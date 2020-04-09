EA Panel Order Easy to Use
- ユーティリティ
- Zufar Rizal
- バージョン: 1.20
- アップデート済み: 26 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 20
Take full control of your trading like a PRO with the most complete, intuitive, and powerful manual/grid trading panel ever built for MetaTrader 5.
Why traders choose Ultimate Trade Manager Pro:
- Close ALL trades instantly with ONE CLICK (emergency button – red danger style)
- Smart partial close system: • Close Half Profit (green) • Close Profit Only (blue) • Close Loss Only (orange) • Close Half + Keep the rest running
- Advanced Stop Loss management: • Set All SL (price or points) • SL + Nearest (very popular for grid & martingale) • Clear All SL / Clear SL+TP together
- Professional Take Profit control: • Set All TP (price or points) • Clear All TP / Clear SL+TP in one click
- Super fast order cleaner: • Clear All Pending Orders • Clear Limit only / Clear Stop only / Clear All Orders
- Powerful Grid Builder (the most requested feature): • Buy Limit Grid • Sell Limit Grid • Buy Stop Grid • Sell Stop Grid → Just enter: Lot size + Number of grids + Step (pips) + Starting price → Done!
- Beautiful, modern, easy-to-read color-coded buttons
- Designed for high-speed decision making (scalping, news, grid, hedging, recovery strategies)
- Zero lag – optimized for live & prop firm trading
- Works on ANY symbol, ANY timeframe, ANY broker
Who uses this panel every day?
- Prop firm & challenge traders
- Grid & martingale strategy users
- Scalpers who need lightning-fast close & modify
- Manual traders who hate slow default MT5 interface
- Recovery & averaging position managers
Main Advantages Compared to Other Panels:
- More close options than 95% of panels on the market
- True SL + Nearest function (closes worst position first – very rare!)
- Clean, non-confusing button layout
- Grid buttons are clearly separated by direction & type
- Emergency Close All button is huge and impossible to miss
- No unnecessary complicated menus – everything in one screen
Perfect for:
- FTMO / FundedNext / The5%ers / MyForexFunds style challenges
- Aggressive grid & hedging systems
- High-frequency manual trading
- News & breakout strategies
- Anyone who wants to trade faster and safer
Buy once – use forever, monthly subscription. No hidden fees. Lifetime updates.
Thousands of traders already upgraded their trading speed and comfort. Don't waste time clicking slowly and losing seconds (and money) – get the professional tool today!
Ultimate Trade Manager Pro One Click to Rule Them All.
