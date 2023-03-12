MyGainer EA

Fully automated expert advisor. It was developed for quick overclocking of the deposit.





It has a minimum of settings, which makes it easier to set up and speed up the optimization of the EA if necessary.

The same settings are used for long and short positions. Thus, the Expert Advisor works equally in both directions.

All orders are opens with the TakeProfit parameter. And this guarantees the closing of trade regardless of the quality of the Internet.





My recommendations:





Using a leverage of 1:400 and above.

Using a VPS.

Be sure to withdraw profits regularly. Until the initial deposit is withdrawn, I recommend doing this every week.





Quick overclocking of the deposit is always accompanied by an increased risk and, accordingly, a possibly higher drawdown.

Therefore, before installing the adviser on a real account, I advise you to first watch it work on a demo account.





The default settings are optimized for the EURUSD pair.

When using the EA on other currency pairs, just need to load the appropriate settings file.





The minimum deposit is 2000 USD on standard type accounts. But I recommend to use a deposit from 3000 USD.

For smaller deposit amounts, cent accounts or micro accounts should be used. In this case, the deposit can be from 30 USD





Settings:





Risk - risk value. It is used to calculate the dynamic volume of initial order;

Fixed Initial Lot Size - fixed initial volume of order. If set to 0, the EA will use a dynamic volume;

Stop Trading at End of Cycle - stops the expert advisor upon completion of all open orders;



Trading Start Time - time to start trading. Used server time, in hours; Trading Stop Time - time to end trading. Used server time, in hours; Only One 4th Order at Once - only one 4th order. It is used when trading on several pairs at the same time;

Take Profit #1 - expected profit for 1-2 orders, in pips;

Take Profit #2 - expected profit for 3 or more orders, in pips;

Order Step #1 - minimum distance between 1-2 and 2-3 orders, in pips;

Order Step #2 - minimum distance between 3-4 and more orders, in pips;

Work timeframe - working timeframe of the expert advisor;

Lot Multiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders;

Maximum Orders - maximum number of simultaneously opened orders in one direction;

Slippage - maximum allowable price slippage, in pips;

Text Color - text color on the information panel;

Background color - background color for information panel;

Order's Comment - comment on expert advisor orders;

Magic number - unique number of EA orders (any digits);





If you have any questions about the EA or its settings, please send me a private message.

I will gladly answer you.



