DeAlgo Eye

IMPORTANT : "Cange input Algo Mode from Testing To Scalp"

Requirements

  • Trading pairs      XAUUSD
  • Timeframe          M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
  • Minimum deposit   $100
  • Leverage  1:100
  • Brokers  Low spreads and zero stops level 

Features

  • Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.
  • Works by direct orders with hidden Advanced TP SL, Locking Profit, TrailingStop, Trailing Step, Trend Detect.
  • Advanced algorithm for tracking position, time, volume, modification and exit.
  • Filter for bad market conditions.
  • Tested onreal Exn*** broker Acount tipe Raw Spread.
  • More than 5 years of research, observation and optimization

Setting

  • Setting time to trade.
  • Trading start hour
  • Trading start minute
  • Trading end hour
  • Time Algo2

Money management 

  • Equity Control
  • Fix lot (Dinamic Lot = "FALSE")
  • Dinamic Lot


Time Algo

Requirements for stable operation of the DeAlgo Eye :


deposit from $200

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to setup EA. 


Video DeAlgo Eye
