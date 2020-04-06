Silver Scalper EA
- エキスパート
- Josue Faron
- バージョン: 1.2
- アクティベーション: 5
About Silver Scalper EA
Silver Scalper EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4, designed specifically for trading XAGUSD (Silver).
The Expert Advisor analyzes market price data in real time and opens positions only when predefined market conditions are met.
The trading logic focuses on controlled execution and avoids unnecessary market activity during unfavorable conditions.
The EA may remain inactive during periods of low volatility. This behavior is intentional and part of its design.
Supported Timeframes
M5
-
Higher trading frequency
-
Suitable for users who prefer more market activity
M15 (recommended)
-
Lower trading frequency
-
More stable execution behavior
The user can choose the timeframe according to personal preference.
Main Characteristics
-
Fully automated trading
-
Designed for XAGUSD only
-
Uses internal price-based logic
-
No martingale strategy
-
No grid strategy
-
No hedging
-
Trades are filtered according to market conditions
Installation and Usage
-
No indicators are required
-
No additional tools are needed
-
Default parameters are preconfigured
To use the Expert Advisor:
-
Attach Silver Scalper EA to the XAGUSD chart
-
Select the preferred timeframe (M5 or M15)
-
Enable AutoTrading
No parameter optimization is required.
Account Requirements
-
Minimum recommended balance: 100 USD
-
Account type: low spread / ECN preferred
The Expert Advisor may not operate correctly on accounts with insufficient margin or unfavorable trading conditions.
Trading Conditions
The Expert Advisor operates according to market availability and broker conditions.
Execution behavior may vary depending on spread, liquidity, and broker specifications.
Important Information
Trading on financial markets involves risk.
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.
Results may differ depending on market conditions and broker execution.
It is recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Intended Users
Silver Scalper EA is suitable for users who:
-
Prefer automated trade execution
-
Do not want to manage complex settings
-
Trade Silver (XAGUSD) only