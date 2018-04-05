Abiroid PSAR Scanner

PSAR Scanner Dashboard for MT4:

(Multi-timeframe and Multi-currency)

Parabolic SAR (Stop and Release) Indicator is mainly for analyzing the trending markets.

And this dashboard will look for the switch and also other strategies.

Features:

  • Scan for PSAR Switch
  • Show how many bars back the switch happened
  • Check ADX line is between min and max range specified
  • Check -DI > +DI for SELL
  • And +DI > -DI for BUY
  • Check Higher Timeframe PSAR Alignment
  • Check if Moving Averages are stacked in an up/down trend
Read detailed description here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751483


PSAR Settings:

Step and Max will calculate the P-SAR values. And scanner will show how many bars back a switch had happened.

Note: All other conditions will only be matched in direction of ongoing PSAR. If direction is not aligned, then symbol will be grey.

When the switch happens, it will show that bar number in brackets. So, you can see how many bars back, the last switch happened.

 

ADX Settings:

The 1st symbol which is a small dot shows ADX.

Green dot: shows all ADX conditions match for Up Trend. While Red dot shows a match for Down Trend

Grey means that ADX is not aligned in direction of current PSAR.

Condition 1: ADX is between Min and Max Level values.

Condition 2: For BUY: +DI > -DI and For SELL: -DI > +DI

 

Moving Average Stack Settings:

You can specify MA period separated by commas. 

You can use this free indicator to spot MA Stacks:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69539

If Faster MA (smallest period) is above slower MAs and all MAs are stacked in this way, then it indicates an Up Trend.

The circle shaped like a doughnut :)

It indicates if MA Trend is aligned with PSAR direction. Grey indicates that alignment has not yet happened. 

Note: If PSAR is in an up trend, and MA is in a down trend, even then MA symbol will be grey. And not red.

This is to avoid confusion that too many different color symbols will bring.

 

Higher Timeframe PSAR Align Settings:

You can specify number of HTF to check. Suppose current TF is M15 and num is 2.

Then it will check of M30 and H1 both have PSAR aligned in same direction.

If alignment is there, then the slanting arrow will be shown in that direction.

Or else it will be grey.

 

Best Way To Use:

Default settings can be a bit restrictive, because ADX levels are set at a very small gap 20-25.

This is good for stronger signals. But for quick scalping, you can use a bigger ADX level gap like 20-30

This will give more signals. Make sure to only trade in direction of higher ongoing trends.


Example Strategies:

If strong breakout bar has broken through a Pivot level.

In that case place a Limit order near that Pivot level. For Buy Limit order, place it slightly above Pivot.

And for SELL Limit order, place it slightly below the Pivot.

 

Pivot levels are like magnets, and a range forms near them a lot of the times.

Even after a pivot level breakout, price might still retrace back to it.

In the above missed example, there was a News event which gave that really long down trend.

So, be careful trading near News Events.

And same way, don’t trade this strategy during very slow low volatility markets.


