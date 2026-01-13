Doji Flow
- エキスパート
- Rachid El Jaafari
- バージョン: 2.5
Doji Flow : Precision Trading, Powered by Heikin-Ashi Doji Intelligence
Welcome to Doji Flow , a meticulously crafted, next-generation trading system designed to transform subtle market indecision into consistent opportunity. Built for the astinct trader seeking clarity in chaos, this expert advisor combines advanced Heikin-Ashi Doji detection with smart, adaptive risk management ,all in one seamless, robust package.
- Key Features
- Heikin-Ashi Doji Detection
Identifies high-probability reversal patterns using refined Heikin-Ashi candles. Enter only when the market shows clear indecision—no guesswork, just precision.
- Smart Take-Profit Modes
Choose from Fixed Units, Doji Range, or our exclusive Doji Strength Multiplier, which dynamically adjusts your target based on breakout momentum.
- Adaptive Risk Management
-
Breakeven & Profit Lock: Automatically secures profits and moves stops to breakeven when trades reach predefined levels.
-
ATR Filter: Avoid low-volatility traps and adjust stops/targets based on current market volatility.
-
Strong Doji Recognition: Identifies higher-confidence setups using ATR-based strength detection.
- Flexible Lot Sizing
-
Equity Ladder: Scale your position size dynamically as your account grows (pre-loaded with optimized equity-to-lot mappings).
-
Auto Risk %: Set a fixed percentage risk per trade for hands-free money management.
- Enhanced Stoploss Options
Configure your stop based on wick, body, or half-wick—with an added safety buffer to respect broker constraints.
- Visual & Alert Tools
Mark doji candles directly on your chart with customizable markers (arrows, circles, stars) and receive real-time alerts via pop-up, email, or push notification.
- Trailing Stop & One-Trade-Per-Doji
Keep profits running with an intelligent trailing stop, and prevent over-trading with the optional one-trade-per-doji rule.
How It Works
-
Detect – The EA scans for Heikin-Ashi doji candles in real-time.
-
Validate – Confirms strength using ATR, breakout distance, and customizable filters.
-
Enter – Executes trades only during the closing moments of the confirmation candle, maximizing timing accuracy.
-
Manage – Applies breakeven, profit lock, and trailing stops automatically to protect gains and limit risk.
- Ideal For
-
Traders who appreciate price action but want systematic execution.
-
Those looking for a hands-free, rule-based approach to doji trading.
-
Anyone seeking a robust EA with multiple layers of risk control.
-
Both novice and experienced users—thanks to its clear inputs and detailed logging.
- Why Choose Doji Flow Pro?
- MQL5 Market Validated – Coded and tested to meet strict Market standards.
- Comprehensive Logging – All trades logged to CSV for performance review.
- Fully Customizable – Tweak every aspect from entry triggers to visual styles.
- Reliable & Efficient – Built with error-handling, cooldown timers, and margin safety checks.