Gold Glider

Product Name: Gold Glider

Overview: Gold Glider is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for trading gold. It utilizes a specific combination of 5 different moving averages to determine the long-term, mid-term, and short-term trends, allowing it to place buy and sell trades with precision. Unlike traditional stop loss methods, Gold Glider employs a unique grid pattern strategy to exit losing positions. The EA's grid trading strategy is designed to enhance profitability while minimizing the need for traditional grid distance setups. Additionally, Gold Glider features an extra layer of security to safeguard your account by pausing trading when a certain level of equity drawdown is reached.

For detailed documentation Overall Settings/Input Guide 

High Level Overview of Features

Category Setting Description
GENERAL SETTINGS Lot Size Initial volume for the first trade; subsequent features don't alter it.
Stoploss in Pips Initial stop loss; adjustable by EA features.
Take Profit in Pips Initial take profit; modifiable by EA features.
Trade Comment Specifies trade comments for source identification.
Capture Logs Enables troubleshooting logs.
Enable Magic Number Controls EA behaviour based on a unique identifier.
Magic Number Unique EA identifier for conditional checks.
Trade On New Bar Places trades at the start of the candle.
No New Entry If Trade Exists Determines new entry conditions with or without an active trade.
Number Of Orders Controls executed trades upon entry signals.
Trade Direction Specifies buy, sell, or both signals.
Risk Reward Ratio Sets take profit based on stop loss and a specified ratio.
Next Open Trade After X Seconds Introduces a time gap between multiple entry signals.
Check for Opposite Close Closes previous trend signal before placing a new one.
Delete Pending Order at Distance Auto-removes pending orders at a specified distance.
Delete Pending Order After X Seconds Auto-deletes untriggered pending orders.
Delete Pending Order After N Bars Auto-removes untriggered pending orders after specified candles.
Profit Amount Closes trade at a set profit amount or set take profit.
Loss Amount Closes trade at a set loss amount or set stop loss.
Profit Percent Closes trade at a set percent profit of account equity or set take profit.
Loss Percent Closes trade at a set percent loss of account equity or set stop loss.
Close After N Candle Closes trade after a specified number of candles from opening.
BREAKEVEN SETTINGS Enable Breakeven Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) breakeven functionality.
Breakeven Activation Numeric input setting the distance in pips from entry for breakeven activation.
Breakeven Extra Pips Numeric input defining extra pips beyond activation for setting stop-loss, covering costs and slippage.
TRAILING STOP SETTINGS Use Trailing Stop Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trailing stop functionality.
Activate Numeric input setting distance in pips from entry for triggering trailing stop activation.
Trail Price By Numeric input defining trailing stop distance behind the current market price.
Increment By Numeric input specifying the increment by which trailing stop distance increases with favourable market movement.
GRID SETTINGS Enable/Disable Grid Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) GRID strategy.
Step Distance Integer input for the distance in pips between each grid level.
Lot Increase Mode Enumeration input for lot size increase mode: GRID_MULTIPLY or GRID_INCREMENT.
Execution Mode Numeration input for execution mode: GRID_MARKET (market orders) or GRID_PENDING (pending orders).
Increase Factor Numeric input for the factor by which lot size is increased for each new grid level.
Distance Multiplier Numeric input for the multiplier applied to the grid distance for each new grid level.
Increase After N Repeat Integer input for the number of repeats before applying the grid increase factor.
Max Grid Step Integer input for the maximum number of grid steps before resetting to the initial lot size.
Grid Activation Mode Enumeration input for when the grid should be activated: GRID_ON_LOSS or GRID_ON_PROFIT.
SL and TP Mode Enumeration input for stop-loss and take-profit mode: FIXED AMOUNT, EQUITY PERCENT, or COST_AVERAGE.
Grid Fixed Stoploss Sets a fixed stop-loss for combined loss of all trades when SL and TP mode is FIXED AMOUNT.
Grid Fixed Takeprofit Sets a fixed take-profit for combined profit of all trades when SL and TP mode is FIXED AMOUNT.
Grid Equity Pct Stoploss Sets an equity percentage stop-loss for combined loss of all trades when SL and TP mode is EQUITY PERCENT.
Grid Equity Pct Takeprofit Sets an equity percentage take-profit for combined profit of all trades when SL and TP mode is EQUITY PERCENT.
AVERAGE_MODE Enumeration input for averaging orders mode: Sum (Price x Lot)/Sum(Lots) or Sum(Price)/ Sum(Orders).
AVG STOPLOSS Sets stop-loss based on the average price of all trades when SL and TP mode is COST_AVERAGE.
