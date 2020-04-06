Markov Chain Gold Pro

🧪 HOW TO BACKTEST (UNLOCK THE FULL POTENTIAL)
The default settings are optimized for fast validation speed. To replicate the high-accuracy results shown in the screenshots, please configure the Strategy Tester as follows:

* **Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold)
* **Timeframe:** Daily (D1) ⚠️ Critical: The probability matrix requires Daily candles.
* **Modeling:** Every tick based on real ticks (Recommended for precision).
* **Deposit:** $200 minimum (To allow proper risk management).
* **Date Range:** The strategy works best on consistent market structures (e.g., 2022 - Present).
* **Inputs:** Go to the "Inputs" tab in the tester and set `MarkovLookback = 50` and `SMAPeriod = 50`

📊 SETUP INSTRUCTIONS (IMPORTANT!)
1. Open a XAUUSD chart.
2. Set the timeframe to D1.
3. Attach the EA to the chart.
4. Allow "Algo Trading" in MT5 toolbar.
5. ⚠️ CRITICAL CONFIGURATION:
   The default settings are lowered for fast validation. For LIVE TRADING performance, please change:
   - "MarkovLookback": Set to 500
   - "SMAPeriod": Set to 50

🚀 EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER: DYNAMIC PRICING & LIMITED ACCESS
To protect the mathematical edge (Alpha) of this strategy, the number of users is strictly limited.

Current Price: $149 (First 5 Copies Only)
Next Price: $349
... increasing +$200 every 5 copies.

⛔ IMPORTANT WARNING: SALES CLOSURE
Once we reach the target user cap at the final price level, sales will be PERMANENTLY SUSPENDED to prevent strategy dilution. Secure your license now before the price increases or sales close forever.

-------------------------------------------------------------

🔥 STOP GAMBLING, START CALCULATING.

Welcome to the era of Quantitative Trading. "Markov Chain Gold Pro" is NOT based on lagging indicators like RSI or MACD. It is driven by pure mathematics: Markov Chains and Probability Matrices.

This EA analyzes the past 500 days of market structure every single day to calculate the probability of the next directional move. It builds a dynamic transition matrix to predict market behavior with high statistical confidence.

🛡️ THE #1 RULE: CAPITAL PROTECTION
Most EAs on the market are dangerous Grid or Martingale systems that eventually blow your account in a single bad trend. This EA is different.
✅ NO GRID
✅ NO MARTINGALE
✅ NO DANGEROUS AVERAGING
✅ HARD STOP LOSS ON EVERY TRADE

🧠 HOW IT WORKS (THE STRATEGY)
1. Markov Analysis: The EA scans historical price patterns (state transitions) to determine the current day's probability bias (Bullish/Bearish).
2. Trend Filter: It validates the probability against the mid-term trend (SMA 50) to trade only in the direction of the dominant flow.
3. Breakout Entry: It places precise pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) at critical volatility-based breakout levels.
4. Intraday Mode: Safety first. All trades are closed at the end of the day. No swap fees, no weekend gap risk.

💰 SMART MONEY MANAGEMENT (COMPOUNDING)
The EA features a built-in dynamic position sizing module based on account balance.
- As your account grows, the lot size increases proportionally yet safely.
- Risk is strictly limited per trade (Default: 2%).
- Result: Mathematical compounding growth while protecting the downside.

⚙️ KEY FEATURES & REQUIREMENTS
* Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
* Timeframe: D1 (Daily) - Critical! Must run on Daily Chart.
* Smart Execution Engine: Automatically adjusts entry levels based on Broker's Stop Levels to prevent "Invalid Price" errors.
* Smart Margin Guard: Automatically checks for sufficient funds before placing orders to prevent "Not Enough Money" errors and protect account health.
* Account Type: ECN/Low Spread broker highly recommended.
* Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended for proper risk management).
* VPS: Essential for 24/7 reliable operation.

---
Trading involves risk. This tool provides a statistical edge based on historical data.

