WinWiFi Fund Ai Robot

High End algorithm, Super Intelligent Strategy for you.

WinWiFi Fund Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now!


The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and NO MARTINGALE.

No more indicator.

You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade.
You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-3 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes) with your money management too.
For factory magic number, The Ai Robot working auto trade by your inputs value.
For magic number 0, You can hand trade together with the Ai Robot and he auto close all by money profit for you.

Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type and low spread of other account type.
It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading. 

Super Special Price : 399USD for 20 copies only, Next Price 777USD, Normal Price 30,000USD

The Strategies inside:

Strategies inside Work for XAUUSD and any Assets Chart of any brokers
1.WinWiFi Buy Only Current TF, with your skills, No Martingale 
2.WinWiFi Sell Only  Current TF, with your skills, No Martingale 
3.WinWiFi Fund Ai Robot  H1 TF, with Win Direction, No Martingale 
4.WinWiFi Fund 2 Ai Robot  H1 TF, with Day-Night, Price Movement, No Martingale 
5.WinWiFi Fund 3 Ai Robot  H1 TF, with Auto Sideway, Price Movement, No Martingale 
6.WinWiFi Fund 4 Ai Robot  H1 TF, with Auto Trend, Price Movement, No Martingale 
7.WinWiFi Fund 5 Ai Robot  H1 TF, with Day-Night, Auto Spread, No Martingale
8.WinWiFi Fund 6 Ai Robot  H4 TF, with Day-Night, Auto Zone, No Martingale
9.WinWiFi Fund 7 Ai Robot  H4 TF, with Day-Nigh, H1-Auto Spread, No Martingale 
10.DooPrime Fund Ai Robot H4 Follow and Reversal, No Martingale, Any broker server time zone
11.Exness Fund Ai Robot Exness, AETOS Markets, ZFX
12.Forex4You Fund Ai Robot Forex4You, Fusion Markets, Infinox Capital
13.Fullerton Fund Ai Robot
 H1 TF, with Daily Zone Follow-Reversal, No Martingale
14.Lirunex Fund Ai Robot Lirunex, Pepperstone, FXTM, MTrading, SuperForex, Admiral Markets
15.Star Fund Ai Robot XM, GMI, CXM Direct, Hantec Markets, StarTrader, Think Markets 
16.Think Fund Ai Robot Any broker server time zone with M30(4,5) with D1 control Loss-Win
17.Tixee Fund Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone with M30(4,5) with D1 control Win-Loss, Opposite Think Fund Ai Robot
18.Vantage Fund Ai Robot Vantage Markets, VT Markets, FTMO, Windsor Brokers, DooPrime, ATFX, KCM, FXCG, WeTradeBroker, WelTrade, FBS, ICMarkets, TMGM, LiteFinance, RoboForex, JustMarkets, AximTrade, FPMarkets, FullertonMarkets, Tixee
19.Vlado Fund Ai Robot Any broker server time zone
20.Beast Wars1 Fund Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto Loss(1),Win(2),Loss(3),Win(4),Loss(5),Win(6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
21.Beast Wars2 Fund Ai Robot Any broker, Opposite Beast Wars1 Strategy, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto Win(1),Loss(2),Win(3),Loss(4),Win(5),Loss(6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
22.Beast Wars3 Fund Ai Robot Any broker server time zone
23.Beast Wars4 Fund Ai Robot Any broker, Opposite Beast Wars3 Strategy
24.Beast Wars Forex Ai Robot Any broker server time zone
25.Beast Wars WinLoss Ai Robot Any broker server time zone
26.Beast Wars LossWin Ai Robot Any broker server time zone
27.Beast Wars Spread Ai Robot Any broker server time zone
28.Star Fund M1 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone
29.Star Fund M2 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone
30.Star Fund M3 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone
31.Super Fund Ai Robot Any broker server time zone
32.Forex Proprietary Ai Robot Any broker server time zone base on D1
33.Forex Proprietary 2 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone base on D1
34.Forex Proprietary 3 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone base on H4
35.Forex Proprietary 4 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone base on H4
36.Forex Proprietary 5 Ai Robot Any broker server time zoneCurrent TF, Auto Price Movement
37.Forex Proprietary 6 Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, Current TF, Auto Price Price Movement, D1 Reversal
38.WinWiFi Prop Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5,H4 TF, Auto Zigzag-Swing-Loss-Win, No Martingale 
39.WinWiFi Prop 2 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5,H4 TF, Auto Zigzag-Swing-Spread, No Martingale
40.WinWiFi Prop 3 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 3Win(1-3), 3Loss(4-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
41.WinWiFi Prop 4 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 2Win(1-2), 2Loss(3-4), 2Win(5-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
42.WinWiFi Prop 5 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 3Loss(1-3), 3Win(4-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
43.WinWiFi Prop 6 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 2Loss(1-2), 2Win(3-4), 2Loss(5-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
44.Hello Thailand Ai Robot Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1-6)(01:05AM-23:59PM), No Martingale, Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday  
45.Hello Thailand RV2-5 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1)(01:05-04:59AM), No Martingale, D1 Reversal(2-5)(05.00AM-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
46.Hello Thailand RV3-5 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1-2)(01:05-08:59AM), No Martingale, D1 Reversal(3-5)(09.00AM-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
47.Hello Thailand RV4-5 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1-3)(01:05AM-12:59PM), No Martingale, D1 Reversal(4-5)(13.00-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
48.Hello Thailand FL2-5 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1)(01:05-04:59AM), No Martingale, D1 Follow(2-5)(05.00AM-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
49.Hello Thailand FL3-5 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1-2)(01:05-08:59AM), No Martingale, D1 Follow(3-5)(09.00AM-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