AVG TAKEPROFIT Sets take-profit based on the average price of all trades when SL and TP mode is COST_AVERAGE.
RISK SETTINGS Enable Risk to Lot Boolean input for enabling (true) or disabling (false) Risk to Lot functionality.
Risk Percent Numeric input defining the risk percentage per trade based on the account balance.
Risk Pips Per MicroLot / Stoploss Numeric input determining the risk in pips per micro lot or stop-loss. It aligns with the STOPLOSS pips input for virtual stop-loss calculation.
POSITION SIZING SETTINGS Enable Position Sizing Boolean input for enabling (true) or disabling (false) Position Sizing functionality.
Increase Lot Numeric input defining the additional lot size for each trade when Position Sizing is enabled.
Increase Lot on Account Balance Numeric input specifying the account balance value triggering lot size adjustment. When the balance reaches or exceeds this value, the lot size is adjusted accordingly.
ALERT SETTINGS Allow Alert Boolean input allowing (true) or disallowing (false) the EA to trigger alerts on new entry.
Allow Notification Boolean input enabling (true) or disabling (false) the EA to send notifications (e.g., push notifications on mobile devices) on new entry.
Allow Email Boolean input permitting (true) or restricting (false) the EA to send email notifications on new entry.
TRADE TIME SETTINGS Use Trading Times Boolean input for determining if the EA should follow specified trading times (true) or trade 24/7 (false).
Enable Asian Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during the Asian session.
Start Time Asian and End Time Asian String inputs specifying the start and end times of the Asian session in broker time.
Enable European Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during the European session.
Start Time European and End Time European String inputs specifying the start and end times of the European session in broker time.
Enable American Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during the American session.
Start Time American and End Time American String inputs specifying the start and end times of the American session in broker time.
Enable Other Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during another specified session.
Start Time and End Time String inputs specifying the start and end times of the specified session in broker time.
TRADING DAY SETTINGS Monday Trade, Tuesday Trade, Wednesday Trade, Thursday Trade, Friday Trade Boolean inputs allowing (true) or disallowing (false) trading on each respective day of the week (Monday through Friday).
Saturday Trade and Sunday Trade Boolean inputs allowing (true) or disallowing (false) trading on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
SAFEGUARD SETTINGS Slippage Maximum allowed slippage in pips for trade execution.
Maximum Open Trades Maximum number of open trades allowed; set to 0 to disable.
Maximum Long Trades and Maximum Short Trades Maximum number of long and short trades allowed; set to 0 to disable.
Maximum Pending Orders Maximum number of pending orders allowed; set to 0 to disable.
Maximum Long Pending Orders and Maximum Short Pending Orders Maximum number of long and short pending orders allowed; set to 0 to disable.
Max Drawdown Percent Maximum acceptable drawdown as a percentage of the account balance; set to 0 to disable.
Max Drawdown Amount Maximum acceptable drawdown as an absolute amount; set to 0 to disable.
Maximum Trades Per Day Maximum number of trades allowed per day; set to 0 to disable.
Maximum Losing Per Trade Maximum number of losing trades allowed per day; set to 0 to disable.
Daily Stop Maximum acceptable drawdown for a single trading day; closes all positions and halts trading if exceeded.
Daily Target Target profit to achieve within a single trading day; closes all positions and stops trading if reached.
Weekly Stop Maximum acceptable drawdown for a trading week; closes all positions and ceases trading if exceeded.
Weekly Target Target profit to achieve within a trading week; closes all positions and stops trading if reached.
Monthly Stop Maximum acceptable drawdown for a trading month; closes all positions and ceases trading if exceeded.
Monthly Target Target profit to achieve within a trading month; closes all positions and stops trading if reached.
DISPLAY SETTINGS Panel Width Pct Width of the panel as a percentage of the dashboard window.
Panel Height Pct Height of the panel as a percentage of the dashboard window.
Text Size Pct Size of text within the panel as a percentage; influences readability and presentation.
Title Colour Colour of the title text within the panel for visual distinction.
Label Colour Colour of labels or descriptive text within the panel for differentiation.
Value Colour Colour of numerical values or data within the panel for clarity and emphasis.


Usage Recommendations:

Prior to deploying in live markets, thorough testing in a demo account is strongly advised. This ensures a comprehensive evaluation of the EA's performance, its alignment with your trading strategy, and an assessment of risk tolerance levels.


