthly subscription. I am sure with a high degree of probability. You ill want the unlimited version. That is exactly what you are here for.
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Neon Bot EA
Aleksandr Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
Apex Gold Trend Matrix MT4
Ren Cheng Yao
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantitative Gold Trading System: Apex Gold Trend Matrix 19 Years of Market Deconstruction, 6 Years of Algorithmic Refinement, 4 Years of Live Testing From trading intuition to mathematical certainty.  Product Information Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305042?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305035?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274718?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305039?source=Site+Profile
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Mr Beast Swing Trading Expert Advisor
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Yardımcı programlar
MR BEAST SWING TRADING El Mejor Robot de Swing Trading para Capturar el Mejor Precio y Optimizar el Swap Nuestro avanzado robot de trading de swing trading está diseñado para traders que buscan maximizar sus ganancias mediante una estrategia de precios óptimos y grids a favor del swap. Este robot incorpora análisis de múltiples periodos (día, semana, mes, año) para identificar los mejores puntos de entrada y salida, asegurando que siempre opere en condiciones favorables. Características Princip
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
Accuracity
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Accuracity is a completely new generation automated trading neuro-system. This system, whose structural basis is a specialized neural network, is able to permanently learn in chaotic market conditions, organizing and systematizing them to optimize trading and protect the user from the systematic opening of transactions against th
Analitic RSI
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A professional expert analyzes the market using the relative strength index. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price. This can show when the trend will lose strength and reverse. The signal from the exit from the overbought/oversold zones is analyzed, the levels of these zones will be the levels with LEVEL_MAX and LEVEL_MIN values. We buy when the signal first falls below a certain level (
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Yardımcı programlar
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Yardımcı programlar
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Yardımcı programlar
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Yardımcı programlar
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Yardımcı programlar
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Yardımcı programlar
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
Yardımcı programlar
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Yardımcı programlar
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Yardımcı programlar
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
Yardımcı programlar
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
Yardımcı programlar
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Trading Way Panel
Maksim Kheigetian
Yardımcı programlar
Bu panel, ticarette hem yeni başlayan hem de profesyonel yatırımcılara yardımcı olmak için oluşturuldu. Ana işlevler: Tüm zaman dilimlerinde potansiyel piyasa tersine dönüşlerine ilişkin sinyaller Haber çıkışından 5 dakika önce bildirir 5 dakika içinde işlem seanslarının kesişimi hakkında bildirimde bulunur Bildirimleri e-postaya, telefona veya terminale gönderir Gün boyunca her enstrüman direncini ve destek çizgisini hesaplar Ortalama alırken her bir enstrümandaki risklerin aşılmasına izin
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
Yardımcı programlar
HURRICANE EA is a compilation based on the volatility unique to XAUUSD (GOLD), which is a trading tool with simple internal operation logic but not ordinary, which uses martingale + hedging + trending as a set of operating modes. Expert was born by collecting and learning a large amount of historical data, combined with the characteristics of the variety and using it countless times to test the market. Please do not believe that there will be any complex algorithm in the market that can accurate
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Yardımcı programlar
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
MM Trade Assist
Money Mint LLC
Yardımcı programlar
Moneymin Ticaret Yardımı tüccarlar için bir oyun değiştiricidir. Bu hepsi bir arada kontrol paneli, profesyonel ticaretin gücünü parmaklarınızın ucuna sokar ve ticaretinizi bir sonraki seviyeye taşımaya güç verir. Sezgisel tasarımı ve zengin özellikleri ile zengin işlevselliği ile Moneymint Ticaret Yardımı, sipariş giriş ve çıkışının karmaşıklıklarını basitleştirir ve size başarılı olmanız gereken kenarı verir. İster deneyimli bir tüccar olun, ister yeni başlıyor olun, bu güçlü araç kârınızı en
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
Yardımcı programlar
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
Yardımcı programlar
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
Yardımcı programlar
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Yardımcı programlar
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
Yardımcı programlar
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
Porsaj AI Bot
Jan Bungeroth
Yardımcı programlar
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
Porsaj Scalper
Jan Bungeroth
Yardımcı programlar
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-pac
ADAM for FTMO 40
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO  Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clean up charts
Xiao Yi Huang
Yardımcı programlar
清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符
Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
Yardımcı programlar
Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Gann Time Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the work of legendary trader William Gann, specifically using mathematical models and data from past days. It calculates potential time for a reversal based on selected parameters for the current day. The time is displayed in the future, at the opening of the day and does not change thereafter. The indicator also includes alerts when potential reversal time approaches. An algorithm for possible price movement is built into the indicator. When the time comes, an alert i
Gann Zone Pro
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Gann Price Level
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Gann Angles end Box
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is, without a doubt, the best variation of the Gann Angles among others. It allows traders using Gann methods to automatically calculate the Gann angles for the traded instrument. The scale is automatically calculated when the indicator is attached to the chart. When switching timeframes, the indicator recalculates the scale for the current timeframe. Additionally, you can enter your own scales for the Gann angles. You can enter your own scales either for both vectors or for each
Gann Swing Structure
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
Gann Greed Don Hall
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This product is based on the methodologies of Gann, his follower Don E. Hall. The Indicator builds a working view grid, which is used to analyze graphics. The Pyrapoint tool, developed by Don Hall, is a grid based on the Pythagorean cube. In his calculations he uses the Gann Square 9 methodology and the relationship between Price and Time. This tool is used to predict changes in trend and overall market actions. More information about the method   HERE
Gann Signal Scaner
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is a certain algorithm and acts as a market scanner. All you need to do is fill in the selected currency pairs in the settings and that’s it. Next, the indicator itself will view all these currency pairs and time frames from M5 to D1 simultaneously. When a new signal appears, the indicator will give you an Alert and also draw the letter N where this new signal will be.
