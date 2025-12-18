Mobile Trade Manager - Professional Trading Management from Your Phone

■ INTRODUCTION

Mobile Trade Manager is a professional trading management EA specifically designed to give you complete control over your trades using only your phone, from anywhere.

Key Features:

▪ THE ONLY EA on the market that can manage trades from anywhere - Features fully optimized for mobile, no computer needed

▪ Visual Entry Panel - Drag-and-drop to place orders intuitively like drawing on a chart, no typing required

▪ Auto Risk Management - Automatically calculates lot size based on account % or fixed amount, maximum capital protection

▪ 5-Level Partial Close - Automatically takes partial profits at 5 different RR levels, optimizing returns

▪ Advanced Trailing Stop - 5 professional trailing methods (ATR, MA, SAR, Pivot, Swing) to protect profits

▪ Break Even Protection - Automatically moves SL to entry when profit is reached, risk-free trading

■ MAIN FEATURES

A. AUTO RISK MANAGEMENT

Automatic risk management system with new features to support order placement most conveniently from anywhere.

Interface Components:

1. Enable RR Calculator - Auto TP calculation based on RR ratio. For orders with SL, EA will automatically set appropriate TP

2. Always Keep RR Ratio - Always adjust TP according to calculated RR ratio, based on SL

3. Entry Adjustment - Automatically adjusts Entry price to achieve desired RR ratio (for Pending Orders)

4. Apply Spread to SL/TP - Includes spread in SL/TP distance for accurate order matching

5. Enable Auto Risk - Auto lot size calculation with commission included for increased accuracy

6. Risk Type (Dropdown):

▸ $ Fixed - Risk a fixed amount per trade

▸ % Balance - Risk based on % of account balance

▸ % Equity - Risk based on % of equity (including floating P/L)

▸ Lot - Trade with fixed lot size

7. Risk Value - Enter risk value corresponding to selected Risk Type

Example: Account $10,000, Risk 2% Balance = $200, SL 50 pips → Auto lot: 0.40 lots

EA calculates based on: SL distance, pip value, broker commission, min/max lot limits

B. VISUAL ENTRY PANEL

Drag-and-drop order placement optimized for mobile:

▪ Tap "SHOW" to display panel

▪ Drag Entry Line to desired price

▪ Drag SL bar to set stop loss

▪ TP auto-calculated based on RR

▪ Lot size auto-displayed

▪ Tap "EXECUTE" to place order

Control Buttons: SHOW/HIDE, PENDING/MARKET, BUY/SELL, EXECUTE

C. SMART TP CALCULATOR

Automatically calculates Take Profit based on Risk/Reward ratio.

Two Modes:

1. Distance-Based - TP = Entry ± (SL Distance × RR Ratio)

2. Profit-Based - Calculates TP based on actual profit amount

D. BREAK EVEN PROTECTION

Automatically moves SL to entry price when profit level is reached, making trade "risk-free".

Two Modes:

1. Standard - SL moves exactly to entry price

2. Break Even + Commission - SL moves to entry + commission cost

Configuration: Set BE RR level to trigger (default: 1.0)

Example: Entry 1.1000, SL 1.0950, BE RR 1.0

When price reaches 1.1050 → SL moves to 1.1000 → Risk-free trade

Note: After BE activates, Trailing Stop is disabled to prevent SL moving back into loss zone

E. 5-LEVEL PARTIAL CLOSE

Automatically closes portions of position at different profit levels.

▪ Set up to 5 profit-taking levels

▪ Each level has RR target and close %

▪ EA auto-closes portions when targets reached

Default Setup:

▸ Level 1: RR 1.5, Close 33% - Early profit taking

▸ Level 2: RR 2.0, Close 33% - Protect additional profits

▸ Remaining 34%: Runs to final TP or trailing stop

Example: 1.00 lot position

Level 1 (RR 1.5) → Close 0.33 lot, Remaining 0.67 lot

Level 2 (RR 2.0) → Close 0.33 lot, Remaining 0.34 lot

Final TP → Close 0.34 lot, Trade complete

F. ADVANCED TRAILING STOP

5 professional trailing methods with real-time chart display. Only trails based on latest confirmation, avoiding trailing during price reversals.

5 Methods:

1. ATR - Trails at ATR × Multiplier distance (volatile markets)

2. Moving Average - SL trails along MA line (trend following)

3. Parabolic SAR - SL trails at SAR dots (strong trends)

4. Pivot Points - SL trails at confirmed pivot high/low

5. Swing Points (HH/LL) - SL trails at Higher High / Lower Low

Settings: Trailing Start RR (0 = immediate), Show Lines, Use Offset, Timeframe

Smart Features:

▪ Trailing starts after reaching Trailing Start RR

▪ Never moves SL backwards

▪ Auto-disabled after Break Even activates

▪ Visual display: Buy (Cyan/Lime), Sell (Magenta/Red)

G. CONTROL PANEL

Centralized management interface optimized for mobile with 3 tabs:

▸ Tab 1: TRADE - Real-time account info, RR settings, trading buttons

▸ Tab 2: POSITIONS - Break Even, Partial Close, Trailing Stop settings

▸ Tab 3: SETTINGS - Magic Number, Trade Comment, Close/Delete trades

Panel Features: Drag-and-drop, minimize/maximize, real-time updates, touchscreen optimized

■ USER GUIDE

─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

INITIAL SETUP (5 Minutes)

Step 1: Install EA - Download from MQL5 Market, drag onto chart, enable AutoTrading

Step 2: Configure Risk - Select Risk Type, enter Risk Value, check "Enable Auto Risk"

Step 3: Configure RR - Enter RR Ratio (e.g., 3.0), check "Enable RR Calculator"

Step 4: Configure Protection - Enable Break Even, Partial Close levels, Trailing Stop

Step 5: Test on Demo - Place test trade and observe EA management

PLACING YOUR FIRST TRADE

Method 1: Manual Order Placement

1. Place order through any MT5 terminal (including Android/iOS MT5 app)

2. Set stop loss

3. EA automatically: calculates TP, applies risk management, monitors BE/PC/Trailing

Method 2: Using Entry Panel

1. Tap "SHOW" → Select mode (PENDING/MARKET) → Select direction (BUY/SELL)

2. Drag Entry Line and SL bar → Verify lot size → Tap "EXECUTE"

─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

MONITORING TRADES

Real-time Info: Account status, trailing lines on chart, pivot/swing arrows, trade comments (_BE, _PC1, _PC2...)

Events to Watch:

1. Break Even Activation - Comment adds "_BE", SL moves to entry, trade becomes risk-free

2. Partial Close Execution - Comment adds "_PC1", "_PC2"..., position size reduces

3. Trailing Stop Movement - Trailing line moves on chart, SL auto-updates

MANAGING MULTIPLE POSITIONS

▪ Magic Number - Set different numbers for different strategies

▪ Comment Filter - EA only manages trades with specific comment

▪ Batch Close (Tab 3) - Close All, Close Profit, Close Loss, Delete All/Limit/Stop

■ REQUIREMENTS & NOTES

─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum: MT5 platform, 2-digit broker or higher, stable internet

Recommended: Low spread broker, fast execution, no EA restrictions, partial close allowed

Not Compatible: Brokers that don't allow partial close/SL-TP modification, MT4 platform

IMPORTANT NOTES

1. "AutoRisk" Comment - DO NOT modify in code, EA uses this to identify auto-risk trades

2. Break Even Priority - After BE activates, partial close still works, trailing disabled

3. Manual Modifications - If you modify SL, TP auto-updates (unless "Always Keep RR" disabled). EA adapts to your changes

4. Pending Orders - Entry adjustment only works with pending orders

5. Trailing Behavior - Never moves SL backwards, only in favorable direction

RISK WARNING

Trading Risks: Forex trading involves substantial risk of capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

EA Limitations: Cannot predict market direction or prevent losses. Requires proper configuration.

User Responsibility: Test on demo, understand all features, monitor performance, never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

■ CONCLUSION

Mobile Trade Manager is the perfect solution for traders who want:

▪ Manage trades anytime, anywhere with just your phone

▪ Place orders quickly with intuitive drag-and-drop interface

▪ Protect capital with intelligent auto risk management

▪ Optimize profits with 5-level partial close

▪ Protect profits with professional trailing stop

▪ Risk-free trading with automatic break even

THE ONLY EA on the market specifically designed for mobile trading!

Suitable for all trading styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading on all timeframes.

─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────