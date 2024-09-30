Nasdaq Savages Non-repaint indicator

works on all timeframes 1 minute to 15 minutes timeframe for scalpers.

30 Minutes to Monthly timeframe for swing traders

The Nasdaq Savages indicator comes with a top right info tab which tells you about the current buy or sell signal, Profit in pips, Stop loss and Target

Red arrow is your sell entry signal the white right tick is your exit signal and take profit hit signal

Light blue arrow is your buy entry signal the white right tick is your exit signal and take profit hit signal



