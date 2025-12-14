VC on GOLD

Unlock the power of "Runaway Trends" on XAUUSD.

The VC on Gold is not your typical scalper. It is a professional Trend-Following system designed to capture the massive daily moves in Gold (XAUUSD). Instead of taking small profits, this EA uses a unique 3-Step Ladder Pyramiding engine to scale into winning trades, turning a single good entry into a triple-sized winner.

The Philosophy: "Go Big or Go Home"

Most EAs try to win every trade with small targets. This EA takes a different approach: Account Flipping. By default, it is optimized for a Low Win Rate (approx 30%) but an extremely High Reward-to-Risk Ratio. It is built to survive the choppy days and explode in profitability during trending days.

  • Choppy Market: The EA plays defense, taking small losses or single wins.

  • Trending Market: The EA activates "Beast Mode," stacking 2nd and 3rd positions to multiply profits by 300% or more on a single day.

Key Features

  • 3-Step Ladder Logic: Automatically places Limit Orders to buy dips as the trend explodes.

    • Step 1: Initial Entry on Trend Confirmation.

    • Step 2: Adds to position at a discount when profit hits +50 pips.

    • Step 3: Adds again when profit hits +100 pips.

  • Trend & Range Hybrid: Backtested to crush Bull Markets (2025 style) while surviving difficult Range Markets (2024 style).

  • Smart Time Window: Only looks for entries during the high-volume London/NY overlap session (07:00 - 13:00), but holds winners until the end of the day (23:00) to capture the full daily range.

  • Hidden Logic: Strategy indicators (Institutional EMAs) are hard-coded and hidden to prevent reverse-engineering.

Win Rate vs. Profitability

⚠️ Important: By default, this EA is a Low Win Rate / High Reward sniper.

  • Default Settings: Optimized for Growth & Compounding. You will have losing streaks, but one winning "Ladder" sequence can recover losses and hit new equity highs.

  • Alternative Style: If you prefer a High Win Rate (60%+), you can simply adjust the settings (e.g., TP 75 / SL 100), though this reduces the total profit potential.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account Type: ECN / Low Spread recommended.

  • Settings: Default settings are optimized for the M5 timeframe.

  • Risk: Start with UseRiskPercent = true at 1.0% or 0.5% to get comfortable with the volatility.

Parameters

  • Money Management: Toggle between Risk % (Auto-lot) or Fixed Lots.

  • Strategy Settings: Adjust Stop Loss (default 75 pips) and Take Profit (default 150 pips).

  • Time Settings: Configurable Start, End, and Exit hours (Server Time).

  • Pyramiding Settings: You can manually turn off Step 2 or Step 3 if you want to trade more conservatively during holiday periods or low volatility.

Don't just trade the trend. Pyramid it.


