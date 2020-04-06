About Silver Scalper EA

Silver Scalper EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4, designed specifically for trading XAGUSD (Silver).

The Expert Advisor analyzes market price data in real time and opens positions only when predefined market conditions are met.

The trading logic focuses on controlled execution and avoids unnecessary market activity during unfavorable conditions.

The EA may remain inactive during periods of low volatility. This behavior is intentional and part of its design.

Supported Timeframes

M5

Higher trading frequency

Suitable for users who prefer more market activity

M15 (recommended)

Lower trading frequency

More stable execution behavior

The user can choose the timeframe according to personal preference.

Main Characteristics

Fully automated trading

Designed for XAGUSD only

Uses internal price-based logic

No martingale strategy

No grid strategy

No hedging

Trades are filtered according to market conditions

Installation and Usage

No indicators are required

No additional tools are needed

Default parameters are preconfigured

To use the Expert Advisor:

Attach Silver Scalper EA to the XAGUSD chart Select the preferred timeframe (M5 or M15) Enable AutoTrading

No parameter optimization is required.

Account Requirements

Minimum recommended balance: 100 USD

Account type: low spread / ECN preferred

The Expert Advisor may not operate correctly on accounts with insufficient margin or unfavorable trading conditions.

Trading Conditions

The Expert Advisor operates according to market availability and broker conditions.

Execution behavior may vary depending on spread, liquidity, and broker specifications.

Important Information

Trading on financial markets involves risk.

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.

Results may differ depending on market conditions and broker execution.

It is recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Intended Users

Silver Scalper EA is suitable for users who: