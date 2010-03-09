KING GOLD 3.40 (MT5) — XAUUSD Micro Scalper

KING GOLD 3.40 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA is optimized for small lot trading and focuses on short-term entries under suitable market conditions.

Recommended settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1–M5 (depends on broker conditions)

Lot size: 0.01 (example)

Account type: Hedging

Minimum deposit: from 300 USD (recommended for margin safety)

Testing note:

This product has been tested in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Tester results are provided for reference only and may differ from real trading due to spread, slippage, commissions, execution speed, liquidity, and changing market conditions.

Important notice:

Trading involves risk. The EA can experience drawdowns, including during high volatility or unfavorable market regimes. Please test on a demo account first and use proper risk management on live accounts.

Support:

Support is provided via the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 messaging.