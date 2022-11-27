RoboArter6

Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies. 

 

You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.  This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account.

The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs is incomparably lower compared to the previous ones. If some one of them exceeds the historical drawdown (usualy it can during many weeks, mnoths), you disconect it and replaced with another one. You have many time for manage your portfolio.

An the best way is to have a portfolio of more EAs,  which complement each other.

This is my priority and recommendation for you – to have a portfolio of EAs for good and stable results.

Because i know that the price of alone EA is usualy high and i recomended to have a portfolio– set of my EAs are cheaper than the another ones. But it is important that they work together.

 

I will add gradually after the promotion next EAs (other paars and timeframes) with controled corelation of other EAs to the portfolio.

One rule -   always use a multi-strategy portfolio for independence and stable results!

About this EA:

The RoboArter6 Expert Advisor tool has been developed for XAUUSD H1. It has been backtested on more than 19-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

 

No martingale and other dangerous strategies!!!

 

Use it in one portfolio with the following EAs, they work very well together in combination without correlation:

RoboArter1 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87238?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter2 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87255?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89132?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter6 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89133?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter7 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89134?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter8 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89135?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter9- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91123?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

 

Features

-          Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stopp Loss and Take Profit)

-          Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used

-          No martingale, no grid, no scalp and other dangerous strategies!

-          No excessive consumption od CPU resources

-          User-friendly settings

-          All settings optimized

-          Longterm strategy

 

I will be glad when you add me to friends. Thank you.

If you have any question, contact me.

 

 


Golden Academy
Syarif Nur Arief
5 (2)
Experts
This EA can predict early trend on market, scan early trend from M5 to W1, This EA not martingale, not a hedging, not averaging and not grid. And this EA only open/close position once (only 1 opened order) every 8 hours. EA parameters   : Trade_Set_AUTO , Default is    ## AUTO Trade Setting ## ,   Mean Note for below parameter. LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE , Default is    0.01 ,   Mean Lot Size to be traded is 0.01 Lot, Can be changed depend your account balance, (0.01 Lot Per 200 usd initial balance). A
RageX EA
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
Experts
RageX EA is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc. Every order is protected by automatically calculated stop-loss. RageX EA successfully passed back-tests with 99.90% quality historical data and variable spread in Metatrader 4 as well as 100% quality data back-tests in Metatrader 5 with different execution speed. Link t
Aeon
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
Aeon is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades multiple currencies. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will n
FREE
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Experts
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
Spready TripleEdge
Mohammed Azizul Huq
Experts
Questo è un robot Forex multivaluta ed esegue operazioni per tutte le coppie supportate da un grafico. Non è possibile effettuare back test con MT4 perché si tratta di un EA multivaluta. Dopo numerose ricerche e test live con diversi broker e impostazioni, questa versione è stata rilasciata. Sono in corso ricerche per il prossimo aggiornamento con un obiettivo di profitto mensile del 100%-500%. Le future versioni aggiornate potrebbero essere disponibili solo per gli attuali acquirenti di questo
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), che è in grado di nelle fasi per chiudere molte posizioni di mercato con un profitto fornito dal trader. La chiusura graduale di piccole parti aiuta a ridurre rapidamente ed efficacemente i rischi. L'algoritmo della strategia di trading include diverse strategie di trading accuratamente elaborate . La strategia fondamentale consiste nella creazione di una griglia di posizioni e una chiusura parziale delle posizioni con un profitto fisso. Il robot t
GerFX Crypto Maniac
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Titan King
Marco De Donno
Experts
50% off for a limited time!!!                                                                                                 Live Account:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My                                                                                                             Introducing Titan King  Titan Kings trading system   is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA.
Traderleyo
47
Traderleyo 2022.12.13 09:39 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