Önerilen ürünler
Super Ichi
Sinan Durkan
Göstergeler
Super Ichi İndikatörü Nedir? Super Ichi, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo ve SuperTrend indikatörlerinin gelişmiş bir kombinasyonudur. Bu güçlü teknik analiz aracı, piyasa trendlerini belirlemek ve alım-satım sinyalleri üretmek için tasarlanmıştır. Ne Yapar? Çift Seviyeli Trend Analizi : Tenkan-sen ve Kijun-sen çizgilerinin özelleştirilmiş versiyonlarını kullanır Otomatik Sinyal Üretimi : Kesim noktalarında görsel işaretler (oklar) gösterir Anlık Alarm Sistemi : Yeni sinyaller oluştuğunda sesli ve görsel uyar
FREE
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
RSI with Bands
Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
Göstergeler
7 yıl sonra, kendi göstergelerimi ve Uzman Danışmanlarımı (EA) ücretsiz olarak paylaşmaya karar verdim. Eğer bunları faydalı bulursanız, lütfen  5 yıldızlı bir değerlendirmeyle destekleyin! Geri bildirimleriniz daha fazla ücretsiz araç sunmam için beni motive ediyor. Diğer ücretsiz araçlarımı da buradan keşfedin. _________________________________ "RSI ile Bantlar" Göstergesi – Daha İyi Ticaret Kararları "RSI ile Bantlar" Göstergesi, klasik RSI'ı basit bantlarla birleştirerek ne zam
FREE
MT Scanner
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator helps you to Scan symbols which are in the Market Watch Window  and filter out trends with alerts. It works based on the effective indicator "SUPERTREND" which is used by many traders for trading: When box color changes to " Green " or " Red " color, it indicates you for trend change for long and short entry. And also you will get alerted on screen. When it changes to " Green ", it indicates you that trend is going upwards, and you can take the long entry. If the color changes to
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Time Levels
Yurij Izyumov
4.38 (8)
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed for displaying the following price levels on the chart: Previous day's high and low. Previous week's high and low. Previous month's high and low. Each of the level types is customizable. In the indicator settings, you set line style, line color, enable or disable separate levels. The version of the exact same indicator but only with sound alerts there - Time Levels with Alerts . Configurations ----Day------------------------------------------------- DayLevels - enable/
FREE
Voorloper MT4
Pradana Novan Rianto
4.5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration:   Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and
FREE
ForexWolrd
phuongcei
Uzman Danışmanlar
** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** Tired of emotional trading decisions? Live monitor: TBD Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac
FREE
RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
Niklas Templin
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Recomment
FREE
Skan
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
SKAN   This indicator helps you to scan all symbols which are in the Market Watch window and filter out a trend with alerts. It works on five most effective indicators which are used by most of traders for trading: Moving Average Super Trend (ST) Bolinger Band (BB) OPRC BFD It calculates two bars for scanning. When box colour changes to coral or royal blue colour, it indicates you for trend change for long and short entry. And also you will get alert on screen. When it changes to royal blue, it
FREE
EA Index Flip
Stefano Cocconi
Uzman Danışmanlar
FEEL FREE TO ADD A REVIEW TO HELP ME AND OTHER COSTUMERS After over 2000 downloads I decided to put for the software at a price of only 30USD, so as to be able to finance the development of new software. Thank you for understanding JOIN TO MY CHAT FOR UPDATES AND NEWS ABOUT MY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Check My Products Settings Trading strategy: EA Index Flip trades on US30, U100, US500, XAUUSD and Every Forex Pair The best timeframe are M1 to M15 . The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based
Ultimate Price Predictor
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Göstergeler
Ultimate Price Predictor (Trade like a pro) Message Me Immediately After Purchase For Installation Help and Strategy This is an arrow indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart. Ultimate Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 5min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint. *Great For Scalping *Grea
Lisek Stochastic
Darius Hans Lischka
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Lisek Stochastic   oscillator indicator with Alarm, Push Notifications and e-mail  Notifications. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend. The Stochastic indicator is lagging indicator, which means it don't predict where price is going, it is only providing data on where price has been !!! How to trade with Stochastic indicator: Trend following: As long
FREE
Magic SMMA
Imre Heli
Göstergeler
The Magic SMMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
FREE
Spready TripleEdge
Mohammed Azizul Huq
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu bir Çoklu Döviz Forex Robotudur ve desteklenen tüm pariteler için 1 grafikten işlem gerçekleştirir. Çoklu döviz EA'sı olduğu için MT4 kullanılarak geriye dönük test mümkün değildir. Birçok araştırma ve çeşitli aracı kurum ve ayarlarla yapılan canlı testlerin ardından bu sürüm yayınlanmıştır. Aylık %100-%500 kâr hedefiyle bir sonraki güncelleme için araştırmalar devam etmektedir. Gelecekteki güncellenmiş sürüm yalnızca bu EA'nın mevcut alıcılarına ve kurumsal müşterilere verilebilir; hemen alı
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
Göstergeler
This Expert advisor does not do any trade, but it scans the whole symbols in your market watch and scan each shares one by one in different timeframes and at the end it shows you which symbol in which timeframe has a powerful engulfing candle. Furthermore, you can define a MA period and a high and low RSI limit, and it shows you which symbols in which timeframe is going to cross the adjusted moving average, and which symbol in which timeframe is going to cross high or low limit of the RSI.  The
FREE
Heikin Ashi Sniper USDJPY
Andre Pier
Uzman Danışmanlar
Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio. This is the thirdpart of the Portfolio. It is meant to be traded on USDJPYon H1 Timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown Each Expert of our portfolio uses a different technique to minimize curve fitting and diversify the strategy. More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio. The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places th
HalcyonFX MT4
Halcyon Trading Solutions UG
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the result of five years of thoughtful development, rigorous testing and careful refinement. Discover HalcyonFX, the ultimate automated trading system offering balanced, long-term investment growth based on unique multi-level algorithms for stable financial results. Free   for a   limited time   only! Important note for backtesting:   Since lot size is set through the panel which you don't have access to during backtesting, you should enable  Set Base Lot automatically = true  in the e
FREE
Mars 10 The Bars Signal
Marta Gonzalez
3.5 (4)
Göstergeler
Mars 10   is a  Oscillators  indicator is a powerful indicator of CHANGE DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Parabolic SAR extreme
Teng Qi Sheng Joshua
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Parabolic SAR extreme When the Parabolic SAR value indicates an uptrend or downtrend, the EA will open a buy or sell trade respectively, given that all other criteria are met This EA allows you to set up to 21 separate Parabolic SAR  criteria for the EA to work on  There are 3 input parameter sets (SAR1, SAR2, and SAR3) Each set allows you to determine the parameters (such as the step and max step) for each set And within each set, you get to indicate up to 7 timeframe for the EA to operate in
FREE
Icarus Reversals Indicator FULL Suite
James D Scuderi
Göstergeler
The Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for all inputs, allowing for the complete optimisation fitted to any trader or investor style
Mars 7 River
Marta Gonzalez
Göstergeler
Mars 7 is a    Trend indicator  is a powerful indicator of TREND CHANGE  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Tradi
MACD Scanner With Alerts
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Göstergeler
MACD Dashboard Panel   This indicator helps you to scan symbols which are in the Market Watch window and filter out a trend according to MACD. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called
FREE
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Icarus Reversals Indicator FREE
James D Scuderi
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The Icarus Reversals(TM) FREE Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator (FREE version) generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for key inputs and colourisation. Settings of the Icarus Reversals FREE h
FREE
ExpertTradePanel
Vladimir Khlystov
Uzman Danışmanlar
It shows signals for all timeframes, and calculates the total percentage of the probability of price movement based on 63 signals. You can enable and disable various signals, entire timeframes and individual indicators. You can configure at what percentage the adviser will open positions himself. Or just trade in manual mode using it as an indicator. If the Trade button is pressed and the percentage in some direction has reached the set value, the Expert Advisor will open the corresponding posi
RageX EA
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RageX EA is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc. Every order is protected by automatically calculated stop-loss. RageX EA successfully passed back-tests with 99.90% quality historical data and variable spread in Metatrader 4 as well as 100% quality data back-tests in Metatrader 5 with different execution speed. Link t
Quantum nest
Yriy Doronin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum nest is a robot advisor using trade hedging. Refers to trend advisers, working on a quantum variable system.. The Expert Advisor applies security varnishing orders and fixes the profit with only a positive balance. Suitable for any style of trading, scalping, medium and long-term trading. It is possible to use martingale in trade. The Expert Advisor works on all market instruments of the MT4 platform. ATTENTION! First of all, before work, it is necessary to optimize the adviser on your
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
Göstergeler
Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Göstergeler
Features: - Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down) - HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow) - TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond) Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264 Scanner: This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification. All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart f
Abiroid Auto Fibonacci Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.9 (21)
Göstergeler
A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc. Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend. Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines. Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator. Settings: Auto Fib
FREE
TDI Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Göstergeler
TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
Semafor 3LZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (8)
Göstergeler
3 Level ZZ Semafor Scanner: This is a Dashboard indicator which uses 3LZZ Indicator in the background to find semafors. It will give priority to the semafors3 because they specify a strong signal. So, even if there is a sem1 or 2 on current bar, and if Sem3 was within "Check Previous Bars for Sem 3". Then it will show Sem3 instead. Read about this in detailed post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758250 And get all extra Indicators/Template from above link. Please note: Number of settings
TDI Patterns SharkFin Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.85 (13)
Göstergeler
This is a Sharkfin Arrows Indicator. Detailed explanation and TDI extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 This indicator will show only Arrows. It does not have TDI symbols on chart. Please get the extras from links above for TDI indicators. Sharkfin Scanner (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123566 TDI Scanner Dash (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41826 About: This Indicator finds the Shark Fin Pattern. It will show an arrow in the current bar if RSI sha
FREE
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ System
Abir Pathak
4.8 (10)
Göstergeler
How To Use Check out this post for detailed description on  All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 The Best Heiken Ashi System is a simple trading system for trading based only two indicators for generate signals: Heiken ashi smoothed and Vqzz indicator multi-timeframe. The system was created for scalping and day trading but can also be configured for higher time frames. As mentioned, the trading system is simple, you get into position when the two indica
FREE
Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
FREE
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
Abiroid Range Filtered Trend Signals MT5
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764306 Note: This is the MT5 only version. The MT4 version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149941 Features Kalman smoothing to reduce market noise. Supertrend bands for trend direction. Color-coded dots and arrows for quick reading. Arrow signals for trend continuation. Alerts for trend changes. Adjustable inputs for different styles. How to Use Green dots = bullish bias. Red dots = bea
Abiroid Simple Semafor Scanner
Abir Pathak
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Description This scanner uses 3LZZ TRO ex4 and scans for Semafors at given “Shift” bar. Scanner Detailed Settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Other Settings: Set Periods for Semafor 1,2,3 Set alerts on/off for Semafor 1,2,3 Shift bar (Bar on which semafor is scanned) Refresh After Ticks (Number of ticks when dash is refreshed) This scanner is pretty simplistic version. And a more detailed version with a different strategy is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
EMA Multi meter
Abir Pathak
4.92 (12)
Göstergeler
How the Indicator Works: This is a Multi-timeframe MA multimeter indicator which studies if price is above or below a particular EMA range and shows Red/Green/Yellow signals. Red: Price Below EMA range Green: Price above range Yellow: Price within range Indicator Properties: EMA Settings: - Default Period is 200. You can change all MA Settings like Period, MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc) or MA Applied Price (Close, Open, etc). - EMA Range list is a comma separated value list for different timeframes
FREE
Abiroid Slope MA
Abir Pathak
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Features: - Moving Average Slope for Max Past Bars - Slope Period - Slope Thresholds - Multiple Slope Type options - See slope visually as a histogram - Info Panel Show/Hide Slope Calculations and Types: The slope value is calculated using the Slope Period. Suppose Period is 5, it will check the MA value for bar (x) and bar (x+5). And find the slope angle between them. Read detailed description about Slope Types and Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747651
FREE
Abiroid MA Stack
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Göstergeler
Moving Average Rainbow Stack: Free: Single Currency & Single Timeframe MA Stack Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading. Use fewer MAs for quick scalping. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets. Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends. Read detailed description https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ma-stack Available MTF and Scanner v
FREE
Abiroid Slopes Histogram
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
Abiroid Multi Slope indicator allows you to calculate a Slope Histogram for any line of any indicator . Histogram is for 1 slope line only, but slope values can be calculated for 3 lines total. To have multiple histograms, add as many Slope indicators for custom indicators as you like on chart. You just need to provide the Indicator name, buffer value, slope's period and max number of bars back. By default it has slope calculation for TDI_v4.ex4 indicator. There is no way to specify parameters f
FREE
Abiroid Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
Extreme TMA System with Arrows Indicator And Buy/Sell Boxes with Take Profit & Stop Loss This is a Non-Repainting Arrows Indicator based on the Extreme TMA System. It shows TMA cross signals and the best BUY/SELL signals. Along with the most predicted TakeProfit. And StopLoss based on TakeProfit ratio. Please note: This is an Arrows only Indicator. Dashboard is sold separately here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44825 About Indicator: This indicator shows BUY/SELL Signal Arrows and
Abiroid Extreme TMA System Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (6)
Göstergeler
This Scanner Dashboard uses the Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator to show good BUY/SELL signals. This Product contains dashboard only. It does not contain the Abiroid_Arrow_Extreme_TMA.ex4 indicator. Arrows indicator is not necessary for dashboard to work.  To see arrows, you can buy the arrows indicator separately if you like: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44822 Dash shows Slopes for current and Higher Timeframes. - 1st diamond is current TF. Next diamonds are higher TFs (Please Not
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Scanner Dashboard for Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Arrows Indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45900 Check out this post for detailed description on How To Use All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 Please note that if you are using too many pairs/timeframes, then VQZZ calculations might slow down the dashboard. So be careful not to use too many VQZZ Higher timeframes if you are using too many pairs. Also, VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows Stoch Ichimoku
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
