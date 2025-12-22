EA Panel Order Easy to Use
- Yardımcı programlar
- Zufar Rizal
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Etkinleştirmeler: 9
This Expert Advisor (EA) Trading Panel is a powerful manual trade management and grid execution tool designed for MetaTrader platforms (MT5).
It provides traders with one-click control over positions, stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), pending orders, and grid strategies — all from a clean and intuitive on-chart interface.
The panel is ideal for scalpers, grid traders, and discretionary traders who need speed, precision, and flexibility in managing trades.
🔴 Trade Closing Functions
🔹 Close All Trade
Closes all open positions instantly, including buy and sell orders, regardless of profit or loss.
🔹 Close Half Profit
Closes 50% of the total profitable positions, allowing traders to secure partial profits while keeping remaining trades running.
🔹 Close Profit Only
Closes only trades that are currently in profit, leaving losing positions untouched.
🔹 Close Loss Only
Closes only trades that are currently in loss, helping reduce drawdown while preserving profitable trades.
🟣 Stop Loss Management
🔹 SL + Nearest
Automatically places a Stop Loss at the nearest logical price level (based on current market structure or closest price distance).
🔹 Set All SL
Allows setting Stop Loss for all open positions at once using:
-
SL Price (exact price level)
-
SL Points (distance in points from entry)
🔹 Clear All SL
Removes all Stop Loss levels from open positions.
🔵 Take Profit Management
🔹 Set All TP
Sets Take Profit for all open positions simultaneously using:
-
TP Price
-
TP Points
🔹 Clear All TP
Removes all Take Profit levels from open positions.
🔹 Clear SL + TP
Removes both Stop Loss and Take Profit from all trades in one click.
🟤 Pending Order Management
🔹 Clear Limit
Deletes all pending Limit orders (Buy Limit & Sell Limit).
🔹 Clear Stop
Deletes all pending Stop orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop).
🔹 Clear All Order
Deletes all pending orders, both Limit and Stop types.
🟢 Grid Trading System
🔹 BuyLimit Grid
Automatically places a Buy Limit grid strategy using configurable parameters:
-
LOT – trade volume per order
-
GRID – number of pending orders
-
STEP – distance between orders (points)
-
PRICE – starting price level
Ideal for price retracement strategies.
🔹 SellLimit Grid
Automatically places a Sell Limit grid strategy with the same customizable parameters:
-
LOT
-
GRID
-
STEP
-
PRICE
Suitable for sell retracement or range trading strategies.
⚙️ Key Advantages
✔ One-click trade execution and management
✔ Reduces emotional trading
✔ Saves time and increases execution speed
✔ Suitable for manual, semi-auto, and grid traders
✔ Clean and user-friendly interface
✔ Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto*)
🎯 Best Use Cases
-
Scalping and intraday trading
-
Grid and recovery strategies
-
Manual trade management
-
Risk control and fast exit management
-
High-volatility instruments like XAUUSD