Önerilen ürünler
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Uzman Danışmanlar
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Sharp EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Aurics Gold
Muhamad Rizal Fahlepi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Auric Gold EA- An Intelligent Grid System with a Proprietary Core Logic Auric Gold EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It is engineered not just to trade, but to intelligently navigate the unique volatility of gold. Our core philosophy is to build sustainable, long-term growth by applying a disciplined and systematic approach to the market, turning its inherent fluctuations into consistent opportunities. The system's "brain" operate
Quick Fortune
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quick Fortune – Tam Otomatik ve Yüksek Risk Yönetimine Odaklı Quick Fortune, üst düzey piyasa ritmini sıkı bir şekilde takip eden tam otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır. Odak noktası istikrarlı hareketlerdir. EA'yı uzun vadede serbestçe çalıştırarak bekleyebileceğiniz en iyi performansı elde edersiniz. Strateji, net ve mantıksal olarak yapılandırılmış kurulumlara dayanır ve haber dönemlerinde düzgün çalışır. Sadece bir kez başlatırsınız ve yapmanız gereken tek şey budur, arkanıza yaslanıp rahatlayı
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Venom US30 Scalp – VENOM LABS Tarafından Güçlendirilmiş Hassas US30 Scalping Stratejisi HESABINIZI ASLA PATLATMAYACAK EA SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Zaman dilimi farklı olan brokerlar için (örneğin Exness), eğer brokeriniz GMT+3 değilse son girdiyi TRUE olarak ayarlayın. Yalnızca  H1 dakikalık zaman dilimini kullanın. ️ Uyarı : Yanlış zaman dilimi veya zaman aralığı ayarları EA'nın hatalı çalışmasına neden olabilir. GİRİŞ FİYATI SADECE 24 SAATLİKTİR – Şimdi kopyanızı
EURUSD 5min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 5 min time frame, with very low risk and high reward at the same time. After more than 500h of optimization I am glad to present you this EA . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Link to 1 min scalper  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54413 Description Strategy is made from ADX togeth
Cordoba mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
PipFinite EA Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoFib EA è un consulente esperto all'avanguardia, progettato per sfruttare la potenza dei livelli di ritracciamento e di estensione di Fibonacci per il trading automatizzato. Che tu sia un principiante o un trader esperto, AutoFib EA potenzia la tua strategia di trading con precisione ed efficienza. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Regolare l'impostazione in base ai   risultati dei test. Domande? Non esitate a   chiedere. Caratteristiche principali: Trading automatizzato:   apri ordi
FREE
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Hamster Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A professional grid advisor works according to RSI (   Relative Strength Index   ) indicators.           and   has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders.       The chart displays information about the profit. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56994 OPTIONS: RSI_PERIOD - period for calculating the relative strength index; UP_LEVEL - upper bound; DN_LEVEL - lower bound; RSI_TIMEFRAME - timeframe for calculation; START_LOT - initia
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Uzman Danışmanlar
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
ONR Correlation Master
Onur Erkan Yildiz
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | İSTATİSTİKSEL ARBİTRAJ MOTORU KUMAR OYNAMAYI BIRAKIN. BİR HEDGE FONU GİBİ TİCARET YAPIN. Piyasanın yönünü tahmin etmeye çalışmaktan yoruldunuz mu? Tam işleme girdiğinizde trendin tersine dönmesinden bıktınız mı? Tahmin yürütmeyi bırakın. Büyük bankalar ve fon yöneticileri tahmin etmez, MATEMATİK kullanır. Artık siz de bu güce sahipsiniz. ONR Correlation Master Pro , sıradan bir indikatör robotu değildir. Bu yazılım, piyasadaki fiyat verimsizliklerini (inefficie
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Uzman Danışmanlar
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
S&P 500 Scalper Advisor, S&P 500 Endeksinde başarılı bir şekilde işlem yapmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir araçtır. Endeks, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki en büyük 500 şirketi içeren Amerikan borsasının en yaygın kullanılan ve prestijli göstergelerinden biridir. Özellikler: Otomatik işlem çözümleri:       Danışman, stratejiyi değişen piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalara ve teknik analize dayanmaktadır. Çok yönlü yaklaşım:       Danışm
