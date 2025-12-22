EA Panel Order Easy to Use

This Expert Advisor (EA) Trading Panel is a powerful manual trade management and grid execution tool designed for MetaTrader platforms (MT5).

It provides traders with one-click control over positions, stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), pending orders, and grid strategies — all from a clean and intuitive on-chart interface.

The panel is ideal for scalpers, grid traders, and discretionary traders who need speed, precision, and flexibility in managing trades.

🔴 Trade Closing Functions

🔹 Close All Trade

Closes all open positions instantly, including buy and sell orders, regardless of profit or loss.

🔹 Close Half Profit

Closes 50% of the total profitable positions, allowing traders to secure partial profits while keeping remaining trades running.

🔹 Close Profit Only

Closes only trades that are currently in profit, leaving losing positions untouched.

🔹 Close Loss Only

Closes only trades that are currently in loss, helping reduce drawdown while preserving profitable trades.

🟣 Stop Loss Management

🔹 SL + Nearest

Automatically places a Stop Loss at the nearest logical price level (based on current market structure or closest price distance).

🔹 Set All SL

Allows setting Stop Loss for all open positions at once using:

SL Price (exact price level)

SL Points (distance in points from entry)

🔹 Clear All SL

Removes all Stop Loss levels from open positions.

🔵 Take Profit Management

🔹 Set All TP

Sets Take Profit for all open positions simultaneously using:

TP Price

TP Points

🔹 Clear All TP

Removes all Take Profit levels from open positions.

🔹 Clear SL + TP

Removes both Stop Loss and Take Profit from all trades in one click.

🟤 Pending Order Management

🔹 Clear Limit

Deletes all pending Limit orders (Buy Limit & Sell Limit).

🔹 Clear Stop

Deletes all pending Stop orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop).

🔹 Clear All Order

Deletes all pending orders, both Limit and Stop types.

🟢 Grid Trading System

🔹 BuyLimit Grid

Automatically places a Buy Limit grid strategy using configurable parameters:

LOT – trade volume per order

GRID – number of pending orders

STEP – distance between orders (points)

PRICE – starting price level

Ideal for price retracement strategies.

🔹 SellLimit Grid

Automatically places a Sell Limit grid strategy with the same customizable parameters:

LOT

GRID

STEP

PRICE

Suitable for sell retracement or range trading strategies.

⚙️ Key Advantages

✔ One-click trade execution and management

✔ Reduces emotional trading

✔ Saves time and increases execution speed

✔ Suitable for manual, semi-auto, and grid traders

✔ Clean and user-friendly interface

✔ Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto*)

🎯 Best Use Cases

Scalping and intraday trading

Grid and recovery strategies

Manual trade management

Risk control and fast exit management

High-volatility instruments like XAUUSD

If you want, I can also:

Convert this into a sales page description

Make a short Lynk.id / Tokopedia description

Create a user manual / PDF documentation

Rewrite it in simple English or marketing style

Just tell me 👍