Trader Assistant Pro MT4

Trader Assistant Pro is an automatic trading EA that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protection or trailing-stop rules. This EA is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk in line with your parameters, but also can assist in protecting and maximizing your potential profits, or minimizing losses, in real-time. With this EA, the only thing you have to do is to enter trades by your own strategy.


Product Links


Features

✔️ You can skip trading during data release by predefined period of Indentation
✔️ You can filter Economic Calendar by 18 countries
✔️ You have 7 Various Signals to start trading
✔️ You have 18 Money Management to calculate lot size
✔️ You can limit what days or period in the day to open the new trade
✔️ You can limit Maximal Lot Size Per Trade
✔️ You can change Font Size and Line Color
✔️ You can limit Maximal Spread and limit Maximal Slippage

      Trader Assistant Pro is the most powerful Expert Advisor for your trading strategy to trade like a professional trader.


      How to Get Started

      1. Make sure you are using the latest version update
      2. Load the EA to any chart and timeframe
      3. Select Economic Calendar on parameter [1]
      4. Predefine news Indentation Period on parameter [4] [5] [8] [9] [12] [13]
      5. Select Various Signals on parameter [14]
      6. Select Money Management on parameter [39]
      7. Let the EA handle the trades and book a profit for you
      8. Repeat!

      The recovery will succeed in most cases and fail in a minority of cases. A strong trend against your trade will cause the EA to take losses.


        Usage Tips

        • Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
        • Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
        • Take only one initial trade per symbol - never two or more
        • The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
        • But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
        • There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
        • Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
        • Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
        • Great to trade overbought or oversold situations
        • Avoid trading against the trend

        The purpose of this EA is not to be profitable by itself, but to avoid preventable losses within the limits of the account free margin.


        Technical Information

        • The automated entries of the EA are evaluated at every tick
        • The EA uses market orders, pending order, variable spreads or fixed spreads
        • Economic Calendar data release should not be an issue
        • The EA will trade in any settings, regardless of risk
        • The Trading Datetime are implemented in Server time
        • Trades have no individual SL or TP because they are managed as a basket (a single deal)
        • During a recovery, the EA can have many trades opened at the same time in the same direction


        Support and Questions

        For questions or timely support. Send a message to me directly : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cheaponreay01


        Good Luck & Happy Trading,

        WEALTHTECH - Traders School - Phnom Penh

        WEALTHTECH startup in Factory Phnom Penh, the IT and creative hub cultivating the next generation of business, with our high-end trading facility are dedicated for our students to practice their trading activity on the financial market with the superior support from our experienced teachers. We are specialized in market’s liquidity and technology infrastructure, we collaborate with professionals around the world for the purpose of developing and buildup traders community in every corner of the globe.