Abiroid Profit Percent Series 1: Arrows Indicator Stochastic Ichimoku with ATR Get the Scanner for free. For getting Profit Percentages for Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Pairs. And read detailed description about this indicator and all the settings here. And get extra Indicators, Templates and settings for download: https://abiroid.com/product/profit-percent-stoch-ichimoku-with-atr Watch the tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/C45-9kWPE2Q About The Strategy: This strategy has 3 main par
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows MA Confluence
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Profit Percent Series 2 The scanner dashboard available here (for  Free) : And read detailed information about MA Confluence here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747474 Here's a post about Common Settings for all Profit Percent Series Indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Strategy: Main Signal Indicators (Any One): MA Cross (In-built) or Hull, OBV Cross, Heiken Ashi Cross Validation Indicators (Preferably less than 3): OBV (with Min Distance), Heiken Ashi, ADX, SuperTren
Abiroid COG Slope
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
Abiroid Sway COG Arrow
Abir Pathak
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades. It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an  Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market. Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262 Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator: MQL4/Indicators/Market/ All extra indicators and
Abiroid Darvas Arrow
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
This strategy is best used for Trend based trading. While market is trending, price still makes smaller ranges. Darvas boxes show breakouts from these small ranges, while still following the original market trend. Detailed Description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747919 Features: Darvas - Check Darvas Box Breakout -   Check Price Above/Below MA or Darvas Box has crossed MA -   Min, Max Box Height -   Max Distance Between Entry Price and Darvas Box Other Indicators: - NRTR Trend Check
Abiroid EMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
Free scanner available here: https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ema-scalper Basic Strategy: 1: MA Crossover Up/Down Arrow (Mandatory Check) Optional Checks: 2: If NRTR Check On (Optional): For BUY: Check if NRTR blue and For SELL: NRTR Red If NRTR Shadow Distance On (Optional): Check price for 'x' bars back: at Shadow distance (ATR Multiplier distance) from NRTR line. 3: If High Volume bar On: Check if High Volume or if Medium (if on) Volume bar 'x' bars back 4: If HTF Trend Align On (Optiona
Abiroid Support Resistance Scanner
Abir Pathak
5 (3)
Göstergeler
This is a Multi-currency multi-timeframe Support/Resistance Scanner Dashboard for Metatrader 4 (MT4) platform. Get all extras and download free demo here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760210 Read detailed description in post above. And get the SR Indicator for individual charts. Features: Scan Support/Resistance zones (also called Supply/Demand zones) Show alert when price is inside these zones and highlights the pair/timeframe Show or hide SR zones price nearest to current price (Price
Abiroid Donchian Arrow
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
This strategy is useful for small timeframe scalping and binary options. Best timeframes: M5,M15,M30 M1 timeframe is too unpredictable. So be careful with that. Read Detailed Description and Get All: - Free Demo - Free Scanner - Extra Indicators ex4 files from https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-donchian-scanner-and-arrows Arrows Demo only works in strategy tester. So, Arrows Demo won't work with the free scanner. Scanner needs "Abiroid Donchian Arrow.ex4" to work. So make sure both arrows and
Abiroid Halftrend Scanner
Abir Pathak
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Read detailed description and Get Free Demo and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758610 Features: Halftrend Arrow Scan: Scan Max Past Bars for Halftrend arrows. Show how many bars back the arrow occurred in a bracket Past Bars Back Alerts: Num of bars back for which scanner will send alerts Halftrend HTF Align: Scan Higher timeframes for Trend Direction of Halftrend Indicator and if trends align show a slanting Green/Red Arrow for Up/Down trend Semafor 3 Check: Few bars bef
Abiroid Supertrend Scanner
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
Read detailed description and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758622 This Supertrend dashboard is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe dash which gives signals whenever supertrend changes it's trend direction. Please note, that this is not a full trading system. It will help you get initial Supertrend signals and higher timeframe trend alignments. And it’s to be used with your own Supertrend Strategies. Features: 1- Select one of In-Built Supertrend Indicators: xSupertren
Abiroid Customizer Arrow
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
About: Get Free Scanner and example Strategies And understand detailed description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759237 And also get example wrappers from above post. You can make your own wrappers if your indicators have complex conditions or for In-Built MT4 indicators. Features: - Specify your own Custom Indicator - Specify Buffer values and create Variables - Use those Variables to create your own Buy/Sell Conditions - Get Arrows Up/Down Signals - See Arrows Signals in Scanners
Abiroid Pivots Scanner
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
This is a multi-timeframe multi-currency Fibo (Fibonacci levels) and Pivots scanner which also shows Missed Pivot count and Fibo Golden Ratio Zones. Features Select separate Pivot Timeframes for each Dashboard Timeframe Check when price is near a Pivot point Check for Price Crossing Pivot Point Use Mid Pivots (Optional) Show Missed Pivots (Optional) Show High Volume Bar Use Fibo (Optional) Use Fibo Golden Ratio (Optional) Set your preferred Timeframe for Fibo or Pivots Detailed blog post: https:
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt