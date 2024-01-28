Mysterious indicators

Preface: First of all, let me introduce myself. I am a programmer and have been working for over 20 years. 2023 has passed, and our studio has achieved a record of 500 times with 7 manual transmissions.

Below, we will show you how to do it through a series of operations.

The first step is to model. Modeling is to find a fixed trading pattern. I think everyone has heard of a 2/8 probability, and through this probability, we can further refine it, which means that 1 to 4 is the optimal state. We have achieved a profit loss ratio of 1-4 through this indicator.

This indicator is written based on our unique logical algorithm, and the color will not be redrawn. With it, you can confidently trade with confidence，Accuracy 95-98%.