        Önerilen ürünler
        Live Go
        Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Set your favorite indicator and start trading. Found your favorite indicator by virtual tests. - Virtual trading - Without opening trades on a live or demo account. ---- All transactions are saved only for you and trading statistics will be displayed on the chart. ---- Live Go conducts a full trading test in real time, showing clear test reports. ---- Live Go opens and closes trades without a spread / with spread, which allows you to check your trading strategy regardless of the broker’s condi
        Blue GAIA MT4
        Duc Anh Le
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        | Seamless portfolio of trading systems in your palm - Powered by ONNX Neural network | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue GAIA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  --> Cosmic 2 | GAIA Intro Blue GAIA EA   (' GAIA ') - is the latest edition of BlueAlgos family, uniting all the best algos and features under one-roof. Its is the true 4xMulti Systems: +------------------------------------------------
        EA Nine MT4
        Ruslan Pishun
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The EA uses 3 strategies: 1 - a strategy for breaking through important levels, 2-a strategy for reversing, and 3 - trading on a trend. To open a position, the expert Advisor evaluates the situation on the charts using 5 custom indicators. The EA also uses averaging elements in the form of several additional orders  ( the EA does not increase the lot for averaging orders). The EA uses 8 adaptive functions for modifying and partially closing orders. Hidden Stop loss, Take Profit, Break Even and T
        Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA
        Bakyt Kenzhebek
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant    IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart an
        Bear EA Scalper
        Ofer Dvir
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Hello Sellers here is my EA Sell Scalper trader it can be used on any open window but look out and play with the parameters !! Limited time for 45$ then i go to the retail price of 299$  Leave a comment and review  5 stars means you like it :) Make me happy  Please see video:  https://youtu.be/yE3GF4ku36Q Introducing  Expert Advisor designed to trade in combination to my EA BULL Scalper delivering me consistent profits over the long run. This advanced algorithmic trading system operates sea
        Candle Meter
        Ivan Grachev
        3 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders, defining inputs by built-in setups. After accumulating the profit specified in the settings, it closes the remaining orders to breakeven. Open “breakout” orders create a grid according to the trend, and each separately “trailing” order allows you to maximize profit from the market. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Benefits: a unique algorithm for constructing a grid of orders, eliminating the minimum delta be
        FREE
        Alex Week
        Aliaksandr Krauchenia
        3.43 (14)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Alex Week Expert Advisor trades GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY using pending orders only. Pending orders are placed at the breakthrough of important levels, which are accumulated throughout a trading week. Upon completion of the trading week, pending orders are deleted. The main rule of the EA is to preserve and increase the account balance without large risks. Unlike Alex Profis , this EA stores old signals for one week. It is very useful for a sharp change of trend. The EA works on H1. The Expe
        BG Night Serenade
        Boris Gulikov
        3.17 (6)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Expert Advisor for night scalping. It works at the end of the American and at the beginning of the Asian sessions. Working time frame - M15 and M5. The EA features a news filter, which uses a news indicator. NOTE : The settings in the proposed set files are designed for brokers working according to Eastern European Time and New York trading time. When using with a broker that works according to a different time, it is necessary to manually adjust the EA operation time in the input parameters. ND
        Trend line Trade Assistant EA
        Bakyt Kenzhebek
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Trend Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant     IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Trend line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it will
        Virtual Trendline Scalper
        Antonis Michos
        4.71 (14)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
        AntiDolls
        Kseniya Gergert
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Anti Dolls   is an adviser who can calculate puppeteers in the market and use their actions for their own purposes. To analyze the behavior of the masses of traders in the market, a unique algorithm developed by me is used. It uses only one Moving Average indicator, which serves only as a signal to enter the market with an existing signal about the presence of the puppeteer and his intentions. This EA uses one of the varieties of martingale, but it is possible to set StopLoss (for each of the or
        ImpulsWD
        Mikhail Voropaev
        1 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        - Super promotion: 10 copies for $ 119!!! (6 copies left) - Next price: $ 150 The Expert Advisor works optimally exclusively on the USDJPY currency pair! Monitoring the account of the advisor with the SET1 parameters, risk 5% Monitoring the account of the Expert Advisor with SET2 parameters, risk 10% Files with parameters for USDJPY: SET1 SET2 You can select parameters for EURUSD and GBPUSD. The Expert Advisor does not use additional indicators to enter a trade. Trading is based on the breakou
        EMYR Stochastics
        Yury Emeliyanov
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The main advantage of the EA is the percentage of profitable trades that is 99% in testing over the past 2 years. He does not make many transactions, please note this. Designed primarily for the EUR/USD M30 pair . The EA Uses several indicators the main one of which is "Stochastics" Default testing parameters Initial balance = $10,000 Net profit = $27,300 Profitable trades = 99% Drawdown = 38% Other product:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Before using it on a real acc
        Architect
        Tomoyuki Nakazima
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. ProfitFactor is over 7. Perfect EA The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Your money will increase so fast,I promise you. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMethod There are two
        Liberty EA
        Maksim Shmyrev
