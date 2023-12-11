1.WinWiFi Buy Only Current TF, with your skills, No Martingale

2.WinWiFi Sell Only Current TF, with your skills, No Martingale

3.WinWiFi Fund Ai Robot H1 TF, with Win Direction, No Martingale

4.WinWiFi Fund 2 Ai Robot H1 TF, with Day-Night, Price Movement, No Martingale

5.WinWiFi Fund 3 Ai Robot H1 TF, with Auto Sideway, Price Movement, No Martingale

6.WinWiFi Fund 4 Ai Robot H1 TF, with Auto Trend, Price Movement, No Martingale

7.WinWiFi Fund 5 Ai Robot H1 TF, with Day-Night, Auto Spread, No Martingale

8.WinWiFi Fund 6 Ai Robot H4 TF, with Day-Night, Auto Zone, No Martingale

9.WinWiFi Fund 7 Ai Robot H4 TF, with Day-Nigh, H1-Auto Spread, No Martingale

10. DooPrime Fund Ai Robot H4 Follow and Reversal, No Martingale, Any broker server time zone

11.Exness Fund Ai Robot Exness, AETOS Markets, ZFX

12.Forex4You Fund Ai Robot Forex4You, Fusion Markets, Infinox Capital

13.Fullerton Fund Ai Robot

H1 TF, with Daily Zone Follow-Reversal, No Martingale

14.Lirunex Fund Ai Robot Lirunex, Pepperstone, FXTM, MTrading, SuperForex, Admiral Markets

15.Star Fund Ai Robot XM, GMI, CXM Direct, Hantec Markets, StarTrader, Think Markets



16.Think Fund Ai Robot Any broker server time zone with M30(4,5) with D1 control Loss-Win

17.Tixee Fund Ai Robot Any broker server time zone with M30(4,5) with D1 control Win-Loss, Opposite Think Fund Ai Robot

18.Vantage Fund Ai Robot Vantage Markets, VT Markets, FTMO, Windsor Brokers, DooPrime, ATFX, KCM, FXCG, WeTradeBroker, WelTrade, FBS, ICMarkets, TMGM, LiteFinance, RoboForex, JustMarkets, AximTrade, FPMarkets, FullertonMarkets, Tixee

19. Vlado Fund Ai Robot Any broker server time zone

20.Beast Wars1 Fund Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto Loss(1),Win(2),Loss(3),Win(4),Loss(5),Win(6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

21.Beast Wars2 Fund Ai Robot Any broker, Opposite Beast Wars1 Strategy, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto Win(1),Loss(2),Win(3),Loss(4),Win(5),Loss(6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

22.Beast Wars3 Fund Ai Robot Any broker server time zone

23.Beast Wars4 Fund Ai Robot Any broker, Opposite Beast Wars3 Strategy

24.Beast Wars Forex Ai Robot Any broker server time zone

25.Beast Wars WinLoss Ai Robot Any broker server time zone

26.Beast Wars LossWin Ai Robot Any broker server time zone

27.Beast Wars Spread Ai Robot Any broker server time zone

28.Star Fund M1 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone

29.Star Fund M2 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone

30.Star Fund M3 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone

31.Super Fund Ai Robot Any broker server time zone

32.Forex Proprietary Ai Robot Any broker server time zone base on D1

33.Forex Proprietary 2 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone base on D1

34.Forex Proprietary 3 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone base on H4

35.Forex Proprietary 4 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone base on H4

36.Forex Proprietary 5 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone , Current TF, Auto Price Movement

37.Forex Proprietary 6 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone , Current TF, Auto Price Price Movement , D1 Reversal

38.WinWiFi Prop Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5,H4 TF, Auto Zigzag-Swing-Loss-Win, No Martingale

39.WinWiFi Prop 2 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5,H4 TF, Auto Zigzag-Swing-Spread, No Martingale

40.WinWiFi Prop 3 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 3Win(1-3), 3Loss(4-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

41.WinWiFi Prop 4 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 2Win(1-2), 2Loss(3-4), 2Win(5-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

42.WinWiFi Prop 5 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 3Loss(1-3), 3Win(4-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

43.WinWiFi Prop 6 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 2Loss(1-2), 2Win(3-4), 2Loss(5-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

44. Hello Thailand Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1-6)(01:05AM-23:59PM), No Martingale, Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

45.Hello Thailand RV2-5 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1)(01:05-04:59AM), No Martingale, D1 Reversal(2-5)(05.00AM-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

