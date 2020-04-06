CV Bot Multi entry

Filtered entries uses 3 oscillators (RSI, Stochastic and CCI). It is created to add trades but does NOT MARTINGALE.


Recommendations:

Pairs: ALL currency pairs especially the 28 major pairs:

  1. EUR/USD
  2. GBP/USD
  3. USD/JPY
  4. USD/CHF
  5. USD/CAD
  6. AUD/USD
  7. NZD/USD
  8. EUR/GBP
  9. EUR/JPY
  10. EUR/CHF
  11. EUR/CAD
  12. EUR/AUD
  13. EUR/NZD
  14. GBP/JPY
  15. GBP/CHF
  16. GBP/CAD
  17. GBP/AUD
  18. GBP/NZD
  19. CHF/JPY
  20. CAD/JPY
  21. AUD/JPY
  22. NZD/JPY
  23. AUD/CHF
  24. AUD/CAD
  25. AUD/NZD
  26. NZD/CHF
  27. NZD/CAD
  28. CAD/CHF

Can be deployed all at once  depending on the account size

Timeframe: Has been tested on the M15 timeframe and is therefore recommended

