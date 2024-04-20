Gann Model Forecast

I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives the forecast as is. BUT in the future this will be implemented!





The utility does not have any settings other than the arrow color settings and therefore it is very easy to use.

This utility is designed as an expert, so you need to attach it to the chart as an expert.

Version MT5















































