Apex Predator X

Apex Predator - Monday Gap-Fill Strategy for Weekend Volatility Correction

🎯 What Does This EA Do?

Apex Predator is an automated trading system that exploits a well-known phenomenon: "price gaps that occur at Monday's market open (the difference between Friday's close and Monday's open) tend to revert back."

Simple Explanation

During the weekend when markets are closed, various global events occur. When markets open on Monday morning, prices often move significantly. However, they frequently "correct" and return closer to Friday's closing price when traders realize the initial move was excessive. This EA capitalizes on that "reversion" movement.

⚠️ CRITICAL NOTICE (Please Read Before Use)

This EA is USDJPY-ONLY

It will NOT work on other currency pairs. This is intentional, not a bug.

You may see messages like "no trading on EURUSD or XAUUSD" in MQL5's validation system. This is normal. Here's why:

  1. Optimized for USDJPY: The algorithm is specifically tuned to the Japanese Yen's unique liquidity patterns
  2. Safety Feature: The EA automatically blocks execution on untested currency pairs to prevent malfunction
  3. Recommended Setup: USDJPY on M15 (15-minute timeframe) ONLY

Risk Level Warning

Default settings are AGGRESSIVE. Beginners MUST change these settings.

  • Default Setting: Risks 15% of account balance per trade
    • ⚠️ This is EXTREMELY HIGH RISK
    • ⚠️ Consecutive losses can rapidly deplete your account
  • Beginner Recommendation:
    • Change Risk_Percentage to: 1-3%
    • Always test with small amounts first

📊 How the Logic Works

1. Entry (Trade Initiation) Timing

The EA only trades on Monday mornings when ALL these conditions are met:

  • 15 minutes have passed since market open (waiting for spread stabilization)
  • Gap between Friday's close and current price is 5-25 Pips
    • Below 5 Pips = Too small for profitable execution
    • Above 25 Pips = Too risky, potential trend continuation
  • Spread is 5 Pips or less (low transaction cost environment)

2. Exit (Trade Closure) Timing

Three automatic exit mechanisms:

  1. Take Profit: Automatically closes when target profit is reached
  2. Stop Loss: Limits losses if price moves against the position
  3. Breakeven: When profit reaches 50% of target, stop loss moves to entry price (risk-free)

3. Special Protection Features

  • Seasonal Adjustment: Automatically reduces risk to 80% during summer/winter (lower trading volumes)
  • Trailing Stop: Locks in profits while allowing further gains when price moves favorably

📈 Backtest Results (Historical Data Verification)

Period: [Please specify your backtest period here] Currency Pair: USDJPY Timeframe: M15

  • Profit Factor: 2.78 (Good = 2.0 or higher)
  • Win Rate: 81.36%
  • Total Trades: [Please specify]
  • Maximum Drawdown: [Please specify]

⚠️ Important: Backtest results are based on historical data. They DO NOT guarantee future profits.

🔧 Recommended Settings & Usage Guide

Beginner Settings

Currency Pair: USDJPY

Timeframe: M15 Account Type: Low-spread account (ECN recommended) 【Parameters】 Risk_Percentage: 1-3% (MUST change from default 15%) Min_Gap_Pips: 5 Max_Gap_Pips: 25 Max_Spread_Pips: 5 Wait_Minutes_After_Open: 15

Intermediate Settings

For traders who understand the risks, adjustments within these ranges:

  • Risk_Percentage: 5-10%
  • Take_Profit_Multiplier: 1.5-2.0
  • Stop_Loss_Multiplier: 2.0-2.5

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Why doesn't it work on EURUSD or Gold?

A: This EA is specifically designed for "USDJPY's Monday morning price behavior pattern." Other currency pairs don't exhibit the same pattern, so trading is intentionally blocked to prevent losses.

Q2: Does it trade every Monday?

A: No. It only trades when specific conditions are met (5-25 Pips gap, low spread, etc.). Even on Mondays, if conditions aren't favorable, it remains inactive.

Q3: Can I test it on a demo account?

A: Yes, you MUST test on a demo account first before using on a real account.

Q4: Do I need a VPS (Virtual Private Server)?

A: Recommended. A 24/7 environment ensures you don't miss trading opportunities at Monday's market open.

⚖️ Risk Warning

Automated trading systems carry risk of loss

  • Past performance does NOT guarantee future results
  • Default settings (15% risk) are extremely aggressive
  • Only trade with funds you can afford to lose
  • Always start with minimum lot size for verification

🛠️ Support Information

  • Compatible Version: MetaTrader 5
  • Tested Environment: USDJPY M15
  • Recommended Brokers: Low-spread, low-slippage providers

For questions, please contact via private message after purchase.

📝 Update History

v1.21 (December 2025)

  • Integrated optimized "golden settings" as default
  • Added seasonal adjustment logic
  • Enhanced spread filter mechanism

This EA utilizes statistical price patterns but does NOT guarantee 100% win rate. Always practice proper risk management and use only after full understanding.


FREE
