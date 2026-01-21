TrendGate Ultimate EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
- Sürüm: 1.5
The TrendGate TriMA Ultimate EA is a professional trend-following trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This Expert Advisor utilizes a triple moving average crossover strategy combined with a multi-layered filtering system to capture high-probability market movements while minimizing false signals.
Advantages and Core Features
-
Precision Crossover Logic: The EA identifies trend shifts by monitoring the intersection of a Fast MA and a Slow MA, while a third Filter MA ensures trades are only taken in the direction of the long-term trend.
-
Dynamic ADX Filtering: To avoid trading in sideways or low-volatility markets, the system includes a sophisticated ADX filter. This filter can be set to the current chart timeframe, the H1 timeframe, or a custom period of your choice.
-
Advanced Trade Management: Beyond simple Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, the EA features a dual-mode Breakeven system (Triggered by points or Risk-to-Reward ratio) and a customizable Trailing Stop to protect and lock in profits as the market moves.
-
Smart Session Control: You can restrict trading to specific global market sessions, including Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York. This helps focus the EA's activity during times of peak liquidity.
-
Performance Optimized: The EA is built to run its core logic on the close of each bar, significantly reducing CPU usage and preventing "signal flickering" during volatile price movements.
Input Parameters
Moving Average Settings
-
FAST MA: Configures the primary signal moving average (Timeframe, Period, Method, and Applied Price).
-
SLOW MA: Sets the secondary moving average used to confirm the crossover.
-
FILTER MA: Defines the long-term trend filter to ensure trades align with major market direction.
ADX Filter Settings
-
Use_ADX_Filter: Enable or disable the ADX trend strength filter.
-
ADX_TF_Mode: Select between current timeframe, H1, or a custom timeframe.
-
ADX_Min: The minimum ADX value required to authorize a trade (prevents trading in ranges).
Trade Settings
-
lotSIZE: Fixed volume for each position.
-
Stoploss / TakeProfit: Exit targets defined in points.
-
Max_Trades: Limits the number of concurrent open positions.
Session Filters (Broker Time)
-
Use_Session_Filter: Toggle the use of time-based trading restrictions.
-
Allow_Sydney / Tokyo / London / NewYork: Independent switches to enable or disable trading during specific global market sessions.
Trade Management
-
Use_Breakeven: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price plus a buffer after reaching a profit target.
-
Breakeven_Mode: Choose whether the trigger is based on a fixed number of Points or a Risk-Multiple (e.g., 1:1).
-
Use_TrailingStop: Enables a dynamic Stop Loss that follows the price to maximize gains.
-
Trail_Start / Distance / Step: Fine-tune when the trail begins and how closely it follows the market.
Risk Notice
This EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee. Always test on a demo account first and use risk controls suitable for your account size.