Gold Trend Master MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Turn Market Trends into Profit Automatically – Trade Gold & Forex Like a Pro! Stop guessing and start trading with precision. The XAUUSD & Forex Smart Trend EA detects strong trends, waits for optimal pullbacks, and executes trades with advanced risk management—so you can maximize profits while protecting your capital. Why Traders Choose This EA: Entry after confirmed trend with smart pullback detection (EMA or Fibonacci). Trailing and ATR-based stop loss for dynamic risk control. Take Profit op
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Temelli Otomatik Alış Stratejisi Expert Advisor (EA), RSI göstergesi aşırı satış bölgesine geldiğinde otomatik olarak alış pozisyonu açmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Açık pozisyonlar arasında minimum mesafe sağlayarak yeni işlemleri akıllıca aralıklarla açar ve aşırı pozisyon riskini önler. Ayarlanabilir kar al (take profit) seviyeleri ve lot büyüklükleri sayesinde, bu EA M5 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) paritesine özel olarak uyarlanmıştır. Bu Expert Advisor, RSI tabanlı alış stratejilerini oto
Titan Breaker EA
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
TITAN BREAKER EA'ye Hoş Geldiniz ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ Mevcut fiyatla sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Fiyat yakında 1599.99 $ olarak artacaktır Canlı Sinyal – US30, NAS100 TITAN BREAKER EA Hakkında TITAN BREAKER EA, US30 ve NASDAQ için tasarlanmış üç farklı EA’nın temel stratejilerinin birleştirilmesiyle geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir işlem sistemidir. Daha sonra uzun vadeli yeni bir strateji oluşturmak için geliştirilmiş ve iyileştirilmiştir. Sistem yaklaşık %60-70 başarı oranı hedefler. Ancak, yüksek ris
ICT London Killzone SMC Sniper
Do Duc Hoa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promotional Price:  $368. The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1888 Features: This unique strategy is based on ICT London Killzone. Very easy to install and use No Martingale, no Grid. Single Entry The order a lways has Stoploss and Takeprofit Low win rate, very high RR Recommended:  risk per trade=0.5-1% Balance Pairs: GBPUSD (highly recommended), EURUSD Timeframe: Any timeframe (setting in parameters) Minimum deposit : $500 Account type (IMPORTANT) : Raw/Zero
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryon X-9000 — Kuantum Analiz Çekirdeğine Sahip Otonom Alım-Satım Sistemi GERÇEK SİNYAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Günümüzde birçok trader, sonuçları manipüle etmek için Expert Advisor’larını cent hesaplarda veya çok küçük bakiyelerde çalıştırıyor. Bu durum aslında kendi sistemlerine güvenmediklerini gösteriyor. Bu sinyal ise 20.000 USD gerçek bir canlı hesapta çalışmaktadır. Bu, gerçek bir sermaye taahhüdünü temsil eder ve cent hesaplarda sıkça görülen yapay performans şişirmele
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış Golden Hen EA , özellikle XAUUSD için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Farklı piyasa koşulları ve zaman dilimleri (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) tarafından tetiklenen sekiz bağımsız işlem stratejisini birleştirerek çalışır. EA, girişlerini ve filtrelerini otomatik olarak yönetecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, belirli sinyalleri tanımlamaya odaklanır. Golden Hen EA grid, martingale veya ortalama (averaging) tekniklerini kullanmaz . EA tarafından açılan
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama y
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]     Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işlemleri yürütme
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD Dijital Hakimiyet Canlı Sinyal: Sistem performansını resmi hesaptan takip edin: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promosyon: Cryon X-9000 danışmanını hediye olarak alabilirsiniz. Detaylar için doğrudan benimle iletişime geçin. The Techno Deity, altın piyasasındaki yapısal düzeni hedefleyen yüksek teknolojili bir ticaret sistemidir. Kurumsal ilgi bölgelerini tespit ederek hassas girişler sağlar. Avantajlar Likidite Zekası: Gizli emir topluluklarını tarar. Sinirsel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Aurum Quant Logic
Fatih Yayli
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Quant Logic – Profesyonel XAUUSD Algoritması Aurum Quant Logic, yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) piyasası için ve H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere geliştirilmiş özel bir işlem sistemidir. Yüksek riskli Grid veya Martingale botlarının aksine, bu EA tamamen nicel analiz, volatilite kırılım mantığı ve katı risk yönetimine dayanır. Uzun vadeli kullanım için tasarlanmıştır; ADX (Average Directional Index) filtresiyle desteklenen dinamik kanal kırılım stratejisi kullanarak yüksek olasılıklı hareketleri
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt