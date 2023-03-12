MyGainer EA

5
Fully automated expert advisor. It was developed for quick overclocking of the deposit.

It has a minimum of settings, which makes it easier to set up and speed up the optimization of the EA if necessary.
The same settings are used for long and short positions. Thus, the Expert Advisor works equally in both directions.
All orders are opens with the TakeProfit parameter. And this guarantees the closing of trade regardless of the quality of the Internet.

My recommendations:
Using a leverage of 1:400 and above.
Using a VPS.
Be sure to withdraw profits regularly. Until the initial deposit is withdrawn, I recommend doing this every week.

Quick overclocking of the deposit is always accompanied by an increased risk and, accordingly, a possibly higher drawdown.
Therefore, before installing the adviser on a real account, I advise you to first watch it work on a demo account.

The default settings are optimized for the EURUSD pair.
When using the EA on other currency pairs, just need to load the appropriate settings file.

The minimum deposit is 2000 USD on standard type accounts. But I recommend to use a deposit from 3000 USD.
For smaller deposit amounts, cent accounts or micro accounts should be used.  In this case, the deposit can be from 30 USD


Settings:

Risk - risk value. It is used to calculate the dynamic volume of initial order;
Fixed Initial Lot Size - fixed initial volume of order. If set to 0, the EA will use a dynamic volume;
Stop Trading at End of Cycle - stops the expert advisor upon completion of all open orders;
Only One 4th Order at Once - only one 4th order. It is used when trading on several pairs at the same time;
Trading Start Time - time to start trading. Used server time, in hours;
Trading Stop Time - time to end trading. Used server time, in hours;

Take Profit #1 - expected profit for 1-2 orders, in pips;
Take Profit #2 - expected profit for 3 or more orders, in pips;
Order Step #1 - minimum distance between 1-2 and 2-3 orders, in pips;
Order Step #2 - minimum distance between 3-4 and more orders, in pips;

Work timeframe - working timeframe of the expert advisor;
Lot Multiplier -  multiplier for subsequent orders;
Maximum Orders -  maximum number of simultaneously opened orders in one direction;
Slippage - maximum allowable price slippage, in pips;
Text Color -  text color on the information panel;
Background color - background color for information panel;
Order's Comment - comment on expert advisor orders;
Magic number - unique number of EA orders (any digits);


If you have any questions about the EA or its settings, please send me a private message.  I will gladly answer you.


İncelemeler 1
Maxim Shaposhnikov
209
Maxim Shaposhnikov 2024.04.12 12:53 
 

Беру второй продукт у данного автора. Первый советник себя хорошо зарекомендовал. Полностью окупился. Решил купить этот так как вижу результаты в публикациях. Рекомендую к покупке данный советник. Так как его стоимость уже окупится в первый месяц использовать. Автор всегда на связи. Отвечает на вопросы. Подсказывает. Хочу сказать спасибо Сергею. И пожелать успехов в итоге труде. Остальным всем побольше профита!!!

