ArchIntel Pivot Point

This tool draws all the pivot point lines on chart. It is important to remind/tell you that there are 5 pivot method according to BabyPips website. All these methods have their unique mathematical formula.

1. Floor Method.

2. Woodie Method.

3. Camarilla Method.

4. DeMark Method.

5. Fibonacci Method.

What makes this pivot tool unique is that you can click the "Fibonacci" button to select the pivot method you want. You can click the "Monthly" button to select the Period you want to use for the pivot calculation. If you click "<" it will go to history to draw pivot line, you can click ">" to come back to the current/latest day or week or month. Click reset to reinitialized the settings.

ArchIntel Dashboard
Raphael Adetunji Olaiyapo
Indicateurs
ArchIntel Strength meter is different from the conventional strength meter. It displays correlation index for currency pair and individual currencies, see image 4 and image 6 for the currency pair correlation index and currency strength index. This strength meter displays correlated pair. EURJPY is used to explain the formula, EURUSD and USDJPY must be going up before I can buy (Long ) EURJPY , vice-versa is for sell. When any of the currency pair is correlated using this formular the the rectan
