Dragon Hedge MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Multicurrency Expert Advisor works on the basis of determining several candlestick patterns, which should simultaneously form on several trading instruments.
This Expert Advisor is similar to the MT5 version ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62515 ). For quality testing of this EA, please use the version for MT5.
Built-in hedging system allows you to increase the stability of the work, reduces the drawdown and greatly increases the probability of reaching the take profit, specified in the settings of the expert.
Settings:
- Work Pairs - List of trading instruments;
- Enable one series in this period - One position in this period of time (minimum);
- One series of orders in this period - Timeframe for a pause between positions;
- MaxRisk - Risk per trade;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk=0, the lot will be like this;
- Max lot - Maximum lot limit;
- Take profit - take profit (pips);
- Stop loss - stop loss (pip);
- Take profit as a percentage - take profit for all positions as a percentage;
- Multiplication - Multiplier;
- Max trades - Maximum number of positions;
- Max spread - maximum spread;
- Timeframes - timeframe for indicators;
- K period (the number of bars for calculation) - K-period;
- D period (the period of primary smoothing) - D-period;
- Period of final smoothing - Smoothing;
- Type of smoothing - Final smoothing;
- Method of calculation of the Stochastic - Type of smoothing;
- levelUpStoch - Upper level;
- levelDwStoch - Lower level;
- ATR period - ATR indicator period.
- Comments to orders - Comments to transactions;
- Magic - Magic number;
- Slipage - Slippage