46.Hello Thailand RV3-5 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1-2)(01:05-08:59AM), No Martingale, D1 Reversal(3-5)(09.00AM-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

47.Hello Thailand RV4-5 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1-3)(01:05AM-12:59PM), No Martingale, D1 Reversal(4-5)(13.00-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

48.Hello Thailand FL2-5 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1)(01:05-04:59AM), No Martingale, D1 Follow(2-5)(05.00AM-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

49.Hello Thailand FL3-5 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1-2)(01:05-08:59AM), No Martingale, D1 Follow(3-5)(09.00AM-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

50.Hello Thailand FL4-5 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1-3)(01:05AM-12:59PM), No Martingale, D1 Follow(4-5)(13.00-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

51.Zero Sum Game Swing Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, Current TF, Swing HL/2 Candlestick, No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

52.Zero Sum Game Judge Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5 TF, Long-Short Position with Close all by 3-5 Positions Judge, No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

53.Zero Sum Game Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, H1 TF, Follow Candlesticks 0-5,7-8,10,12,14-15,17-18,20-23, No Martingale, Reversal Candlesticks 6,9,11,13,16,19 after current D1 open, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

54.Zero Sum Game XR Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, H1 TF, Reversal Candlesticks 0-5,7-8,10,12,14-15,17-18,20-23, No Martingale, Follow Candlesticks 6,9,11,13,16,19 after current D1 open, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

55.Zero Sum Game 2 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, H1 TF, Follow Candlesticks 0-4,6-7,9,11,13-14,16-17,19-23, No Martingale, Reversal Candlesticks 5,8,10,12,15,18 after current D1 open, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

56.Zero Sum Game 2XR Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, H1 TF, Reversal Candlesticks 0-4,6-7,9,11,13-14,16-17,19-23, No Martingale, Follow Candlesticks 5,8,10,12,15,18 after current D1 open, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

57.Zero Sum Game 3 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Follow Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Reversal Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

58.Zero Sum Game 3XR Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Rerversal Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Follow Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

59.Zero Sum Game 4 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Swing Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Reversal Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

60.Zero Sum Game 5 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Follow Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Swing Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

61.Zero Sum Game 6 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Follow Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Reversal,2-Swing Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

62.Zero Sum Game 7 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Follow Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Reversal,Swing,Reversal Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

63. Zero Sum Game 8 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M30 TF, Follow Candlesticks 1,5, No Martingale,Reversal,Swing,Candlesticks 1,5 with Green,Red,High-Low, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

64.M45 S620 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, H1 TF, Follow Body Candlestick at XX:45-XX:05 , No Martingale, Swing Candlestick at XX:06-XX:20, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

65.M56 S2755 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, Current TF, Follow D1 Open Price at XX:56-XX:26 , No Martingale, Reversal D1 Open Price at XX:27-XX:55, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

66.M30 BANANA Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M30 TF, Follow Candlestick(2) with High-Low Price , No Martingale, Pullback Candlestick(2) with High-Low Price, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

67.CTF BANANA Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, Current TF, Follow Candlestick(2) with High-Low Price , No Martingale, Pullback Candlestick(2) with High-Low Price, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday

68.NIRUNDORN Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, Current TF, Follow Candlesticks(1-3) with Rang Volume, Reversal Candlesticks(1-3) with Rang Volume, Price Action, Day Trade, No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday, For any broker server time zone and any account type

69.Nirundorn Pro Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M30-H4 TF, Swing Trade with Price Movement, Reversal Candlesticks(1,5) with Price Action, Day Trade, No Martingale. Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Every day, For any broker server time zone and any account type

70.Nirundorn Rich Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M30 TF, Follow Candlesticks(0,1) with Price Movement, Reversal Candlesticks(0,1) with Price Movement, Day Trade, No Martingale. Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday, For any broker server time zone and any account type

71.Smart Price Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, everyday trading with D1 price movement, views M30-D1 timeframe chart, Day Trade, No Martingale. Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday, For any broker server time zone and any account type

72.Smart Gold Ai Robot Automatic trading for Gold, CFD, Crypto Currency with M30-D1 timeframe.

73.Smart Friday Ai Robot D1 price movement and price action with any pair on friday only

74.Smart Fund Ai Robot FX Everyday trading with D1 Price Movement and Price Action, No Martingale, Long Run

75.Muaywat TKO Ai Robot M30 trading with Mon,Tue,Thu,Fri and Wed(1R,2SW) H1,D1 Movement