Önerilen ürünler
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.). Advisor functions: 1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions 2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit 3. TR-in pips or wave indicator  4. SL-in pips or wave indicator  5. SL support:      - trailing stop on p
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Gold Dragon Bot
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ALTIN EJDERHASI ızgara yok! Martingale yok! Scalper değil! Trend uzman danışmanı. Altın Ejderhası, belirli piyasa modellerinden ve bir çıkıştan önce oluşacak piyasa konsolidasyon dönemlerini belirleyen bir strateji kullanır. EA, bu konsolidasyon seviyelerinin üstünde ve altında bekleyen emirler yerleştirecek ve bu kırılmalar sırasında önemli fiyat hareketlerini yakalamada çok etkili olacak. EA birden fazla emir verebilir ancak bir martingale sistemi değildir ve karı en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve he
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Properties Handling Additional Entry Signals AI learning from history Behavior of the next signal in the same direction - adds to the winning position Signal behavior in the next opposite direction - Decreases position Default trade volume Percentage of trading on your account. The percentage values ​​show how much of the account balance is used to cover the required margin. Maximum number of open lots - 20 The number of input lots for a new position - 10% of the account equity Mo
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
King Scalper
Le Dang Nguyen Hoang Vu
Uzman Danışmanlar
King Scalper  is a smart ea that uses the Zigzag indicator to find out sensitivity situation of market price. with this point,  King Scalper EA  automatically create trend line that market movement reacted in this point. with zigzag find the highest and lowest price (support and resistance) and with this point EA trend line. it changes and updates automatically ... if price touches this line expert decide to act with it. BUY or SEll depended on the market situation. you can manage your time that
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ticaret stratejilerinizi   Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5   ile yükseltin, parametrik olmayan kernel regresyonu kullanarak pürüzsüz, uyarlanabilir trend analizi sağlayan son teknoloji bir göstergedir. Nadaraya-Watson tahmincisinden esinlenilen bu araç, fiyat verilerine Gauss kernel yumuşatması uygular, piyasa volatilitesine uyarlanan dinamik zarflar oluşturur ancak geleneksel hareketli ortalamaların aşırı gecikmesi olmadan. TradingView gibi platformlarda yaygın olarak övülen ve dünya çapındaki
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alert MT5 ile piyasa trendlerini ustalıkla yönetin; forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için hassas trend takibi sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmış güçlü bir göstergedir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda sağlam trend tespitiyle takdir edilmekte olup, güvenilir giriş ve çıkış noktaları arayan traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Kullanıcılar, SuperTrend sinyallerini fiyat hare
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid ticaret stratejinizi Grid Trade Manager MT5 ile optimize edin, grid siparişlerinin yerleştirilmesi ve yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü ücretsiz utilidad EA, 2000'lerde forex topluluklarında popüler hale getirilen zaman test edilmiş grid ticaret yaklaşımından esinlenerek ranging koşullarda piyasa salınımlarından kar elde etme yeteneğiyle. MQL5 ve Forex Factory gibi platformlarda binlerce trader tarafından benimsenen, robust risk kontrolleri ve özelleştirme için, bu ara
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 göstergesiyle yükseltin, anahtar mum formasyonlarını hızla tespit etmek ve gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sunmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç, yüksek olasılıklı kurulumlara traderların tepki vermesini sağlar. 1990'larda Steve Nison tarafından popüler hale getirilen Japon mum çubuğu grafikleri prensiplerine dayanan bu gösterge, Hammer, Doji veya Engulfing gibi formasyonlarla piyasa duyarlılığını çözme yeteneği nedeniyle forex, kripto ve hisse sene
FREE
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Hedge Trade Manager MT5 ile hedging stratejinizi geliştirin; ters fiyat hareketlerine karşı otomatik hedging işlemleri yapmak için tasarlanmış sofistike bir Uzman Danışman (EA), 2010'larda forex brokerlarının zıt pozisyonlara izin vererek karları sabitleme veya belirsiz trendlerde kayıpları sınırlama tekniklerine dayanıyor. MQL5 ve Forex Factory, Reddit’in r/Forex gibi trading forumlarında esnek konfigürasyonları ve sağlam risk korumaları nedeniyle övülüyor, bu EA, forex ana pariteleri, endeksle
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman olup, bir kaynak MT5 hesabından aynı bilgisayardaki birden fazla MT5 veya MT4 hesabına işlemleri kopyalamak için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, müşteri hesaplarına veya portföylere işlemleri çoğaltmak için idealdir ve lot büyüklükleri, stop-loss/take-profit ve ters kopyalama seçenekleri gibi özelleştirilebilir parametreler sunar. Piyasa mantığına dayalı işlem yürütmeden işlem yönetimini basitleştirir ve çeşitli trading iht
