Nasdaq Savages
- Göstergeler
- Lesedi Oliver Seilane
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 30 Eylül 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 8
Nasdaq Savages Non-repaint indicator
works on all timeframes 1 minute to 15 minutes timeframe for scalpers.
30 Minutes to Monthly timeframe for swing traders
The Nasdaq Savages indicator comes with a top right info tab which tells you about the current buy or sell signal, Profit in pips, Stop loss and Target
Red arrow is your sell entry signal the white right tick is your exit signal and take profit hit signal
Light blue arrow is your buy entry signal the white right tick is your exit signal and take profit hit signal