Markov Chain Gold Pro

🧪 HOW TO BACKTEST (UNLOCK THE FULL POTENTIAL)
The default settings are optimized for fast validation speed. To replicate the high-accuracy results shown in the screenshots, please configure the Strategy Tester as follows:

* **Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold)
* **Timeframe:** Daily (D1) ⚠️ Critical: The probability matrix requires Daily candles.
* **Modeling:** Every tick based on real ticks (Recommended for precision).
* **Deposit:** $200 minimum (To allow proper risk management).
* **Date Range:** The strategy works best on consistent market structures (e.g., 2022 - Present).
* **Inputs:** Go to the "Inputs" tab in the tester and set `MarkovLookback = 50` and `SMAPeriod = 50`

📊 SETUP INSTRUCTIONS (IMPORTANT!)
1. Open a XAUUSD chart.
2. Set the timeframe to D1.
3. Attach the EA to the chart.
4. Allow "Algo Trading" in MT5 toolbar.
5. ⚠️ CRITICAL CONFIGURATION:
   The default settings are lowered for fast validation. For LIVE TRADING performance, please change:
   - "MarkovLookback": Set to 500
   - "SMAPeriod": Set to 50

🚀 EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER: DYNAMIC PRICING & LIMITED ACCESS
To protect the mathematical edge (Alpha) of this strategy, the number of users is strictly limited.

Current Price: $149 (First 5 Copies Only)
Next Price: $349
... increasing +$200 every 5 copies.

⛔ IMPORTANT WARNING: SALES CLOSURE
Once we reach the target user cap at the final price level, sales will be PERMANENTLY SUSPENDED to prevent strategy dilution. Secure your license now before the price increases or sales close forever.

-------------------------------------------------------------

🔥 STOP GAMBLING, START CALCULATING.

Welcome to the era of Quantitative Trading. "Markov Chain Gold Pro" is NOT based on lagging indicators like RSI or MACD. It is driven by pure mathematics: Markov Chains and Probability Matrices.

This EA analyzes the past 500 days of market structure every single day to calculate the probability of the next directional move. It builds a dynamic transition matrix to predict market behavior with high statistical confidence.

🛡️ THE #1 RULE: CAPITAL PROTECTION
Most EAs on the market are dangerous Grid or Martingale systems that eventually blow your account in a single bad trend. This EA is different.
✅ NO GRID
✅ NO MARTINGALE
✅ NO DANGEROUS AVERAGING
✅ HARD STOP LOSS ON EVERY TRADE

🧠 HOW IT WORKS (THE STRATEGY)
1. Markov Analysis: The EA scans historical price patterns (state transitions) to determine the current day's probability bias (Bullish/Bearish).
2. Trend Filter: It validates the probability against the mid-term trend (SMA 50) to trade only in the direction of the dominant flow.
3. Breakout Entry: It places precise pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) at critical volatility-based breakout levels.
4. Intraday Mode: Safety first. All trades are closed at the end of the day. No swap fees, no weekend gap risk.

💰 SMART MONEY MANAGEMENT (COMPOUNDING)
The EA features a built-in dynamic position sizing module based on account balance.
- As your account grows, the lot size increases proportionally yet safely.
- Risk is strictly limited per trade (Default: 2%).
- Result: Mathematical compounding growth while protecting the downside.

⚙️ KEY FEATURES & REQUIREMENTS
* Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
* Timeframe: D1 (Daily) - Critical! Must run on Daily Chart.
* Smart Execution Engine: Automatically adjusts entry levels based on Broker's Stop Levels to prevent "Invalid Price" errors.
* Smart Margin Guard: Automatically checks for sufficient funds before placing orders to prevent "Not Enough Money" errors and protect account health.
* Account Type: ECN/Low Spread broker highly recommended.
* Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended for proper risk management).
* VPS: Essential for 24/7 reliable operation.

---
Trading involves risk. This tool provides a statistical edge based on historical data.

