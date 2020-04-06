CV Bot Multi entry
- Experts
- Chinedu Onuoha
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Filtered entries uses 3 oscillators (RSI, Stochastic and CCI). It is created to add trades but does NOT MARTINGALE.
Recommendations:
Pairs: ALL currency pairs especially the 28 major pairs:
- EUR/USD
- GBP/USD
- USD/JPY
- USD/CHF
- USD/CAD
- AUD/USD
- NZD/USD
- EUR/GBP
- EUR/JPY
- EUR/CHF
- EUR/CAD
- EUR/AUD
- EUR/NZD
- GBP/JPY
- GBP/CHF
- GBP/CAD
- GBP/AUD
- GBP/NZD
- CHF/JPY
- CAD/JPY
- AUD/JPY
- NZD/JPY
- AUD/CHF
- AUD/CAD
- AUD/NZD
- NZD/CHF
- NZD/CAD
- CAD/CHF
Can be deployed all at once depending on the account size
Timeframe: Has been tested on the M15 timeframe and is therefore recommended