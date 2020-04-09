EA Panel Order Easy to Use

Take full control of your trading like a PRO with the most complete, intuitive, and powerful manual/grid trading panel ever built for MetaTrader 5.

Why traders choose Ultimate Trade Manager Pro:

  • Close ALL trades instantly with ONE CLICK (emergency button – red danger style)
  • Smart partial close system: • Close Half Profit (green) • Close Profit Only (blue) • Close Loss Only (orange) • Close Half + Keep the rest running
  • Advanced Stop Loss management: • Set All SL (price or points) • SL + Nearest (very popular for grid & martingale) • Clear All SL / Clear SL+TP together
  • Professional Take Profit control: • Set All TP (price or points) • Clear All TP / Clear SL+TP in one click
  • Super fast order cleaner: • Clear All Pending Orders • Clear Limit only / Clear Stop only / Clear All Orders
  • Powerful Grid Builder (the most requested feature): • Buy Limit Grid • Sell Limit Grid • Buy Stop Grid • Sell Stop Grid → Just enter: Lot size + Number of grids + Step (pips) + Starting price → Done!
  • Beautiful, modern, easy-to-read color-coded buttons
  • Designed for high-speed decision making (scalping, news, grid, hedging, recovery strategies)
  • Zero lag – optimized for live & prop firm trading
  • Works on ANY symbol, ANY timeframe, ANY broker

Who uses this panel every day?

  • Prop firm & challenge traders
  • Grid & martingale strategy users
  • Scalpers who need lightning-fast close & modify
  • Manual traders who hate slow default MT5 interface
  • Recovery & averaging position managers

Main Advantages Compared to Other Panels:

  • More close options than 95% of panels on the market
  • True SL + Nearest function (closes worst position first – very rare!)
  • Clean, non-confusing button layout
  • Grid buttons are clearly separated by direction & type
  • Emergency Close All button is huge and impossible to miss
  • No unnecessary complicated menus – everything in one screen

Perfect for:

  • FTMO / FundedNext / The5%ers / MyForexFunds style challenges
  • Aggressive grid & hedging systems
  • High-frequency manual trading
  • News & breakout strategies
  • Anyone who wants to trade faster and safer

Buy once – use forever, monthly subscription. No hidden fees. Lifetime updates.

Thousands of traders already upgraded their trading speed and comfort. Don't waste time clicking slowly and losing seconds (and money) – get the professional tool today!

Ultimate Trade Manager Pro One Click to Rule Them All.

Add to Cart Now – Start Trading Smarter Immediately!

