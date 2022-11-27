RoboArter6

Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies. 

 

You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.  This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account.

The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs is incomparably lower compared to the previous ones. If some one of them exceeds the historical drawdown (usualy it can during many weeks, mnoths), you disconect it and replaced with another one. You have many time for manage your portfolio.

An the best way is to have a portfolio of more EAs,  which complement each other.

This is my priority and recommendation for you – to have a portfolio of EAs for good and stable results.

Because i know that the price of alone EA is usualy high and i recomended to have a portfolio– set of my EAs are cheaper than the another ones. But it is important that they work together.

 

I will add gradually after the promotion next EAs (other paars and timeframes) with controled corelation of other EAs to the portfolio.

One rule -   always use a multi-strategy portfolio for independence and stable results!

About this EA:

The RoboArter6 Expert Advisor tool has been developed for XAUUSD H1. It has been backtested on more than 19-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

 

No martingale and other dangerous strategies!!!

 

Use it in one portfolio with the following EAs, they work very well together in combination without correlation:

RoboArter1 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87238?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter2 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87255?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89132?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter6 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89133?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter7 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89134?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter8 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89135?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter9- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91123?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

 

Features

-          Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stopp Loss and Take Profit)

-          Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used

-          No martingale, no grid, no scalp and other dangerous strategies!

-          No excessive consumption od CPU resources

-          User-friendly settings

-          All settings optimized

-          Longterm strategy

 

I will be glad when you add me to friends. Thank you.

If you have any question, contact me.

 

 