50.Hello Thailand FL4-5 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,Current TF, Swing(1-3)(01:05AM-12:59PM), No Martingale, D1 Follow(4-5)(13.00-20:59PM),Swing(6)(21:00-23:59PM), Level of Current Candlestick, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
51.Zero Sum Game Swing Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, Current TF, Swing HL/2 Candlestick, No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
52.Zero Sum Game Judge Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M5 TF, Long-Short Position with Close all by 3-5 Positions Judge, No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
53.Zero Sum Game Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, H1 TF, Follow Candlesticks 0-5,7-8,10,12,14-15,17-18,20-23, No Martingale, Reversal Candlesticks 6,9,11,13,16,19 after current D1 open, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday  
54.Zero Sum Game XR Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, H1 TF, Reversal Candlesticks 0-5,7-8,10,12,14-15,17-18,20-23, No Martingale, Follow Candlesticks 6,9,11,13,16,19 after current D1 open, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
55.Zero Sum Game 2 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, H1 TF, Follow Candlesticks 0-4,6-7,9,11,13-14,16-17,19-23, No Martingale, Reversal Candlesticks 5,8,10,12,15,18 after current D1 open, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
56.Zero Sum Game 2XR Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, H1 TF, Reversal Candlesticks 0-4,6-7,9,11,13-14,16-17,19-23, No Martingale, Follow Candlesticks 5,8,10,12,15,18 after current D1 open, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
57.Zero Sum Game 3 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Follow Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Reversal Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
58.Zero Sum Game 3XR Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Rerversal Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Follow Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
59.Zero Sum Game 4 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Swing Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Reversal Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
60.Zero Sum Game 5 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Follow Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Swing Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
61.Zero Sum Game 6 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Follow Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Reversal,2-Swing Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
62.Zero Sum Game 7 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, H4 TF, Follow Candlesticks 1,6,7, No Martingale, Reversal,Swing,Reversal Candlesticks 1,6,7 with Green,Red,3Patterns, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
63.Zero Sum Game 8 Ai Robot   Any broker server time zone, M30 TF, Follow Candlesticks 1,5, No Martingale,Reversal,Swing,Candlesticks 1,5 with Green,Red,High-Low, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday 
64.M45 S620 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, H1 TF, Follow Body Candlestick at XX:45-XX:05 , No Martingale, Swing Candlestick at XX:06-XX:20, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
65.M56 S2755 Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, Current TF, Follow D1 Open Price at XX:56-XX:26 , No Martingale, Reversal D1 Open Price at XX:27-XX:55, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday  
66.M30 BANANA Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M30 TF, Follow Candlestick(2) with High-Low Price , No Martingale, Pullback Candlestick(2) with High-Low Price, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday    
67.CTF BANANA Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, Current TF, Follow Candlestick(2) with High-Low Price , No Martingale, Pullback Candlestick(2) with High-Low Price, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
68.NIRUNDORN Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, Current TF, Follow Candlesticks(1-3) with Rang Volume, Reversal Candlesticks(1-3) with Rang Volume, Price Action, Day Trade, No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday, For any broker server time zone and any account type
69.Nirundorn Pro Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M30-H4 TF, Swing Trade with Price Movement, Reversal Candlesticks(1,5) with Price Action, Day Trade, No Martingale. Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Every day, For any broker server time zone and any account type 
70.Nirundorn Rich Ai Robot  Any broker server time zone, M30 TF, Follow Candlesticks(0,1) with Price Movement, Reversal Candlesticks(0,1) with Price Movement, Day Trade, No Martingale. Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday, For any broker server time zone and any account type
71.Smart Price Ai Robot   Any broker server time zone, everyday trading with D1 price movement, views M30-D1 timeframe chart, Day Trade, No Martingale. Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday, For any broker server time zone and any account type
72.Smart Gold Ai Robot  Automatic trading for Gold, CFD, Crypto Currency with M30-D1 timeframe.
73.Smart Friday Ai Robot  D1 price movement and price action with any pair on friday only 
74.Smart Fund Ai Robot  FX Everyday trading with D1 Price Movement and Price Action, No Martingale, Long Run 
75.Muaywat TKO Ai Robot M30 trading with Mon,Tue,Thu,Fri and Wed(1R,2SW) H1,D1 Movement 
76.Muaywat Galaxy Ai Robot  D1 Trading with 3,4,5 Price Action, work for Gold pair any broker


Close All Function Special:

Close all by 3 Positions Judge
Close all by 4 Positions Judge

Apply to switch the days of the week:
Select Ture for Monday, True the WinWiFi Prop 6 Ai Robot
Select Ture for Tuesday, True the WinWiFi Prop 3 Ai Robot
Select Ture for Wednesday, True the Beast Wars2 Fund Ai Robot
Select Ture for Thursday, True the WinWiFi Prop 5 Ai Robot
Select Ture for Friday, True the WinWiFi Prop 4 Ai Robot

More Tip: You can choose to switch strategies in this example. each day of the week, You can apply different strategies each day to each chart. By filtering the days of the week as below of the inputs tab.