Önerilen ürünler
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lot büyüklüğünü değiştirme ve EA'yı mümkün olan en düşük fiyata getirme özelliği eklendi. Satın alırsanız destek ve gelecekteki güncellemeleri alırsınız. Lütfen gelişimini destekleyin. Bu EA kullanıma hazırdır. AussiePrecision , MetaTrader 5 için zaman hassasiyetine sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve özellikle AUD/USD döviz çifti için tasarlanmıştır. Belirlenmiş ve kontrol edilen zamanlarda işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir ve zaman bazlı hassas girişleri otomatikleştirmek isteyen yatırımcıla
High Freq Grid Scalper
Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
Uzman Danışmanlar
This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
For Gold EA
Vadim Korolyuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
For Gold EA is a scalping program that trades breakouts of support and resistance levels using a trailing stop. The program analyzes market activity and determines the optimal entry and exit points for short-term transactions. The program automatically moves the stop loss behind the price to protect profits and reduce risk. The program is suitable for trading on XAU/USD  on the M30 timeframe. The program has a simple and user-friendly interface that allows you to customize trading parameters acc
One Shoot
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Uzman Danışmanlar
One Shoot Expert Advisor. This expert advisor was designed specifically for the USD / JPY Forex market. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function. For this reason the platform must always be connected to
Maximo Momentum Gold EA
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Maximo Momentum  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 a
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VR Black Box ticaret robotu, popüler ve zaman içinde test edilmiş trend takip stratejisine dayanmaktadır. Birkaç yıl boyunca, düzenli güncellemeler ve yeni fikirlerin tanıtılması yoluyla canlı ticaret hesaplarında iyileştirildi. Bu sayede VR Black Box, hem yeni başlayanları hem de deneyimli yatırımcıları etkileyebilecek güçlü ve benzersiz bir ticaret robotu haline geldi. Robotu tanımak ve etkinliğini değerlendirmek için onu bir demo hesabına kurmak ve sonuçları birkaç gün veya hafta boyunca gözl
Eagle Dive EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Eagle Dive EA – A Strategy for Traders Who Love Optimization! Attention traders! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for those who enjoy testing and refining their own strategies. It is not pre-optimized, giving you full control over fine-tuning it to suit your trading style. How Does Eagle Dive EA Work? Eagle Dive EA is built around the Williams %R indicator, a momentum-based tool that identifies potential market reversals. The strategy follows these key principles: Sell Condition: The Willia
Creature
Natalya Sopina
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Creature  - is an automated trading system - trend scalper. EA work strategy: The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. False enters are filtered by breakdown minimal price bounce limiter resulting in loss trades cut.Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is availabl
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
EA Legion
Svyatoslav Kucher
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Legion is an automatic advisor that uses order averaging to prevent losses after the price moves in the opposite direction from the initial entry. The main feature of the EA is the ability to open multiple positions, which consist of a series of orders. Each position is monitored,and the advisor can close them upon reaching a profit, based on signals, or all positions together based on total profit. The averaging of series orders itself is also not standard, and consists of lists, there are
Auto sl tp settings
Kaijun Wang
Uzman Danışmanlar
任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
Grid Primordial
Iurii Tokman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Primordial   The Expert Advisor uses the readings of two indicators RSI and Moving Average as signals to enter the market. The market is entered with a market position and a grid of Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending orders. Orders and positions have physical profit and loss levels. The EA implements the method of locking positions that have not reached the level of loss limitation, while using the second profit level specified in the deposit currency. Description of settings RSIPeriod - averag
Pompalamasyon
Safa Erden
Uzman Danışmanlar
Definition Pompalamasyon is a fully automated trend trader that performs best on  1 Hour   EURUSD  Chart. This EA uses  Simple Moving Average Indicator ,  Stochastic   Oscilator, RSI and  Ichımoku to define the trade direction and sends an order. While sending an order the EA sets the take profit and stop loss points. Pompalamasyon is not a scalper. There are no risky hedging or martingale strategies used. Recommendations EA Settings : Use default settings. Symbol : EURUSD. Time Frame :H1. Broke
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Wait and See
Safa Erden
Uzman Danışmanlar
Wait & See Wait & See is a fully automated Expert Advisor. No manual trading is suggested. All screenshots belong to backtests with EURUSD H1 timeframe. WARNING: Wait & See  uses 1,2,3,4 and 5 as magic numbers. If you are using other Expert Advisors to send orders at the same time with  Wait & See , do not use these preserved magic numbers for other orders. Wait & See  is based on three main steps: Open a new order, martingale if needed and take profit. Open new order:  Wait & See uses the MAC
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Happy Sun EA
Sergey Belov
3.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert adviser uses a breakout strategy when opening all orders without exception. Trading is conducted exclusively by pending orders. Entry points are located at local minimums and maximums, some levels are excluded with the internal filter of the EA. The maximum number of orders is set in the settings. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes, so the user does not need to think about it and make the appropriate changes to the settings. You can use any type of account, suc
RedLine Scalper
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor oriented to work on 5-digit ECN account with low spread. The EA is uses the price level breakthrough strategy. The default settings are optimized for trading on EURUSD. Recomendations ECN broker with a low spread and accurate order execution; Deposit from 50 USD on a standard account or 10 USD on a cent account; Virtual private server. After installation please set the risk parameter or fixed lot depending on your trading style. I prefer a fixed volume. Features The EA does
Bright Day EA
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This automated Expert Advisor is designed to work with ECN brokers and low spreads. The EA works around the clock and there is no need to stop it during during important news releases. Trade is conducted by the levels. The EA features the search for the necessary levels at once on two time periods. The EA uses the built-in filter to select levels, at which it will place the pending orders. All orders are opened with the predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit parameters. Thus, even in the time of big
Moon Shadow EA