Time Price SQ9 Degree
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
The Time_Price_SQ9_Degree indicator is based on the 9 Gann square. Using this indicator, you can identify strong time and price zones. The indicator displays the levels as a degree value. The degrees can be set in the settings. After launching, the MENU button appears. If it is highlighted, it can be moved to any point on the graph, and after double-clicking on it, it stops being highlighted and menu buttons appear. To hide the menu, just double-click on the button, it will become highlighted a
Gann PTV Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
Gann_PTV_Forecast: Declassified Market Code!  Take a look at the FUTURE prices with the power of legends! The Gann_PTV_Forecast indicator is not just a tool, it is your personal decoder of market geometry, embodying the brilliant works of William Delbert Gann and Bradley S. Cowan. It is based ON A SYNTHESIS OF SKILL: Gann geometry: Precise angles constructed according to the unique rules of the master form a dynamic grid of support/resistance and set the rhythm of price movement over time. Cowan
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Gann Signal Scaner MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on  a certain algorithm and acts as a market scanner. All you need to do is fill in the selected currency pairs in the settings and that’s it. Next, the indicator itself will view all these currency pairs and time frames from M5 to D1 simultaneously. When a new signal appears, the indicator will give you an Alert and also draw the letter N where this new signal will be.
Gann Angles end Box MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is, without a doubt, the best variation of the Gann Angles among others. It allows traders using Gann methods to automatically calculate the Gann angles for the traded instrument. The scale is automatically calculated when the indicator is attached to the chart. When switching timeframes, the indicator recalculates the scale for the current timeframe. Additionally, you can enter your own scales for the Gann angles. You can enter your own scales either for both vectors or for each
Time Price SQ9 Degree MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
The   Time_Price_SQ9_Degree   indicator is based on the 9 Gann square. Using this indicator, you can identify strong time and price zones. The indicator displays the levels as a degree value. The degrees can be set in the settings. After launching, the MENU button appears. If it is highlighted, it can be moved to any point on the graph, and after double-clicking on it, it stops being highlighted and menu buttons appear. To hide the menu, just double-click on the button, it will become highlight
Filtrele:
Alexander Dubenskiy
2329
Alexander Dubenskiy 2024.07.21 14:34 
 

It has been 2 or so weeks since the purchase. Was able to put few hours of experimentation/research with an indicator. Indicator most certainly suiting my needs and 100% in sync with the description author provided. With that being being said even tho yes from the purely operational standpoint tool is easy to use however at the same time it is fairly complex. What I've meant it is not just about selecting anchor points but what kind of anchor points to select as not all anchor points created equal and end result will depend on strength/harmonic resonance of selected anchor/swing points. So the challenge is to select correct anchor points (and that is where I've spent most of my time as operating indicator's GUI very easy and takes 5-10 minutes of practice). How to select correct/good/profitable anchor points? Now that is a whole different ball game. ;)) Anchor points could be selected differently and it is something I may need to vest way more time into. Examples are dynamic cycles (Lars Von Thienen work). Gann swings with degree implementation would be very good tool to use in my opinion to select anchor points. (wave59 have Gann swings indicator, suspect mql5 have Gann swings indicator of similar functionality). Market geometry (there are some Gann tools on the market for it I've noticed and it appears MT5 when it comes to geometry much better suited than MT4. Please note for market geometry to work you need properly scaled charts, wave59 has this implemented and in the last 2 or so years I've noticed few authors finally starting to bring this to mql5/MT5). Also wave59 has a tool called wave tracker. This could be another useful tool to select anchor points. Gann Model Forecast i think is ingenious and once you find correct methodology for selecting anchor points Gann Model Forecast could be very profitable addition however as per my review this is not set and forget, prepare to put hours and hours and hours into it. ;) Fun! Another brilliant idea implemented by Kirill! Thank you for translating your idea into indicator and sharing it with us on mql5! Alex. p.s. Gann Model Forecast also will "play nice" with various tools from Kirill as these are symbiotic.

İncelemeye yanıt