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro , MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman olup, bir kaynak MT4 veya MT5 hesabından aynı bilgisayardaki birden fazla MT4 veya MT5 hesabına işlemleri kopyalamak için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, müşteri hesaplarına veya portföylere işlemleri çoğaltmak için idealdir ve lot büyüklükleri, stop-loss/take-profit ve ters kopyalama seçenekleri gibi özelleştirilebilir parametreler sunar. Piyasa mantığına dayalı işlem yürütmeden işlem yönetimini basitleştirir ve çeşitli tr
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış sofistike bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve hareketli ortalama kesişimlerini kullanarak trend dönüşlerini ve potansiyel giriş noktalarını yakalar. Bu uzman danışman, özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla traderlara çok yönlü bir çözüm sunar, işlemlerin hassas bir şekilde yürütülmesini ve sağlam risk yönetimini garanti eder. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, etkili giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüke
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Fiyat eylemi ticaretinizi Higher Highs and Lows MT4 göstergesiyle geliştirin, anahtar salınım noktalarını belirlemek için fraktal analizi kullanan sağlam bir araç, Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) ve Higher Lows (HL) gibi trend tanımlayan pattern'leri tanımlayarak pazar yönüne net içgörüler sağlar. 1900'lerin başındaki Dow Teorisi'nde kök salmış temel fiyat eylemi ilkelerine dayanan ve modern ticarette Al Brooks gibi uzmanlar tarafından "Trading Price Action" serisinde popüle
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 göstergesiyle yükseltin, anahtar mum formasyonlarını hızla tespit etmek ve gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sunmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç, yüksek olasılıklı kurulumlara traderların tepki vermesini sağlar. 1990'larda Steve Nison tarafından popüler hale getirilen Japon mum çubuğu grafikleri prensiplerine dayanan bu gösterge, Hammer, Doji veya Engulfing gibi formasyonlarla piyasa duyarlılığını çözme yeteneği nedeniyle forex, kripto ve hisse sene
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alert MT4 ile piyasa trendlerini ustalıkla yönetin; forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için hassas trend takibi sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmış güçlü bir göstergedir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda sağlam trend tespitiyle takdir edilmekte olup, güvenilir giriş ve çıkış noktaları arayan traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Kullanıcılar, SuperTrend sinyallerini fiyat hare
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5 ile işlem yönetiminizi optimize edin; manuel veya diğer EA'lar tarafından açılan işlemler için stop-loss seviyelerini otomatik olarak ayarlamak üzere tasarlanmış sağlam bir Uzman Danışman (EA), kar koruması ve risk yönetimini sağlar. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile MQL5 forumlarındaki tartışmalarda trailing stop ve breakeven seviyelerinin yönetimindeki hassasiyetiyle öne çıkmakta olup, karları ver
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5 ile trend tespit yeteneklerinizi güçlendirin; ardışık boğa veya ayı mum dizilerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmış dinamik bir araçtır ve forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia piyasalarında trend onayları ve potansiyel dönüşler için zamanında uyarılar sunar. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında kutlanmakta ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda momentum analizini basitleştirme yeteneğiyle övülmekte olup, volatil piyasalarda ne
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5 ile portföyünüzün risk yönetimini geliştirin; MetaTrader 5 üzerinde hesabınızın toplam kârını veya belirli bir sihirli numaraya sahip işlemleri otomatik olarak izlemek ve bir takip stopu gibi yönetmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA), mevcut kâr son kâr zirvesinin altına düştüğünde tüm işlemleri kapatır. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex platformlarında dinamik kâr kilitleme mekanizması nedeniyle övülen bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto para
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Close Manager MT5 ile işlem kapatma sürecinizi optimize edin; MetaTrader 5 üzerinde manuel veya diğer EA'lar tarafından açılan işlemlerin çıkışlarını otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA), traderlara çıkış stratejileri üzerinde hassas kontrol sunar. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi platformlarda çok yönlü ve özelleştirilebilir kapatma kriterleri nedeniyle övülüyor, bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto paralar gibi volatil piyasalarda scalperlar, günlük trader
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Day and Week Separator MT4 ile işlem analizlerinizi kolaylaştırın; özelleştirilebilir günlük ve haftalık ayırıcı çizgiler çizen sezgisel bir araçtır ve broker saat dilimi farklılıklarıyla başa çıkan traderlar için mükemmeldir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında basitliği ve etkinliğiyle büyük beğeni toplayan bu indikatör, Investopedia ve TradingView gibi platformlarda tartışılan, grafik zaman dilimlerini yerel veya piyasaya özgü saatlerle hizalamada yaygın bir sorunu e
