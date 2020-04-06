CV Bot Multi entry

Filtered entries uses 3 oscillators (RSI, Stochastic and CCI). It is created to add trades but does NOT MARTINGALE.


Recommendations:

Pairs: ALL currency pairs especially the 28 major pairs:

  1. EUR/USD
  2. GBP/USD
  3. USD/JPY
  4. USD/CHF
  5. USD/CAD
  6. AUD/USD
  7. NZD/USD
  8. EUR/GBP
  9. EUR/JPY
  10. EUR/CHF
  11. EUR/CAD
  12. EUR/AUD
  13. EUR/NZD
  14. GBP/JPY
  15. GBP/CHF
  16. GBP/CAD
  17. GBP/AUD
  18. GBP/NZD
  19. CHF/JPY
  20. CAD/JPY
  21. AUD/JPY
  22. NZD/JPY
  23. AUD/CHF
  24. AUD/CAD
  25. AUD/NZD
  26. NZD/CHF
  27. NZD/CAD
  28. CAD/CHF

Can be deployed all at once  depending on the account size

Timeframe: Has been tested on the M15 timeframe and is therefore recommended

Smooth oscillator for divergence
Chinedu Onuoha
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
This oscillator is smooth as the name implies. It also shows hidden divergence arrows. The indicator also has multi timeframe features to make it very flexible to use. The multi time frame features can be adjusted as follows: 1 or M1, 5 or M5, 15 or M15, 30 or M30, 60 or H1, 240 or H4, 1440 or D1, 10080 or W1. Indicator parameters Timeframe - When set to 0, works on the current timeframe. Draw Divergence arrows - If set to True allows divergence lines to be drawn. Display Alert - If set to True