        2 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        This is a portfolio night scalper working on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDMXN and USDSGD. Timeframe - M15. Parameters Orders_Comment - comment to orders opened by the EA. Lot_Size - fixed lot size if Auto_MM = 0. Auto_MM - percent of equity to be used in trading. If Auto_MM = 0, it will use a fixed lot. Magic_Number - unique number of orders (set different values for each trading symbol). Start_Time  - the EA's operation start hour (default is 00.00; we do not recommend changing t
        FVG Sniper
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        FVG Sniper EA,   fiyat hareketi ve akıllı para yatırımcıları tarafından yaygın olarak kullanılan bir kavram   olan Adil Değer Boşluklarından (FVG'ler)   yararlanmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir işlem çözümüdür. Bu uzman danışman, piyasadaki boşlukları izleyerek ve özelleştirilebilir boşluk doldurma yüzdeleri, durdurma emirleri ve risk yönetimi parametrelerine dayalı işlemleri gerçekleştirerek fiyat verimsizliklerini belirler ve bunlarla işlem yapar. FVG stratejilerinden yararlanarak, y
        MX1 Expert Advisor
        Mohammed Saleh Abdul Rahman Al Mukhaini
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        !!!!! Buy MX1 EA and Get a Free EA (RSI MACD) with set files !!!!! (contact me after purchase, Please Contact me by   mql5 message  , conditions apply) ️ Next price -> 99$ ️ Final price -> 1950$ !!!! Profitable Low Risk Robot !!!! The (MX1 strategy) is a trend following strategy, advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor developed to trade with any MT4 market. It depends on a candle breaking a level line, along with confirmation indicators that filters, and ensure entering at th
        SnowyOwlLite
        RODION SLOTIN
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Version of the snowy Owl trend adviser, which is based on determining the combination of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. The version can work on opening the scalp. orders on the selected TF. Trend indicator: MA+candle combination or only candle combination. The breakeven function and closing all trades (or only profitable ones) with a trawl will reduce the risk of losses. It is recommended to work with stop orde
        EAAgrFull
        Dmitriy Susloparov
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        EA_Agr_Full This is the result of the EA_Mrk_Full EA evolution. Inheriting all the successful solutions, it is, nevertheless, a completely new product, as it uses a newly discovered technology. The EA has two separate algorithms for working with pending orders, as well as an expert system that determines the current state of the market. The Expert Advisor automatically selects the optimal algorithm depending on which phase the trading processes enter. Thanks to this, the program confidently co
        Open orders from Telegram
        Nebal S I Saloul
        4.5 (8)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Hello This EA (expert advisor) will open orders from Telegram "Auto Open orders from Telegram" (Telegram to MT4). Please watch our video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p06o1xgsD5c download instructions from here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rwZnvgaWoi3gSkEwsi7s5jeatjJLGTWc/view?usp=sharing Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح صفقات آلية وفورية من تليجرام (Telegram إلى MT4) يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من ا
        Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom
        Denis Luchinkin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom is an Expert Advisor for trading candlestick patterns. The considerable advantages of the EA It allows the user to configure the signal of each pattern, it is recommended to configure the EA in accordance with the analysis results of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator; It does not use Martingale; Contains the integrated Candlestick Patterns Custom indicator. Description of Input Parameters Each candlestick pattern has a drop-down menu with the option
        Ea Statistic EurUsd GbpUsd UsdJpy
        Santi Quagliana
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        STATISTIC EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy    how it works: the ea reads the last closed bar monthly, weekly, daily, 4 hours, 1 hour, 30 minutes, 15 minutes. it also reads the moving averages in the 30-minute time frames of: 5,10,20,50,100,200 periods). It also reads 5 indicators with 1 hour timeframes. It depends on the combination opens a Sell Stop or a Buy Stop at 0.20% of the price and eventually cancels the order if the price goes to the opposite side by 0.20%. Tested on EurUsd, UsdGbp, UsdJpy for a
        Tradesclosermt4
        Beyignin Derrick N Tcha M Po
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        TRADE CLOSER, manuel işlemlerinizi yöneten bir Uzman Danışmandır. Tek tıkla tüm manuel işlemleriniz halledilir, Uzman Danışman işlem yapmaz. Uzman Danışman şunları yapabilir: TÜM İŞLEMLERİ KAPATIN BEKLENEN SİPARİŞLERİ KAPATIN  SADECE KARLI İŞLEMLERİ KAPATIN  SADECE KAYBEDİLEN İŞLEMLERİ KAPATIN EN KÂRLI, KAYIP İŞLEMLERİ KAPATIN  KÂRDA ÇİFT KAPAT, tutarı belirtirsiniz ve hedef çift kârı kapatacaktır HESABI KAR KAPAT, tüm çiftlerin kar tutarını belirlersiniz ve hesap karla kapatılır.
        Reiona
        Ubaidillah
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
        Grid Turpo
        Horst Udo Lippert
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Major Features Works on multiple pairs Multiple Entry Control Features (432 entry types) BUY/SELL trade entries or STOP/LIMIT trade entries Grid Trading Strategy with many control features feature, stops Grid Turpo trading after basket close Emergency Close All Feature Holiday Shut Down Feature Order Management/Checking Conditions Email Management – Grid Turpo talks back to you Grid Array Generation based on user input Take Profit Trader Stealth TP trader – no TP sent to broker Stealth SL featur
        Angry predator
        Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Opening price: $49 (6 of 10 copies left) Get your copy before price goes up! Next price: $99 Angry Predator  is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots . Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together. Monitoring:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058   (just started) All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not
        Position Trader EA
        LEE SAMSON
        4.64 (11)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Herhangi bir ticaret stratejisini bir pozisyon ticaret stratejisine dönüştürün veya size karşı hareket eden pozisyonlar için otomatik düşüş kontrol sistemi de dahil olmak üzere kanıtlanmış RSI ve ADR tabanlı pozisyon ticaret stratejilerini takas edin. Bu EA, uzun yıllardan beri Market Structure Trader web sitesinde öğretilen pozisyon ticaret stratejileri için kullanılan MRA EA'nın geliştirilmiş hali ve basitleştirilmiş halidir. Web sitesine bağlantı, ücretsiz pozisyon ticareti kursu ve diğer ür