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman olup, MQL5 platformunda traderların verimliliğini artırmak ve işlem faaliyetlerini optimize etmek için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, kullanıcı dostu özelliklerle günlük işlem görevlerini basitleştirir ve belirli bir işlem mantığına dayanmadan işlemleri yönetmek için güvenilir bir yardımcı olarak hizmet verir. Rekabet avantajı arayan traderlar için tasarlanmış olup, işlem deneyimini optimize etmek için otomasyon ve ris
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve Göreceli Güç Endeksi (RSI) göstergesini kullanarak aşırı alım ve aşırı satım koşullarına dayalı işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştirir. EA, bu bölgelerde ters işlem ayarlarını destekler ve işlem yönetimi için çok yönlü bir yaklaşım sunar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüketimi ile verimli bir işlem deneyimi sağla
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4, MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış, ADX, Bollinger Bantları, CCI, MACD, Hareketli Ortalama, RSI, Stokastik, Awesome Oscillator ve RVI gibi dokuz teknik göstergeyi kullanarak işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştiren sofistike bir işlem aracıdır. Çoklu giriş/çıkış stratejileri ve AND/OR/NA kombinasyon modları dahil geniş özelleştirme seçenekleri sunarak, traderlara benzersiz bir esneklik sağlar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde geri test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas sinyal üretim
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
GG TrendBar Göstergesi MT5   ile ticaret hassasiyetinizi yükseltin; ADX ve Parabolic SAR'ı kullanarak 9 farklı zaman diliminde birleştirilmiş trend sinyalleri sunan güçlü bir çoklu zaman dilimi aracı. 2010'ların başında Forex Factory ve MQL5 gibi platformlarda popüler hale gelen ileri trend analizi konseptlerinden doğan bu gösterge, seçilen zaman dilimleri arasında hizalanma gerektirerek gürültüyü filtreleme yeteneğiyle beğeni topladı ve genellikle değişken piyasalarda tek zaman dilimi göstergel
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bollinger Bantları Strateji EA MT5 , Bollinger Bantları’nın ters dönüş koşullarına dayalı olarak işlem fırsatlarını yakalamak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir işlem aracıdır. Alt bant yakınında bir boğa ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (önceki mum alt bant altında kapanır ve mevcut mum alt bant üstünde kapanır, kırmızı mumdan yeşil muma geçiş yaptığında) alım işlemleri, üst bant yakınında bir ayı ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (ters senaryo) satış işlemleri gerçekleştirir. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test e
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 , MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman olup, MQL4 platformunda traderların verimliliğini artırmak ve işlem faaliyetlerini optimize etmek için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, kullanıcı dostu özelliklerle günlük işlem görevlerini basitleştirir ve belirli bir işlem mantığına dayanmadan işlemleri yönetmek için güvenilir bir yardımcı olarak hizmet verir. Rekabet avantajı arayan traderlar için tasarlanmış olup, işlem deneyimini optimize etmek için otomasyon ve ris
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Pip Movement Alert MT4 ile piyasa momentumunun önünde olun; birden fazla sembolle hassas pip hareketlerini izlemek ve traderları uyarmak için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir çoklu para birimi göstergesi, forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için idealdir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda ani piyasa değişikliklerini tespit etme yeteneğiyle öne çıkmakta olup, hızlı fiyat hareketlerini sermayeye çevirm
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
STM Trade Panel MT4 ile ticaretinizi kolaylaştırın; MetaTrader 4 üzerinde işlem yürütme ve yönetimini optimize etmek için tasarlanmış kullanıcı dostu bir Uzman Danışman (EA), tek tıkla emir yerleştirme ve özelleştirilebilir kâr ve zarar eşiklerine dayalı otomatik işlem kapatma sunar. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex platformlarında sezgisel arayüzü ve etkili işlem kontrolü nedeniyle çok beğenilen bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto paralar gibi volatil piyasalarda scalperlar, günlük trader
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Angle of Moving Average MT4   ile ticaret kararlarınızı yükseltin, hareketli ortalamaların eğimini nicel olarak ölçerek trend yönü ve momentumu hakkında net bilgiler sunan yenilikçi bir göstergedir. Belirtilen bar sayısı üzerinden hareketli ortalamaların açısal eğimini ölçme prensibine dayanan bu araç, 2010 civarında ticaret topluluklarında kavramsallaştırıldığından beri teknik analizin temel bir unsuru haline gelmiştir. Forex Factory gibi forumlarda yaygın olarak tartışılan ve piyasa dinamikle
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt