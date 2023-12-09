BoxFibo
- Yardımcı programlar
- Sergei Kiriakov
- Sürüm: 1.9
- Güncellendi: 9 Aralık 2023
It is just an alternative fibo lines, because mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines
A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding:
- it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels,
- all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed.
Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle.
A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correction levels.
Enjoy your work!