Produits recommandés
RoboArter7
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
RoboArter9
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
The Israeli tactics
Ori Tordjman
Experts
'TAVOR' is an amazing trading robot by 'The   Israeli tactics' group , developed by Israeli programmers who specialize in forex trading.  Our bot can analyzes trading by times, so what needs to be done is a back test of which times are best, fill in TP / SL. you can set that after each losing trade then the next trade will be double the amount so the profit will be linear. This expert advisor opens one deal a day at the time you choose, so it is advisable to run several at a time each on a diff
Smart Golden
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (2)
Experts
«Smart Golden» est un produit conçu spécifiquement pour le marché de l'or, utilisant une stratégie de scalping. Et il n'utilise pas de méthodes de gestion telles que le Martingale, la grille ou la couverture. Nous utilisons des outils d'IA (apprentissage automatique) pour extraire des caractéristiques robustes des données historiques de l'or, qui sont ensuite directement encodées dans «Smart Golden». Comme nous ne nous entraînons pas en continu sur des données historiques spécifiques (surappren
LimitGridEA Pro TestMode
Miss Sakunaa Kakhesuanworrasakul
Experts
LimitGridEA Pro – Smart & Clean Grid EA for Gold and Forex Trade confidently with a Buy/Sell Limit Grid System powered by technical filters, equity control, and a user-friendly interface. Key Features : Buy/Sell Limit Only – Structured order placement, no spamming, no chaos RSI + Bollinger Band Filters – Ensures entries happen only with clear technical signals Combined TP (per side) – Automatically closes all orders on each side when profit target is hit Average Price TP (opt
FREE
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Taurus Swing EA
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Taurus is a high quality EA designed to be consistently profitable in the long run. Strategy: It is a Swing Trading Strategy that finds key turning points and trades them. It uses fix tight stop loss and dynamic TP to catch swings. It is working on the 7 best pairs for diverzification calculated by AI to maximize reliability and minimize DD.  EA works on the following Pairs:(set files in the comments) -- EURUSD H4(DEFAULT) -- AUDUSD H4 -- CADCHF H4 -- NZDCAD H4 -- AUDNZD H4 -- USDJPY H4 -- A
North Star EA
Zhongqu Wu
Experts
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Rebate gnome
Vasilii Konovalov
Experts
Robot de remboursement. L'argent sur le dépôt tourne autour de zéro, tandis que de nombreuses transactions sont effectuées et qu'un remboursement est accumulé. Il ne charge pas le dépôt, il y a un stop loss et un take profit, ce qui est clairement une tendance sur le graphique journalier. Avec de longues inversions, le robot perd, mais cela se produit très lentement et relativement en toute sécurité, il est donc recommandé de suivre la tendance au moins une fois par jour et de l'éteindre s'il y
DoIt Gold Guardian MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT5 Version ]   DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD)   DoIt Gold Guardian   is designed for traders who want to   capitalize on gold’s explosive movements   with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for   long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek   consistent growth without fear of volatility , i
SPD Envelopes Scalper
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses Moving Average Envelopes Indicator . The Moving Average Envelopes indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The moving average envelopes consist of an upper envelope placed above, and a lower envelope placed below. The distance between the moving average envelopes or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measu
Curiosity 4 Trend Colors EA
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 4 Trend Colors  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 4 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 4 Trend Colors is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algori
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
Optimus Prime Pro Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
5 (3)
Experts
Optimus Prime Pro, tu aliado en el emocionante mundo del trading de divisas! Optimus Prime es un asesor experto meticulosamente diseñado para la plataforma MT4, con un enfoque especializado en el par de divisas EUR/USD en el marco de tiempo H1. Este robot de trading automático ha sido creado con precisión y eficiencia para ayudarte a aprovechar al máximo las oportunidades del mercado, llevando tu experiencia de trading al siguiente nivel. Características Destacadas de Optimus Prime: Optimización
FREE
Echo one tradeConfirm
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
4 (1)
Experts
Echo One: The provided robot is a result of several Test of trading many many strategies,various indicators of forecasting, To make the best decision for making profits in markets. By combining several strategies and algorithms in this robot, at changing each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed  Real account has been opened where it will be possible to analyze the entire history, as well as constantly, in real time, monitor all current results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/71523
FREE
Golden Academy
Syarif Nur Arief
5 (2)
Experts
This EA can predict early trend on market, scan early trend from M5 to W1, This EA not martingale, not a hedging, not averaging and not grid. And this EA only open/close position once (only 1 opened order) every 8 hours. EA parameters   : Trade_Set_AUTO , Default is    ## AUTO Trade Setting ## ,   Mean Note for below parameter. LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE , Default is    0.01 ,   Mean Lot Size to be traded is 0.01 Lot, Can be changed depend your account balance, (0.01 Lot Per 200 usd initial balance). A
RageX EA
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
Experts
RageX EA is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc. Every order is protected by automatically calculated stop-loss. RageX EA successfully passed back-tests with 99.90% quality historical data and variable spread in Metatrader 4 as well as 100% quality data back-tests in Metatrader 5 with different execution speed. Link t
Aeon
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
Aeon is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades multiple currencies. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will n
FREE
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Experts
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
Spready TripleEdge
Mohammed Azizul Huq
Experts
Il s'agit d'un robot Forex multidevises qui exécute des transactions sur toutes les paires prises en charge à partir d'un seul graphique. Les back-tests ne sont pas possibles avec MT4 car il s'agit d'un EA multidevises. Après de nombreuses recherches et des tests en direct avec plusieurs courtiers et paramètres, cette version est disponible. Des recherches sont en cours pour une prochaine mise à jour avec un objectif de profit mensuel de 100 % à 500 %. La prochaine version mise à jour pourrait ê
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), qui est capable de par étapes pour fermer de nombreuses postes de marché avec un profit donné par le commerçant. La fermeture progressive des petites pièces aide à réduire rapidement et efficacement les risques. L'algorithme de stratégie commerciale comprend plusieurs stratégies de trading soigneusement élaborées . La stratégie fondamentale consiste à créer une grille de positions et une fermeture partielle des positions avec un profit fixe. Le rob
GerFX Crypto Maniac
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Titan King
Marco De Donno
Experts
50% off for a limited time!!!                                                                                                 Live Account:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My                                                                                                             Introducing Titan King  Titan Kings trading system   is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Plus de l'auteur
RoboArter1 MT4
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is purchased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitable results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didn’t blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EA
RoboArter2 MT4
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is purchased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitable results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didn’t blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
RoboArter 5
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is purchased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitable results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didn’t blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
RoboArter7
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
RoboArter8
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is purchased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.   This EAs work great and have very profitable results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didn’t blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs i
RoboArter9
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
RoboArter4 Range Breakout
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
The Expert Advisor is real trading strategy that does not use any grids, martingales or other dangerous functionalities. The EA has been developed for GBPJPY M15 based on Range Breakout. It has been backtested on tick data with 100% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. FX Blue  - find strategy with magic number  # 225108   I recommend you always do your own testing with your broker.   My recommendation is to have a lo
RoboArter5 Range Breakout
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
The Expert Advisor is real trading strategy that does not use any grids, martingales or other dangerous functionalities. The EA has been developed for GBPJPY M15 based on Range Breakout. It has been backtested on tick data with 100% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.   I recommend you always do your own testing with your broker.   My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as
Filtrer:
Traderleyo
47
Traderleyo 2022.12.13 09:39 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis