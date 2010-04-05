DeAlgo Eye
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Al Rouuf Kiswardi
- Sürüm: 2.56
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
IMPORTANT : "Cange input Algo Mode from Testing To Scalp"
Requirements
- Trading pairs XAUUSD
- Timeframe M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
- Minimum deposit $100
- Leverage 1:100
- Brokers Low spreads and zero stops level
Features
- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.
- Works by direct orders with hidden Advanced TP SL, Locking Profit, TrailingStop, Trailing Step, Trend Detect.
- Advanced algorithm for tracking position, time, volume, modification and exit.
- Filter for bad market conditions.
- Tested onreal Exn*** broker Acount tipe Raw Spread.
- More than 5 years of research, observation and optimization
Setting
- Setting time to trade.
- Trading start hour
- Trading start minute
- Trading end hour
- Time Algo2
Money management
- Equity Control
- Fix lot (Dinamic Lot = "FALSE")
- Dinamic Lot
Time Algo
Requirements for stable operation of the DeAlgo Eye :
deposit from $200
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to setup EA.