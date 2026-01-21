TrendGate Ultimate EA

The TrendGate TriMA Ultimate EA is a professional trend-following trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This Expert Advisor utilizes a triple moving average crossover strategy combined with a multi-layered filtering system to capture high-probability market movements while minimizing false signals.

Precision Crossover Logic: The EA identifies trend shifts by monitoring the intersection of a Fast MA and a Slow MA, while a third Filter MA ensures trades are only taken in the direction of the long-term trend.

Dynamic ADX Filtering: To avoid trading in sideways or low-volatility markets, the system includes a sophisticated ADX filter. This filter can be set to the current chart timeframe, the H1 timeframe, or a custom period of your choice.

Advanced Trade Management: Beyond simple Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, the EA features a dual-mode Breakeven system (Triggered by points or Risk-to-Reward ratio) and a customizable Trailing Stop to protect and lock in profits as the market moves.

Smart Session Control: You can restrict trading to specific global market sessions, including Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York. This helps focus the EA's activity during times of peak liquidity.