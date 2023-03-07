Wave Slope

Wave Slope - works on the basis of the ZigZag indicator and is designed to measure the slope of the current wave, in degrees.

The sharper the angle of inclination, the stronger the trend. And on this you can build a trading system.

In the settings, you can connect the ZigZag indicator, set the color and width of the slope line.

And you can also turn on and off the sound signal, which is triggered in case of a change in the slope of the wave.
