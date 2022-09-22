MoonWalker MT4

MoonWalkerEA is an intelligent forex trading advisor that employs a nighttime scalping strategy.

AUDCAD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,USDCHF





Features:





- Full automatic mode, automatically switch pairs every month





- Automatically detects the time zone and daylight saving time





- One order at a time, no martingale and grid





- Avoid slippage to the greatest extent by pending orders





- Advanced algorithms for tracking location, modification, and exiting





- Multiple exit mechanisms





-Strategies with high profit/loss ratios





-Strictly use stop-loss management so that every trade is guaranteed in advance





- Just install in one chart to run multiple pairs



Requirements:



Time frame: any period Minimum deposit: $50 Leverage: 1:500 and above Broker: ECN account, hedge account VPS： visual Windows desktop



