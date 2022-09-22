MoonWalker MT4

  • Experts
  • Wei Tu
  • Version: 1.36
  • Mise à jour: 17 janvier 2023
  • Activations: 10

MoonWalkerEA is an intelligent forex trading advisor that employs a nighttime scalping strategy. 

MT5 version

User Manual

Supported currency pairs:

AUDCAD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,USDCHF

Features:

- Full automatic mode, automatically switch pairs every month

- Automatically detects the time zone and daylight saving time

- One order at a time, no martingale and grid

- Avoid slippage to the greatest extent by pending orders

- Advanced algorithms for tracking location, modification, and exiting

- Multiple exit mechanisms

-Strategies with high profit/loss ratios

-Strictly use stop-loss management so that every trade is guaranteed in advance

- Just install in one chart to run multiple pairs


Requirements:
  Time frame:    any period
  Minimum deposit:   $50
  Leverage:   1:500 and above
  Broker:   ECN account, hedge account
  VPS：   visual Windows desktop


ZHANG
68
ZHANG 2023.03.20 01:49 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis