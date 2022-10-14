ArchIntel Pivot Point

This tool draws all the pivot point lines on chart. It is important to remind/tell you that there are 5 pivot method according to BabyPips website. All these methods have their unique mathematical formula.

1. Floor Method.

2. Woodie Method.

3. Camarilla Method.

4. DeMark Method.

5. Fibonacci Method.

What makes this pivot tool unique is that you can click the "Fibonacci" button to select the pivot method you want. You can click the "Monthly" button to select the Period you want to use for the pivot calculation. If you click "<" it will go to history to draw pivot line, you can click ">" to come back to the current/latest day or week or month. Click reset to reinitialized the settings.