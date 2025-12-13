Grab of GBP

Product Name: GRAB (GBPUSD)

Precision-Tuned for the "Great British Pound". Designed for Aggressive Compounding.

GRAB is not a generic multi-currency EA. It is a specialized algorithmic engine optimized specifically for GBPUSD. The Pound is famous for its explosive volatility and unique "London Fake-out" patterns, and this system is calibrated to exploit exactly those behaviors.

It activates only during the two most liquid moments of the Forex day—the London Open and the New York Open—to capture the heavy institutional flow.

🇬🇧 Why GBPUSD?

This strategy was built because generic EAs fail on the Pound. GBP pairs tend to have "stophunts" (false breakouts) followed by massive directional moves.

Tuned for GBP: The breakout distances, volume thresholds, and volatility filters are hard-coded to match the specific "heartbeat" of the GBPUSD pair. It works best here because no other pair moves quite like the Cable.

💰 The Math: High Risk-Reward (Expectations)

READ THIS BEFORE BUYING: This is NOT a high-win-rate scalper that takes 5 pips profit.

The Philosophy: We target large moves with a tight stop.

The Reality: You should expect a lower win rate (typically 35-45%). You will have losing streaks.

The Edge: The strategy aims for a Risk:Reward ratio of up to 1:3 . Example: One winning trade (+3%) can cover three losing trades (-1% each). This mathematical edge allows the account to grow significantly over the long run, even if you lose more trades than you win.



🚀 Key Features

Aggressive Compounding: The EA includes a risk-based lot sizing module. As your account grows, the trade size grows, aiming for exponential equity curves.

Institutional Volume Filter: Trades are validated by a proprietary Volume Flow algorithm. If the volume isn't there, the EA stays flat, saving you from low-liquidity traps.

Smart Entry System: No more "Invalid Price" errors. The EA intelligently adapts its execution type (Stop, Limit, or Market orders) based on real-time spread, slippage, and price gaps.

⚠️ Market Conditions Warning

This EA thrives in Trending and High Volatility environments.

Best Condition: Strong directional days, News breakouts, and clear trends.

Worst Condition: Tight consolidation, flat ranges, and low-volume summer holidays.

During consolidation, the EA may take small losses. This is the "cost of business" to catch the big trends.

⚙️ Recommendations

Symbol: GBPUSD (Do not use on other pairs).

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minute).

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread (Low spread is critical for the tight stops).

Minimum Balance: $200 (for 0.01 lots), $1,000+ recommended for proper risk management.

VPS: Highly recommended for precise execution at session opens.

🔧 Parameters Guide

InpRiskPercent: The % of your account to risk per trade (Default: 2.0%).

InpEnableLondon: Enable/Disable the Breakout strategy.

InpEnableNY: Enable/Disable the Reversal strategy.

InpFixedLot: Set to > 0.0 if you prefer fixed lot sizes instead of auto-compounding.

Stop scalping for pennies. Trade the real moves.