        Final Destination
        Mikhail Kontsevoy
        3 (2)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The strategy of this Expert Advisor is based on the assumption that the price sooner or later will come out of range. You will make a profit regardless of the price direction. It is recommended to activate the EA in turbulent days or before the release of important news. Features You will  need  a broker with low spreads and fast execution of orders. Testing was conducted on the pair EURUSD. Recommended maximum order size is 0.01 lots for each $150. The EA can be placed on any chart and use it
        Royal Pro
        Yury Emeliyanov
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        By default, the EA parameters allow trading on the   EUR/JPY M30 pair.   For the test from 2017.01.07 - 2021.01.07   from 100   $   to 1 957 164   $   see below. The EA uses three indicators (ATR MA Oscillator,   Donchian Channel , Top Bottom Price) to open and close trades, but also uses Stop Loss and Take Profit. The lot size is specified as a percentage of the account balance (by default, 5% and a limit of 100 lots is specified). Default testing parameters Initial balance = 100  $ Net profit
        GridOpposit
        Oleksandr Nozemtsev
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        İkisi bir arada. Bu sorunun cevabı, GridOpposit nedir? Danışman trendleri sever, bu yüzden trenddir - bu seferdir. Ancak, herhangi bir bot gibi, GridOpposit de yanılıyor olabilir ve sonra ızgaraya veya ortalamaya dönüşüyor – bu İKİSİ. Asıl mesele, yetkin bir ticaret algoritmasına göre sorunsuz hareket etmektir. Bu GridOpposit, piyasa ortamına uygun, statik değil, esnek, dinamik bir emir adımı kullanarak da bunu yapabilir. Sonuçta, fiyat en yüksek seviyedeyse, ortalama programların çoğunun birle
        Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
        AI Forex Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (4)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
        Aura Black Edition
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.62 (21)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
        Goldex AI
        Mateo Perez Perez
        4.37 (27)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
        Trend AI EA
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        4.94 (34)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
        Vortex Gold MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (6)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
        EA Gold Stuff
        Vasiliy Strukov
        4.73 (1064)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
        XG Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.41 (37)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
        Quantum Emperor MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (170)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
        Golden Mirage mt4
        Michela Russo
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
        Capybara
        Sergey Kasirenko
        4.68 (47)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
        The Gold Reaper MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        4.58 (31)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
        GOLD Dahab MT4
        Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
        Scalp Unscalp MT4
        Connor Michael Woodson
        3.5 (4)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
        Indicement MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (2)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
        Quantum Dark Gold
        Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
        4 (3)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
        Aurum Trader
        Vasiliy Strukov
        5 (3)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
        Big Forex Players MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.8 (41)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        The Infinity EA MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        3.73 (30)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
        Cherma Mt4
        Hicham Chergui
        2.62 (13)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
        Fundamental hunter
        Sara Sabaghi
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
        Infinity Trader EA
        Lachezar Krastev
        5 (15)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
        Gold on Ichimoku
        Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
        Recovery Manager Pro MT4
        Ianina Nadirova
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
        Advanced Scalper
        Profalgo Limited
        3.96 (114)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
        Dark Gold
        Marco Solito
        4.73 (90)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
        Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
        Sergey Kasirenko
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
        HFT Prop Firm EA
        Dilwyn Tng
        4.97 (627)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
        EA Gold NRJ
        Fanur Galamov
        4.55 (11)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
        AW Classic MACD EA
        AW Trading Software Limited
        3.5 (4)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
        HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        3.67 (3)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
        Yazarın diğer ürünleri
        Grid Averaging Pro MT4
        Mean Pichponreay
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
        News Hedging Pro MT4
        Mean Pichponreay
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
        News Hedging Pro MT5
        Mean Pichponreay
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
        Grid Averaging Pro MT5
        Mean Pichponreay
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
        Trader Assistant Pro MT5
        Mean Pichponreay
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Trader Assistant Pro  is an automatic trading EA that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protection or trailing-stop rules. This EA is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk in line with your parameters, but also can assist in protecting and maximizing your potential profits, or minimizing losses, in real-time. With this EA, the only thing you have to do is to enter trades by your own strategy. Product
        Filtrele:
        İnceleme yok
        İncelemeye yanıt