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not require stopping during the news release. Trade is conducted by the trend determined by the indicator Ichimoku. Opening the orders occurs near the support (resistance) levels and in presence of the confirmation signals from other indicators. The EA does not require ECN accounts. It works on 4- and 5-digit quotes. The type of quotes is determined automatically. The timeframe of the chart does not matter. The default settings are optimized for
Silver Line EA
Sergey Belov
4 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An automated Expert Advisor developed for Forex trading. - Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and with any type of spread. - The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically. - The EA does not require stopping during the news releases. - The timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings of the EA. - The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker. - The EA have two trailing stop modes.
Silver Plus EA
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automatic expert adviser developed for the forex market. - The number of characters in quotes is determined automatically. - Works with standard accounts and ECN accounts. - The timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings. - You can use a dynamic lot or a fixed lot. - The spread filter does not allow the Expert Advisor to open orders at a large value. - Expert advisor always set TakeProfit on all of its open orders. - Drawdown control allows you to spe
Silver Plus Enhanced
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the forex market. The main properties: -  The number of characters in quotes is determined automatically. -  The EA works with standard accounts, cent, micro and ECN accounts. -  Timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings. -  The EA uses a dynamically calculated lot size or fixed. -  The spread filter does not allow the expert advisor to open orders at a high value. -  The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is
Silver Line Lite EA
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is a light version of the Silver Line EA and is optimized exclusively for EURGBP. If you will use the EA on other pairs, you need to optimize the settings for best result. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes. The expert advisor can work on standard accounts, ECN, cent and micro accounts. The timeframe on which the expert advisor works is defined in the settings. Therefore you can put any period  on the chart or change it during work, the result is n
DigiGrid EA
Sergey Belov
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
PowerMax EA
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automatic multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. Directly working timeframe is set in the settings. The EA always sets TakeProfit and is thus less sensitive to the speed of the broker. The   "Deposit protection"   function allows the EA to set StopLoss after the last order and thereby limit possible losses. The additional   " Magnetic TP "   function search the levels near the T
PowerMax Pro EA
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
New Wave EA
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The automated expert advisor that builds a grid of orders based on my developed algorithm. The initial lot of order can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used. To prevent opening trades at a high spread value, the EA has a corresponding filter. You can specify the maximum allowable value  in the settings. The internal algorithm of work and settings of the expert advisor for Short and Long trades are completely identical. Thus, the expert
DigiGrid MT5
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
Silver Line MT5
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automated Expert Advisor developed for forex trading. - Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and any type of spread. - The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically. - Timeframe of the chart does not matter. You can use any. Work timeframe is defined in the settings. - The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker. - The EA has two built-in types of trailing stop. Any of them can be used. - The EA features a spread co
Happy Sun MT5
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert adviser uses a breakout strategy when opening all orders without exception. Trading is conducted exclusively by pending orders. Entry points are located at local minimums and maximums, some levels are excluded with the internal filter of the EA. The maximum number of orders is set in the settings. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes, so the user does not need to think about it and make the appropriate changes to the settings. You can use any type of account, suc
PowerMax MT5
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automatic multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. Directly working timeframe is set in the settings. The EA always sets TakeProfit and is thus less sensitive to the speed of the broker. The "deposit protection" function allows the EA to set StopLoss after the last order and thereby limit possible losses. The additional " Magnetic TP " function search the levels near the TakeProfi
PowerMax Pro MT5
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ability to set StopLos
Silver Plus MT5
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
- The expert advisor determines the number of characters in quotes automatically.  - The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. - You can use a dynamic calculated volume or a fixed one. - The spread filter prevents the expert advisor from opening trades when its value is large. - All trades the EA are open with the Take Profit parameter. - The drawdown control function allows the EA to forcibly close all posit
New Wave MT5
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The initial order lot can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used. To prevent opening trades at a high spread, the EA has a filter. In the settings, you can specify the maximum allowable value. The algorithm and settings of the expert advisor for Long and Short trades are completely the same. And this means that the EA works the same, regardless of the direction of the global trend. On all orders, the expert advisor sets the TakeProfit
MyGainer MT5
Sergey Belov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automated expert advisor. It was developed for quick overclocking of the deposit. It has a minimum of settings, which makes it easier to set up and speed up the optimization of the EA if necessary. The same settings are used for long and short positions. Thus, the Expert Advisor works equally in both directions. All orders are set with the TakeProfit parameter. And this guarantees the closing of transactions regardless of the quality of the Internet. My recommendations: Using a levera
Filtrele:
Maxim Shaposhnikov
209
Maxim Shaposhnikov 2024.04.12 12:53 
 

Беру второй продукт у данного автора. Первый советник себя хорошо зарекомендовал. Полностью окупился. Решил купить этот так как вижу результаты в публикациях. Рекомендую к покупке данный советник. Так как его стоимость уже окупится в первый месяц использовать. Автор всегда на связи. Отвечает на вопросы. Подсказывает. Хочу сказать спасибо Сергею. И пожелать успехов в итоге труде. Остальным всем побольше профита!!!

İncelemeye yanıt